Southside girls, boys finish runner-up at cross country sectionals

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Southside High girls and boys cross country teams finished runnerup at the Class 6A Section 5 at St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman.

The top four teams from each section qualified for the state meet on Nov. 14 at Oakville.

The Lady Panthers’ average time of 22:21.80 was 14 seconds faster than third-place Springville.

Camryn Davis (pictured above) paced the with a fourth-place time of 20:41.42. She was followed by Zoie Menk in seventh place at 21:42.30, Alexis Valentine in 15th at 22:21.98, Mallory Rich in 22nd at 23:29.11 and Mallory Tucker in 23rd at 23:34.16 22.

For the boys, Jackson Griggs (17:41.97), Will Anglea (17:44.47), Luke Holcombe (17:54.79) and Ryan Maudsley (18:13.26) finished ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th to clinch the second-place trophy. Helping the Panther cause was Sam Kilgo in 22nd place at 19:00.96 and Parker Cunningham in 23rd place at 19:01.19.