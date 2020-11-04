Blue Devils ranked No. 8 in final ASWA football poll

Released November 4

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 10-0 252

2. Hoover 9-1 187

3. Hewitt-Trussville 8-2 157

4. Theodore 9-1 148

5. Daphne 9-1 119

6. Auburn 8-1 113

7. Fairhope 8-2 69

8. Central-Phenix City 6-4 57

9. Austin 8-2 43

10. James Clemens 8-2 42

Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-3) 8, Enterprise (7-3) 1, Oak Mountain (6-4) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Oxford 9-1 252

2. Mountain Brook 8-1 182

3. Pinson Valley 7-2 173

4. Opelika 7-2 144

5. Saraland 8-2 116

6. Clay-Chalkville 9-1 108

7. Spanish Fort 7-3 73

8. Athens 7-2 59

9. McGill-Toolen Catholic 7-2 50

10. Eufaula 8-2 17

Others receiving votes: Pelham (8-2) 11, Briarwood Christian (8-2) 10, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2) 2.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Ramsay 9-0 234

2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 10-0 203

3. Pleasant Grove 7-2 159

4. Central-Clay County 9-1 147

5. Guntersville 9-0 132

6. Pike Road 10-0 99

7. Faith-Mobile 8-1 72

8. Alexandria 9-1 67

9. Demopolis 10-0 54

10. Fairview 9-1 24

Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-4) 3, Leeds (8-2) 2, Russellville (8-2) 1.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. American Christian 10-0 249

2. Madison Academy 9-0 190

3. Gordo 9-1 164

4. Mobile Christian 8-1 125

5. Handley 7-1 113

6. Jacksonville 6-3 96

7. Madison County 8-2 61

8. Etowah 6-3 59

9. Bibb County 8-2 52

10. Good Hope 9-1 46

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (9-1) 27, Williamson (7-3) 9, Alabama Christian (8-2) 5, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 10-0 247

2. Piedmont 9-1 177

3. Ohatchee 9-1 172

4. Walter Wellborn 8-1 140

5. Montgomery Aca. 10-0 125

6. Flomaton 8-2 111

7. T.R. Miller 8-2 85

8. Thomasville 8-1 59

9. Catholic-Montgomery 8-2 49

10. East Lawrence 9-1 14

Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 13, Slocomb (9-1) 2, Plainview (9-1) 1, Saks (7-3) 1, Trinity (8-2) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 8-2 233

2. Lanett 8-2 201

3. Leroy 8-1 175

4. Spring Garden 9-1 131

5. Red Bay 8-1 125

6. North Sand Mountain 9-1 95

7. B.B. Comer 8-1 81

8. Abbeville 8-1 55

9. G.W. Long 8-1 46

10. Clarke County 7-2 41

Others receiving votes: Isabella (8-1) 5, Westbrook Christian (9-1) 5, Falkville (8-2) 2, Randolph Co. (7-3) 2.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Brantley 10-0 252

2. Linden 9-0 189

3. Maplesville 8-1 168

4. Sweet Water 6-2 142

5. Notasulga 7-1 122

6. Decatur Heritage 8-2 108

7. Berry 8-1 73

8. Winterboro 8-1 52

9. Valley Head 8-2 42

10. Pickens County 7-3 27

Others receiving votes: Ragland (8-2) 10, McKenzie (7-2) 7, Florala (8-2) 4, Hubbertville (7-2) 1.