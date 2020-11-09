State football playoffs: Warriors, Blue Devils win; Panthers fall short

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Caiden Wyatt (3) gains yardage during the Warriors’ 42-0 victory over Section in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs on Nov. 6 in Rainbow City. (Courtesy of Gary Wells)

Westbrook Christian 42, Section 0

Westbrook Christian head football coach Drew Noles earned his 150th career win in dominating fashion on Nov. 6.

The Warriors raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to a 42-0 victory over Section in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs in Rainbow City.

Westbrook travels to Florence on Nov. 13 to take on No. 1 ranked Mars Hill Bible in the second round.

Against Section, Will Noles threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Scott, who rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown. Asher Keck also had 74 yards rushing, including a 3-yard touchdown run. Caiden Wyatt and Jesse Kantzler also had rushing touchdowns.

Defensively, Wyatt returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown, while Tanner Coley intercepted a pass.

Etowah 31, Randolph 7

Trent Davis rushed 19 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns as Etowah cruised past Randolph, 31-7, in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs on Nov. 6 in Attalla.

The Blue Devils (8-3) visit Haleyville on Nov. 13 in second round action.

Also for Etowah against Randolph, Trace Thompson was 10 for 20 in passing for 125 yards and a touchdown. NyNy Davis had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Ethan Foster carried eight times for 43 yards.

Clay-Chalkville 63, Southside 0

Southside fell to sixth-ranked Clay-Chalkville, 63-0, in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs on Nov. 6 in Clay.

For the Panthers (7-4), Michael Rich was 15 for 22 in passing for 132 yards. Cody Roberts had nine receptions for 46 yards, while Aulden Battles caught six passes for 87 yards. Carnel Davis rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries.

Defensively, Eli Martin finished with six tackles. Hunter Sitz had a fumble recovery and an interception.