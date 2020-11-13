Mary Virginia's Chicken and Dressing Casserole, Green Bean/Shoe Peg Corn Casserole and Toasted Coconut Pie

By Andy Bedwell

“We thank you, God, for all that You give: The lives we live, the food we eat, and for our loved ones. Lord, help us all to live our days

with thankful hearts and loving ways.” – Ephesians 5:20 (NIV)

Cherished recipes usually come out at the holidays. Here are a few of my favorites.

Mary Virginia’s Chicken and Dressing Casserole

3 boneless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

(save the broth)

4 cups cornbread, crumbled

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of celery soup (may use creamy onion)

1 stick of margarine

2 cups chicken broth

1 egg, beaten

1 cup chopped onion

¾ cup milk

2 teaspoons dried sage

1 teaspoon

poultry seasoning

½ teaspoon black pepper

Chopped parsley (I add some to my mixture and then I sprinkle lightly on top of the casserole.)

Cook the chicken in a lot of water and save the broth. Sauté onion in margarine, then add remainder of the ingredients except chicken and parsley. After all is mixed, add the chicken and about one-fourth cup dried or fresh parsley. Pour into a greased three-quart casserole dish and bake at 400 degrees until brown on top. The middle should move when you shake.

Andy’s Note: If you just want dressing, leave the chicken out. Sprinkle parsley on top before you bake. I can not say enough about this recipe. Mary Virginia, my daughter, put this recipe together and I am so proud of her. So, I guess a little of me has rubbed off on her. I can not tell you how many people have told me that this is the recipe they use for their dressing. You can dou-ble or triple it and it still turns out good. At the craft shows where I sell my cookbook, people tell me that they can not make dressing. Well, now you can. It is easy, moist, delicious, and freezes well.

Green Bean/Shoe Peg Corn Casserole

2 tubes of Ritz crackers

1 ½ sticks of margarine, melted

3 cans French style

green beans, drained

1 or 2 cans Shoe Peg

corn, drained

1 can water chestnuts, drained and sliced

8 ounces sour cream

2 cups extra sharp cheese, (grated by you, Leslie Morrison)

1 can cream

of chicken soup

1 medium onion, chopped

Crumble one tube of crackers into a lightly greased dish. Melt one stick of margarine and combine with beans, corn, chestnuts, sour cream, soup, onions and cheese. Pour mixture over the crumbs. Crumble remaining tube of crackers. And yes, sprinkle over the top of casserole. Dot with the remaining one-half stick of margarine. Bake at 325 degrees until bubbly around the edges (about 45 minutes) Be careful and not let the crackers get too brown. And yes, sprinkle with parsley before you bake.

Andy’s Note: I have probably used this recipe more than any that I have collected. My sister Mary makes it now for all of our family events. It also freezes well.

Toasted Coconut Pie

3 eggs, beaten

1 ½ cups sugar

1 stick margarine

4 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 ½ ounces of shredded

coconut (this was in a can)

1 unbaked pastry shell

Mix all ingredients together in order as listed. Pour into pastry shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This is an easy prepared dessert…yet so delicious! You must try!

Next week, I will share with you some of my favorite desserts!

Happy Thanksgiving cooking, Andy

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at The Messenger newspaper located at 1957 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden.