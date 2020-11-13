Inspiration from God’s Word - The battle belongs to The Lord

By Toni Ford

I have been reading in 2 Kings lately, and I must say that the first seven chapters of this book have rocked my world! Although this book of the Bible was written over 3,000 years ago, the lessons and life principles from even these first few chapters are applicable to where we are today. The chapter I have rested on lately has been 2 Kings, Chapter 6. God had appointed the prophet Elisha to confront the enemy armies that invaded Israel. However, the key actor is always the Lord God of Israel. Elisha does a beautiful job in Chapter 6, revealing the character of God to King Joram and his people.

The God Who Sees. 2 Kings 6: 8-9 says, “When the King of Aram was at war with Israel, he would confer with his officers and say, ‘We will mobilize our forces at such and such a place.’ But immediately Elisha, the man of God, would warn the king of Israel, ‘Do not go near that place, for the Arameans are planning to mobilize their troops there.’” The Lord, and not the idols of Baal, was the one giving Elisha the information he needed to share with the King of Israel regarding the border raids the King of Aram was planning against Israel. Because the Israelites were prepared for the Arameans each time they wanted to attack, The King of Aram was sure there was a traitor in his camp. The mind of the unbeliever interprets things from a worldly viewpoint, and they become like the gods they worship.

The God Who Protects. One of King Aram’s officers knew about Elisha and told the king that Elisha had to be the one telling the King of Israel about their plans. So, the king ordered his army to find Elisha and eliminate him. King Aram’s army found Elisha in the town of Dothan. When they arrived, the army surrounded the city. Elisha was not frightened for himself but for his servant, who saw the army encircled around the city the next morning. The servant cried out to Elisha, “What will we do now?” Elisha’s response (2 Kings 6:16-17), “Don’t be afraid!” Elisha told him, “For there are more on our side than on theirs!” Then Elisha prayed, “O Lord, open his eyes and let him see!” The Lord opened the young man’s eyes, and when he looked up, he saw that the hillside around Elisha was filled with horses and chariots of fire. The servant was living by sight and not by faith and so he could not see the vast angelic army of the Lord surrounding the city. Faith enables us to see God’s invisible army and trust Him to give us victory.

The God Who Shows Mercy. 2 Kings 6: 18, “As the Aramean army advanced toward him, Elisha prayed, “O Lord, please make them blind.” So the Lord struck them with blindness as Elisha had asked.” Elisha did not ask the Lord to destroy the Aramean army but only to cloud their eyes and take them to Samaria. The prophet was actually saving their lives, for if King Joram, the king of Israel, had been in charge, he would have killed all of them and claimed a victory for himself. When the king saw the Aramean army, he shouted to Elisha, asking if he should kill them. Elisha replied (verse 22), “Do we kill prisoners of war? Give them food and drink and send them home again to their master.” King Joram wanted to kill them all, but instead, Elisha “killed them with kindness” and God showed them mercy.

Today, I truly believe we are living in a time such as this. As believers, we can trust that our God sees all that is happening, and He is not nervous or anxious in any form or fashion. We as believers can also trust that He will protect us from all the schemes and lies of the enemy! His angel army is greater than any army of satan!

Last, but definitely not least, G od still wants to show mercy towards those who refuse to believe and obey Him. There will come a time when His final judgement comes to this earth, but thanks be to God. “Great is His faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning.” (Lamentations 3:23).

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!