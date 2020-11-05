Legals for 11/06/2020 - 11/12/2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that

certain mortgage executed by Sandra G. Minton to Community Credit Union, now known as

WinSouth Credit Union, on the 13th day of March, 2018, said mortgage being recorded as

Instrument Number 3464578 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 20th

day of November, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel #1: Lot One (1) in the Central Alabama City Addition, according to the

map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 184, Probate Office, Etowah

County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #2: A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point where the

South line of Fraction 4 (otherwise known as the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4) in

Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 6 East intersects the West line of Seventh

Street and from thence running in a Westerly direction and along the South line of

said Fraction 4 a distance of 110 feet, more or less, to the East line of a 10 ft.

alley; thence in a Northerly direction and along the East line of said alley a

distance of 0.7 ft; thence in an Easterly direction and on a line which is parallel

with the South line of Kyle Avenue to a point in the West line of Seventh Street a

distance of 7.8 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and being a portion of

Fraction 4, Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian,

Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #3: All right, title and interest in and to the party wall located along the

North line of Parcel #2 hereinabove described and a party wall agreement

executed by Mae Riley Hood and E. E. McClendon and Lila Lee McClendon on

July 31, 1940 and recorded in Misc. Record “O”, Page 427, Probate Office,

Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said

mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of

redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

A. DAVIS BAILEY

Brunson & Walker Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

October 30, November 6 and 13, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sidney G Wilson Patsy J Wilson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns dated December 19, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on December 28, 2017, as Instrument No. 3461006 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper in Instrument 3510637 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of December, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot number three (3) in Block ’F’ in Edenwood Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book ’B’, Pages 310 and 311, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Commonly Known As: 910 South 6th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

Parcel ID: 1502094000140.000

Said property is commonly known as 910 S. 6th St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 20-01349AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 6, 13 and 20, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 12th day of March, 2012, by ANTHONY B. GADSON and JAMIE N. GADSON, as mortgagors in ALVIN BARRON as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Instrument #3363818, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Etowah, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 23rd day of November, 2020, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 4 IN BLOCK 1 OF NOWLIN’S 2nd ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 13, PROBATE COURT, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS. ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS RI MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE

JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXITS THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS

The Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation, contact Joshua B. Sullivan at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Joshua B. Sullivan

Attorney for Mortgagee, Alvin Barron

KNOWLES & SULLIVAN, LLC

413 Broad Street Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

November 6, 13, and 20, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dora Lynn Thomas and husband, Kenneth D. Thomas, to Family Savings Credit Union on the October 26, 2018, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3475722, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 30, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAAM, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

Lot 8 in James L. Smith Addition to Southside, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book I, Page 24, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 6, 13 and 20, 2020

_______________

FILE CLAIMS

Vincent Pentecost and Christopher Griffith appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/08/2020 Estate of Sadie Louise Allen Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 16, 23, and 30, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

David Keith Tidwell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2020 Estate of Jimmie Sue Tidwell, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 23, 30, and November 6, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Randi Bowman Hartley appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/05/2020 Estate of Bobbie Jean Bowman Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30, November 6, and 13 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Virgina Joyce Talley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/28/2020 Estate of Joyce Evelyn Teat Talley Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30, November 6, and 13 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Ramona Griggs, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/02/2020 Estate of Dorothy Lee Lankford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30, November 6, and 13 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Andrew Huffstutler appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/18/2020 Estate of Lucille E. Taylor Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30, November 6, and 13 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Judy Ann Keeling Mathews was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/29/2020 Estate of Gwendolyn Sue Keeling, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30, November 6, and 13 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Martha P. Smith was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/15/2020 Estate of Martha Louise Palmer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30, November 6, and 13 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Kristy Renae Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Brenda Leslie Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30, November 6, and 13 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Ronnie McClure was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Martha Lee Bigham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30,November 6, and 13 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brian Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2020 Estate of Deidra Janine Roberts, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 30, November 6, and 13 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE ACTION TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CRAIG MARBUT PLAINTIFF,

vs.

