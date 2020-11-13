God’s Word revealed for us - Where will you go?

By John Larkins

In an international address, former U.S. President Barak Obama assured the world that America was no longer a Christian country. He did his best to convince Americans and persons in other countries that this was a true statement. Many Americans discounted what Obama said, but he proceeded to prove that so far as the power of the U.S. President went, he was through with Christ.

President Donald Trump never missed a chance to remind Americans that so far as our Bible, our Constitution and the Declaration of Independence are concerned, we still trust in the God of Christianity. He made us remember that as Americans, we are given our rights by God. So far as the constitutional laws are concerned, we are given “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

When a baby is aborted, its life is seriously in danger. The currently invading Communist Democrats disagree with the U.S. Constitution and the Bible. They insist that the Communist Party is the only supreme law and that killing babies is a mother’s right, regardless of the Fifth Commandment. It is well to remember that sin is sin, legal or not. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is a splendid excuse for closing those pesky churches.

America is not yet under their dictatorship. Even when it is, the individual decision is still relevant for his or her salvation. Perhaps you never thought you would have the opportunity to be killed for your faith. An important teaching moment for Jesus happened in the synagogue at Capernaum. Look in your bible in John 6:35 (and beyond): “And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life; He that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.”

Jesus made it abundantly clear that He was instructing them that they must believe they are given his physical body and blood and that they must eat and swallow his body and blood. Jesus amplified the strictness of His instruction by saying, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, except you eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you.”

Many of His disciples deserted Jesus over this teaching and never walked with him again. Jesus knew His own chosen bishops were “murmuring” at listening to His doctrine. Jesus then said to The Twelve, “Will ye also go away?” Simon Peter answered, “Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life.”

Jesus consecrated this sacrament of His body and blood at the Last Supper, saying, “Do this in remembrance of me.” This sacred gift was given to His Church and is accomplished at each Catholic mass. This wonderful gift is a solemn act to recall Jesus’ love for us. Only His apostles acting within his church can distribute his saving grace sacramentally.

Every Communist revolution soon comes to rounding up and imprisoning church leaders. Is there something about this that Biden did not tell us? Alabama is “probably” safe, for a while.

John Larkins’ formal education includes a BS certified for science teaching, an MBA from the University of Missouri and an MPA from Jacksonville State University in public administration and environmental management.For the past 15 years, John evangelized on the street, door-to-door, in tent revivals and in church situations. Contact him at johnlarkins@bellsouth.net.