In & around SEC football - Week 7 previews and predictions

By Cole Frederick/Staff Correspondent

Auburn Week 6 Recap

Auburn did not need a controversial call or a fluke play to dispatch LSU last Saturday on The Plains. The host Tigers cruised past the defending national champions, 48-11, for Auburn’s largest margin of victory over LSU in series history. It was a 0-0 stalemate after the first quarter, but Auburn won the second quarter 21-3 thanks in part to two LSU turnovers. In the second half, Auburn extended the lead to 48-3 before LSU added a late score and two-point conversion. In his best performance as a Tiger, Bo Nix threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 81 yards and a score. Anthony Schwartz caught four passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Tank Bigsby rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Auburn improved to 4-2 and has an open week before traveling to Mississippi State on Nov. 14.

Alabama Week 6 Recap

Alabama dominated in all phases of the game in a 41-0 rout of Mississippi State, and the defense continues to improve for the Crimson Tide. Mike Leach was shut out for the first time in his coaching career, and the Bulldogs were outgained 499-200. DeVonta Smith caught 11 passes for 203 yards and was on the receiving end of all four of Mac Jones’ touchdowns. Najee Harris rushed for 119 yards, while Trey Sanders added 80 yards. UA moved to 6-0 entering an open week. Alabama travels to LSU on Nov. 14.

SEC rankings

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Georgia (4-1)

3. Florida (3-1)

4. Texas A&M (4-1)

5. Auburn (4-2)

6. Arkansas (2-3)

7. Tennessee (2-3)

8. Missouri (2-3)

9. Kentucky (2-4)

10. Ole Miss (2-4)

11. LSU (2-3)

12. South Carolina (2-3)

13. Mississippi State (1-4)

14. Vanderbilt (0-4)

Week 7 Previews and Predictions

Week 6: 6-0; season: 26-10

Saturday, Nov. 7

Game of the Week: Florida at Georgia (-3.5). The SEC East’s biggest rivalry will likely decide the division title yet again, and this serves as a de facto elimination game for both the division and the playoffs. Both teams have one loss both have a good chance to run the table after this game. Georgia has several injuries on both sides of the ball and has struggled on offense in recent weeks. Florida’s explosive offense has been difficult to contain, and the Gators possess the weapons to attack the Bulldog defense. Florida has lost three straight games to the Bulldogs, and this is their best opportunity to beat Georgia since Dan Mullen arrived in Gainesville. Prediction: Florida 31, Georgia 24.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (-19). Both teams are in desperate need of a victory, since there might not be many more potential wins left on the schedule. Vanderbilt is staring at a potential winless season, while Mississippi State has looked worse each week following its upset victory over LSU in the opening week of the season. This is a chance for the Bulldog offense to get back on track, while the Commodores should be able to keep this competitive into the fourth quarter. Prediction: Mississippi State 30, Vanderbilt 22.

Texas A&M at South Carolina (+10). Despite a four-touchdown loss at Alabama, Texas A&M is lingering as a potential playoff contender. If the Aggies can run the table, they’ll have a case to be included in the four-team playoff field, depending on what else happens across the country. A&M has some tricky games upcoming, including this week’s road game at South Carolina. The Gamecocks upset Auburn three weeks ago at home and had an extra week to prepare for Texas A&M. Jimbo Fisher’s team is on upset alert this weekend. Prediction: Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 20.

Tennessee at Arkansas (+1.5). Both teams are 2-3, but there is optimism for the Razorbacks considering how competitive they’ve been. Just being competitive isn’t the ultimate goal for Sam Pittman, but he’s turned around the mindset in Fayetteville and has his squad playing better than they have over the last few years. Tennessee’s 2-3 start has been very disappointing, but Jeremy Pruitt has an opportunity over the next few weeks to flip the script and get his team back on the right track. Prediction: Tennessee 31, Arkansas 26.