CASE NO.:

CV-2020-900509

LILLIE D. TANT,

and THOMAS JARED TANT

and any other unknown heirs of

PATRICIA E.

TANT and Fictitious Defendants A, B, C and D,

being those entities claiming an interest

in that certain real property described below

and the following described real property:

Tract 5 and South half of Tract 6, Vester Hill Lands

being in Section 7, Township 12 South, Range 8,

East, Etowah County, Alabama and bearing Parcel#

31-13-03-07-0-001-006.022

DEFENDANTS.

The unknown heirs of Patricia E. Tant, and all others claiming an interest in the above described property, must answer the complaint filed by Craig Marbut, seeking to quiet title to the property described above and for other relief within 30 days of the last publication of the notice or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against them in the above styled cause.

Done this the 14th day of October, 2020

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

David C. Livingston

Atty for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

October 16, 23, 30 and November 6, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF KENNETH BEHRENS, DECEASED

CASE NO: J-11027

TAKE NOTICES that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to Linda Behrens, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kenneth Behrens, on the 28 day of September, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott D. Waldrup

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

Attorneys for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

October 30, November 6 and 13, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROY LEE PARKER, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11108

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of ROY LEE PARKER, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioners, Kelli Denise Parke Conley and Grant Edward Parker, on the 8th day of October, 2020. Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Randy Phillps, Esquire

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 6, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION OF MINOR NAME CHANGE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

A CHILD BORN TO NETOSHA LESHAE LIGGONS

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN FATHER WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN.

You will take notice that a Petition for name change of a child, born June 17, 1987 to NETOSHA LESHAE LIGGONS, natural mother, set to be heard on January 11, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with John W. Jennings, Jr., whose name is shown below, and) with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden. AL. 35901

Done this 3rd day of November 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

John W. Jennings, Jr.

JENNINGS & MESSER, P.C.

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2020

________________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF A PROPOSED COAL COMBUSTION RESIDUALS PERMIT UNDER THE ALABAMA SOLID WASTES & RECYCLABLE MATERIALS MANAGEMENT ACT AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

RESCHEDULED PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE – 422

Etowah County

Notice is hereby given that the public hearing to consider the initial issuance of a Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) Permit to Close for the Plant Gadsden Ash Pond at the Gadsden Steam Plant (Permit No. 28-09) has been rescheduled due to widespread power outages and hazardous road conditions caused by Hurricane Zeta. The new scheduled public hearing date is Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Gadsden, Alabama at the Beck Conference Center-Gadsden State Community College located at 1001 George Wallace Drive at 6:00 PM.

Notice is also hereby given that the public notice comment period has been extended to Tuesday, November 17, 2020 due to the rescheduled public hearing date, Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact below by 5:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.

Specific information regarding the permit can be found in the September 24, 2020 public notice posted on the Department’s website and published in the Gadsden Times.

The purpose of the public hearing will be for interested parties to make oral and written comments into the public hearing record. Those wishing to make oral comments at the public hearing are also encouraged to submit those comments in writing. All comments must address the conditions of the proposed permit; the Department’s adherence to the applicable environmental laws, rules, and regulations in development of the proposed permit; or issues that have an impact on the applicant’s ability to meet applicable environmental laws, rules, and regulations to affect the final permit decision. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

Copies of the public hearing notice and proposed permit are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/pubHearings.cnt and the complete application is available at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm by appointment. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov

Special Public Hearing Procedures Due to COVID-19 Pandemic:

1. Hearing Format. In order to conduct an orderly hearing while adhering to the recommended social distancing precautions, the Department will conduct the public hearing as follows:

a. The Department will call only one registered speaker into the hearing room at a time to provide their testimony. There will not be a general audience in the hearing room.

b. Each registered speaker will be allowed no more than seven (7) minutes to present their testimony. Speakers are encouraged to provide lengthy statements in writing, and to present a summary of their statement during their testimony.

