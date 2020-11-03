Southside grad finishes second at ACCC cross country meet

Photo courtesy of Wallace State

2019 Southside High graduate and Wallace State-Hanceville sophomore Taylor Nails finished runner-up at the Alabama Community College Conference cross country championship last Saturday (Oct. 31) in Huntsville.

Nails (pictured above) clocking in at 27:42.75in the 8K event, 1:06 behind teammate and first place winner Jonathan Jenkins.

It was the eighth conference title for the Lions, who will compete at the NJCAA Division II National Championship in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Nov. 14.

Nails made the Class 6A All-State cross country team in 2017 and the Class 5A All-State team in 2018. He participated in the 2019 AHSAA North-South All Star cross country meet in Montgomery.