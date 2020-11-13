Pondering life with Pious Bob - A time to rejoice before Him

By Robert Halsey Pine

“Sing to God, sing praises to his name; exalt him who rides upon the heavens…” (Psalm 68:1-20 NRSV)

“My little secret is this God of mine,” we sometimes think. Give it up. Rejoice! We must praise Him in every step we take. This is how we show our appreciation for all that He does for us. It is the way that we can stay focused on the fact that all things come from Him and we are helpless without Him.

Should we be surprised at the large part that the Psalms take up in the Bible? The Psalms “sing praises to his name.” There are many comforting words in the Psalter. They teach us that all we need to do is to listen, listen, listen, and praise, praise, praise and love will flow from all corners. “YAHWEH is his name, rejoice before him!”

Introverts have such a hard time doing this. We must strive to be extroverted in our relationship with God. We can get so excited about so many other things in life. Why not get excited about the one who gives life? Our excitement about God is our witness of God. Am I embarrassed about what God is doing in my life, or am I embarrassed that I have not let God into my life?

We never have trouble talking to others about our favorite this or that. We can get extroverted when describing a trip, a new piece of furniture, a movie or a concert.

God can be a part of every moment of our lives if we’ll let Him. He’s right there waiting. Waiting to be listened to, worthy to be praised. He sent His Son to get our attention. He sent His Son to atone for our sins. He sent His Son that we might have eternal life. Thank you, Lord!

Robert Halsey Pine is a graduate of Northeastern University and completed the program of Theological Education by Extension: Education for Ministry, School of Theology, the University of the South.