c. The Department will not allow registered speakers to enter the hearing room until they are called to give their testimony.

d. The Department will require that speakers exit the hearing location after giving their testimony.

e. The Department is not able to live stream the hearing or allow remote participation; however, the hearing proceedings will be recorded and placed on the Department’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDwu2w3FpjGgT4ZOjhk6ZOw/featured within approximately 24 hours of the conclusion of the hearing.

f. Preregistration: The time slots for the attendees who preregistered to speak at the October 29, 2020, public hearing will be carried forward to the rescheduled public hearing. You should arrive at the hearing no more than 15 minutes before your specified time slot. At that time, please enter the venue, and Department employees will alert you when it is your turn to speak

.

2. On-site Registration.

a. The Department will conduct on-site registration for those that wish to speak at the hearing.

b. Upon registering, Department representatives will inform you of your approximate time slot in which you will be called to speak. You will be instructed to return to the hearing location approximately 15 minutes before your time slot.

c. Please note that the people that preregistered will be called to speak prior to those that register on-site.

3. Safety Precautions.

a. All attendees will be required to wear masks within the hearing location; however, once called into the hearing room, adequate distancing will be established to allow the speaker to remove their mask while speaking.

b. All attendees will be subject to temperature screening prior to entering the hearing location

4. Opening Statements by the Department. Since the attendees will not be present in the hearing room while the Department provides its opening statements, links to the Hearing Officer statement and the permit hearing statement can be found in the public notice posted on the Department’s website and published in the Gadsden Times on September 24, 2020.

Any person wishing to participate in this hearing who needs special accommodations should contact the ADEM Permits and Services Division at (334) 271-7714 at least five working days prior to the hearing.

Attendance at the public hearing is not necessary in order to have comments included in the public hearing record. Written comments received prior to the close of the public comment period will also be considered and entered into the public hearing record and will be given the same consideration as those provided at the hearing

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Solid Wastes & Recyclable Materials Management Act, and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination on the proposed permit. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and be posted to the Department’s website at http://app.adem.alabama.gov/eFile/. To find the response to comments and final permit determination, you may search by the permit or facility number listed in this notice.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are emailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, please sign up at http://adem.alabama.gov/default.cnt by entering your email address on the left side of the page and clicking the submit button.

Notice is hereby given this 3rd day of November, 2020, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

November 6, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-329-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1535 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT NO, 7, in Block No. 4, Brookwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 88 and 89, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to GILBERT HARDY, 1617 MURPHY STREET, GADSDEN, 1136 WELL SPRING DRIVE, CHARLOTTE, NC, FIRST SECURITY MORTGAGE, JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES MORTGAGE CO., INC., GUARANTY SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, 3854-56 WEST 26TH STREET, CHICAGO, IL, ROSEMARY WATTERS and TERIA JEANAE SIMS, 1136 WELL SPRING DRIVE, CHARLOTTE, NC.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 27, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 6, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-330-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 307 HARDIN CIRCLE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 5 & N 10 LT 4 COLLEGE HEIGHTS 3RD ADD PLAT F-315 GADSDEN 14-12-6 Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-275.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DEXTER DEWAYNE HARRELL, 307 HARDIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on October 27, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 6, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-331-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

902 ROSEWOOD LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 17, Block “E”, of Oakleigh Estates, as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to the STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, AL, possible rights of redemption of DAVID K. GREEN, 1009 CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 27, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 6, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-332-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 1516 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOTS 26-27 BLOCK A OF O H ALFORD SUB NO 1 PLAT B- 348 GADSDEN 5-12-6 Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-182.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to the STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on October 27, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 6, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-333-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1203 SHORT SPRUCE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Beginning at the southwest corner of the lot described in deed recorded in Deed Record 244, page 49, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run in a westerly direction along the north line or Short Spruce Alley a distance of 50 feet; thence in a northerly direction and parallel with the west line of the lot described in the above mentioned deed a distance of 50 feet to a point; thence in an easterly direction and parallel with the north line of said alley a distance of 50 feet to the northwest corner of the lot described in said deed; thence in a southerly direction and along the west line of the lot described in said deed a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning, and being a lot fifty feet square fronting on the north side of Short Spruce Alley, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ELLIS BLOUNT and wife LORETTA BLOUNT, 806 SPRING STREET, GADSDEN, WILLIAM and PATRICIA TURNER.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 27, 202

