Casting on the Coosa - A wandering hawk and a bull session with Bryan

By Marty Dixon/Staff Correspondent

It has been mostly uneventful this past week since last time. I will not complain, since it was a nice change of pace to my usual angling misfortunes. I did manage to get in some fishing in the despite the cooling temperatures.

I got out early in the morning on Thursday, Nov. 13, and caught several fish. I landed a good one on a swim jig in shallow water in one of the coves below Southside. On Friday afternoon, I managed to catch over 10 fish throwing a square bill crankbait around points and humps in the same area as Thursday. The fishing seems to have picked up somewhat for me with more numbers, but I have no real catch o’ the day story to share.

Friday night and Saturday brought on new adventures keeping Hurricane Anna and Finley. My son Tanner and his wife Kaitlyn were under the weather, so I kept them while their parents recovered. As usual, it was never a dull moment with those two. We sat up late and got up early to play. We broke out the box of animals and watched Cocomelon. We also threw in a round of Angry Birds movie. Zailyn had a ball game to cheer at.

Sunday was windy and cold, but I was on the river throwing a swim jig and vibrating bait to fool a few gullible fish. I watched a big hawk land in someone’s yard and poke around a while hunting for some grub. It’s always fun to observe nature while you’re on the water. The neighborhood cat had better be glad that he was not around, or he might have become the hawk’s breakfast.

I didn’t feel like fighting the wind and cold two days in a row, so Monday was a no-go on the lake, I stayed in after I got home from work and hit the gym. Our good buddy “Honest” Eric Hubbard was on the lake in the afternoon and provided me with a report. He was catching fish around rock on a crankbait. Eric landed five fish, including but two really nice ones that looked to be in the three-pound range.

I couldn’t stay off the lake for two days in a row, so I got out Tuesday afternoon for about three hours in the wind. I had a solid afternoon. I landed nothing over 3.5 pounds but managed to put eight or nine quality fish in the boat. I caught nearly every one of them off of some kind of rocks on a mid-depth crankbait running it down the drop off.

The wind was beating me to death, so came in a little early to get in my workout and talk some basketball with my friend Bryan Phillips, the coach of the Gadsden State Lady Cardinal basketball team. I always enjoy talking basketball with Bryan and let him gripe some to me.

I planned on fishing for most of the day on Thursday, Nov. 19, and I’m sure something entertaining will happen. It usually does when I plan to fish for most of the day. It almost happened just now; I thought my big, clumsy fingers deleted this article. Thank goodness it went to drafts.

Until next week, get out on the lake and try to avoid fishing near as many boats as you can. That way you can enjoy some peace and quiet with nature.

Rock and reel till next week!

Marty Dixon is a 1982 Sardis High School graduate and retired high school educator and coach. He was head coach of the Gadsden State women’s basketball team from 2015 to 2019. He and his wife Texann live in Gadsden. He may be contacted at fishn4funin02@yahoo.com and the Neely Henry Bass Fishing page on Facebook.