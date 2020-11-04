Blue Devils ranked No. 8 in final ASWA football poll

Released November 4
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 10-0 252
2. Hoover 9-1 187
3. Hewitt-Trussville 8-2 157
4. Theodore 9-1 148
5. Daphne 9-1 119
6. Auburn 8-1 113
7. Fairhope 8-2 69
8. Central-Phenix City 6-4 57
9. Austin 8-2 43
10. James Clemens 8-2 42
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-3) 8, Enterprise (7-3) 1, Oak Mountain (6-4) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Oxford 9-1 252
2. Mountain Brook 8-1 182
3. Pinson Valley 7-2 173
4. Opelika 7-2 144
5. Saraland 8-2 116
6. Clay-Chalkville 9-1 108
7. Spanish Fort 7-3 73
8. Athens 7-2 59
9. McGill-Toolen Catholic 7-2 50
10. Eufaula 8-2 17
Others receiving votes: Pelham (8-2) 11, Briarwood Christian (8-2) 10, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2) 2.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Ramsay 9-0 234
2. St. Paul’s Episcopal 10-0 203
3. Pleasant Grove 7-2 159
4. Central-Clay County 9-1 147
5. Guntersville 9-0 132
6. Pike Road 10-0 99
7. Faith-Mobile 8-1 72
8. Alexandria 9-1 67
9. Demopolis 10-0 54
10. Fairview 9-1 24
Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-4) 3, Leeds (8-2) 2, Russellville (8-2) 1.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. American Christian 10-0 249
2. Madison Academy 9-0 190
3. Gordo 9-1 164
4. Mobile Christian 8-1 125
5. Handley 7-1 113
6. Jacksonville 6-3 96
7. Madison County 8-2 61
8. Etowah 6-3 59
9. Bibb County 8-2 52
10. Good Hope 9-1 46
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (9-1) 27, Williamson (7-3) 9, Alabama Christian (8-2) 5, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 10-0 247
2. Piedmont 9-1 177
3. Ohatchee 9-1 172
4. Walter Wellborn 8-1 140
5. Montgomery Aca. 10-0 125
6. Flomaton 8-2 111
7. T.R. Miller 8-2 85
8. Thomasville 8-1 59
9. Catholic-Montgomery 8-2 49
10. East Lawrence 9-1 14
Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 13, Slocomb (9-1) 2, Plainview (9-1) 1, Saks (7-3) 1, Trinity (8-2) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Mars Hill Bible 8-2 233
2. Lanett 8-2 201
3. Leroy 8-1 175
4. Spring Garden 9-1 131
5. Red Bay 8-1 125
6. North Sand Mountain 9-1 95
7. B.B. Comer 8-1 81
8. Abbeville 8-1 55
9. G.W. Long 8-1 46
10. Clarke County 7-2 41
Others receiving votes: Isabella (8-1) 5, Westbrook Christian (9-1) 5, Falkville (8-2) 2, Randolph Co. (7-3) 2.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Brantley 10-0 252
2. Linden 9-0 189
3. Maplesville 8-1 168
4. Sweet Water 6-2 142
5. Notasulga 7-1 122
6. Decatur Heritage 8-2 108
7. Berry 8-1 73
8. Winterboro 8-1 52
9. Valley Head 8-2 42
10. Pickens County 7-3 27
Others receiving votes: Ragland (8-2) 10, McKenzie (7-2) 7, Florala (8-2) 4, Hubbertville (7-2) 1.