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 6, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-334-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1318 ELLIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in Block Number Six (6) of the Ellis Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 123, Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to HELEN CLAY c/o J C CLAY, 3318 ELLIS AVENUE, GADSDEN.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on October 27, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 6, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DAVID F. LANKFORD, PLAINTIFF

VS

TONY KISER, DEFENDANT

CASE NO.: CV-20-900433-CDR

TO TONY KISER,

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filled in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: CV-20-900433-CDR.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 9th day of October 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC.

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

October 30, November 6, 13 and 20, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN AND/OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for the adoption of children born to Sharon Denise Williams, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on December 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., were filed on the 21st day of September, 2020 alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor children is/are unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor children are that of putative father. Minor children’s birth dates are 07/22/2005 and 09/14/2006.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioner(s), whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, Al. 35902.

This the 27th day of October 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Attorney for the Petitioner

Gerald Maxwell, Esquire

821 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

October 30,

November 6, 13, and 20, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900743-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch

VIN # 1FTPW125X6KC02742

$1,358.00 U.S. Currency,

DEFENDANT

In Re: Fernando Lourenco Miliner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 18th day of December 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of October 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 23, 30, November 6 and 13, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday November 20, 2020 at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Preston Wilson #91

Farrell Williams # 67 & 71

Jan Nance #27

Darrelyn Rudolph #60

Angel Wagers #95

Kenneth Green #140

Mia Marbury #92

Sergeo Reynolds #128

Jennifer Gaylor –#169 & 170

William Tucker#105

Off Campus Storage

474 George

Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

October 30 and November 6, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on November 12, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouses. Southtown is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Michael Reed – Unit 172

Richard Ramsey – Unit 183

Carrie Carney – Unit 458

Bobby Jenkins Jr. – Unit 486

Tera Coleman – Unit 564

Wesley Johns – Unit 52-25

Anthony Gomez – Unit 180

Christian Ford – Unit 186

Southtown Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

256-442-1951

October 30 and November 6, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on November 17, 2020 beginning at 9:00 A< on the premises of Stock-N-Lock it Mini Storage located 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL.

Phillip Fikes

Kabraila Gra

Andrea Lanford Boone

Stephen Martin

Isaac Ntiamoah

November 6 and 13, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/04/2020.

2003 MERCEDES BENZ S430 – VIN: WDBNG70J43A333222

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

October 30 and November 6, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/04/2020.

2008 CHEVROLET HHR – VIN: 3GNDA13DX8S551471

J&J Towing

591 Bull Hollow Road

Gallant, AL 35972

(256) 399-7160

October 30 and November 6, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/11/2020.

2014 FORD ESCAPE – VIN: 1FMCU0G90EUA63827

2007 HYUNDAI SANTA FE – VIN: 5NMSG13D77H043270

2012 GMC ARCADIA – VIN: 1GKKRRED8CJ137060

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

November 6 and 13, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/11/2020.

2007 CHEVROLET SILVERADO – VIN: 2GCEK1 3M071629227

2008 CHEVROLET HHR – VIN: 3GNDA13DX8S551471

J&J Towing

591 Bull Hollow Road

Gallant, AL 35972

(256) 399-7160

November 6 and 13, 2020

__________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Stuff-It Mini Storage, 3605 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, 35904. The following storage unit(s) will be sold at auction on November 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. for non-payment:

1) William Hannah-Unit 5

2) Denise Ruiz -Unit 61

3) Tina Vording -Unit 93

November 6 and 13, 2020