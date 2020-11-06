Inspiration from God’s Word - The truth that will forever stand

By Toni Ford

As I write this devotional, at the present moment, our country is in the third day of this election process and we still do not know who the next President of the United States will be. I am not here to discuss politics, and regardless of whether the person I voted for wins or loses this presidency, one thing I do know is that God will have the final word! My heart is so broken over the condition of our nation and how far we as a nation have been moving away from God’s truths. One of the greatest truths in God’s Word is His love for His people and that we as His people love one another even in our differences.

This devotional is not long but it is filled with reminders of God’s truth from His Word, which has never changed and will never change or be destroyed. God’s heart is for all people to come to Him for salvation, but He did not create us to be robots. He instead gives us the ability to choose life or death; not just here on earth, but for eternity. With that choice, we should also remember that God is a holy God and He will not and cannot allow unrighteousness to rule forever.



Today my heart is more burdened for those who are choosing, or one could even say voting, to choose eternal death with Satan rather than eternal life with Jesus. I pray that if you do not know Him as your personal Lord and Savior and if you are not living according to His Word, that you would go to Him in prayer, simply repent, and ask Him to come into your heart once and for all. He is a loving God, and He longs more than anything for His people to come to Him, to trust Him and believe that He is the only way to eternal life.

John 3:16 says, “For God loved the world so much that he gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life.” God gives us the choice, but we have to choose to believe in Him and not just believe but also follow and obey Him above all else.

Matthew 7:21 says, “Not everyone who calls out to me, ‘Lord! Lord!’ will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of my Father in heaven will enter.” This is my prayer – that people know the difference between simply believing and then actually doing the will of our Father!

Deuteronomy 30: 15-16 says, “Now listen! Today I am giving you a choice between life and death, between prosperity and disaster. For I command you this day to love the Lord your God and to keep His commands, decrees, and regulations by walking in His ways. If you do this, you will live and multiply, and the Lord your God will bless you and the land you are about to enter and occupy.” We are all given the same opportunity and the same choice – life or death! Life is only found in Jesus Christ and not in the things of this world!

Revelation 20:11-12 says, “And I saw a great white throne and the one sitting on it. The earth and sky fled from his presence, but they found no place to hide. I saw the dead, both great and small, standing before God’s throne. And the books were opened, including the Book of Life. And the dead were judged according to what they had done, as recorded in the books.”

Revelation 21:6 says “And He also said, ‘It is finished! I am the Alpha and Omega – the Beginning and the End. To all who are thirsty I will give freely from the springs of water of life. All who are victorious will inherit all these blessings, and I will be their God, and they will be my children.”

As I started this devotion, I am far more concerned about us as individuals than I am for who our next U.S President will be. I know that Jesus was King before the election and Jesus is and will still be King after all this is settled. We are only here on this earth for a short time. Each of us have the opportunity to choose where we spend eternity. If you would like prayer please reach out and I am more than happy to pray with you! To God be ALL the Glory!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!