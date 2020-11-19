Legals for 11/20/2020 - 11/26/2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sidney G Wilson Patsy J Wilson to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, its successors and assigns dated December 19, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on December 28, 2017, as Instrument No. 3461006 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper in Instrument 3510637 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of December, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot number three (3) in Block ’F’ in Edenwood Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book ’B’, Pages 310 and 311, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Commonly Known As: 910 South 6th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

Parcel ID: 1502094000140.000

Said property is commonly known as 910 S. 6th St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 20-01349AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 6, 13 and 20, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dora Lynn Thomas and husband, Kenneth D. Thomas, to Family Savings Credit Union on the October 26, 2018, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3475722, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 30, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAAM, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

Lot 8 in James L. Smith Addition to Southside, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book I, Page 24, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 6, 13 and 20, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by George Dexter Colvin, a married man, and wife, Jessica Colvin, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 20th day of May, 2010, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3332564; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated July 20, 2020 and recorded in said Probate Office as Instrument Number 3505798. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority, as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 21, 2021, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fourteen (14) of Hidden Meadow, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “K”, Page 50, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

See Affidavit recorded in said Probate Office as Instrument Number 3510810.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Telephone: (334) 532-3400

Website: http://www.sasserlawfirm.com

Our File No.: 49696-3099

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

November 13, 20 and 27, 2020

_______________

FILE CLAIMS

Delana Kay Barron was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/06/2020 Estate of James Arlin Barron, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 13, 20 and 27, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Wendell Oden and Pamela Foster was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/02/2020 Estate of Peggy Joyce Oden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 13, 20 and 27, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jeanna W. Bowman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/13/2020 Estate of Betty Ferguson Wood, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 13, 20 and 27, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Allen Hood and Steve Lee Hood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/13/2020 Estate of Kenneth Gene Hood, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 13, 20 and 27, 2020

________________

ORDINANCE

O-26-20

Amending Fiscal Year 2021 Budget

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden applied for and accepted a grant from The Bureau of Justice Assistance Bulletproof Vest Partnership (BVP) in the amount of $40,950.00 for

42 Bulletproof Vests for replacement and new hires over a one-year period.

Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the General Fund Budget adopted by Ordinance No. O-24-20 (Fiscal Year 2021 Budget), is amended by increasing the following accounts:

Account #190-8550-422.30-40 in the amount of $40,950.00; account #190-8550-331.05-00 in the amount of $20,475.00; account #190-8550-391.10-00 in the amount of $20,475.00; and account # 001-9520-491.90-29 in the amount of $20,475.00; and

by decreasing account #001-8500-422.30-40 in the amount of $20,475.00.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Gadsden at an open public meeting held on November 10, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 20, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

R-351-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1511 SARAH STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Six (6) and Seven (7) in Block Two (2) of the Manos Subdivision as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, page 249, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Billy R. Whisenant, 1419 Meadowbrook Avenue, 1511 Sarah Street, Gary W. Boggs, 1419 Meadowbrook Avenue;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at an open public meeting held on November 10, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 20, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

R-352-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

849 HUTCHINS AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of Section Twenty-five (25), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East; thence run South and along the West line of said Forty, also being the West line of John V. Coe Subdivision, a distance of 512.5 feet to a point; thence deflect 89°19’30” to the left and run a distance of 255.22 feet to a point; thence deflect 90°42’ to the left and run a distance of 512.5 feet to a point on the North line of said forty, also being the North line of Lot Six (6) of said subdivision; thence deflect 89°18’ left and run West along said North line a distance of 255 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel being a portion of the West Half (W1/2) of the West Half (W1/2) of Lot Six (6) of the John V. Coe Subdivision, according to the map and plat there-of in Plat Book “A”, Pages 362 and 363, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Judy Fitts and Zane Fitts, 849 Hutchins Avenue, mortgage in favor of Jim Walter Homes, Inc., 505 Apache Drive, McComb, MS, Bruce L. Bisson as Trustee of Mid-State Trust X, 1500 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or

repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at an open public meeting held on

November 10, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 20, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

R-353-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1508 GARFIELD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot #6, in Block #26, in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition according to the map thereof recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, in Map Book “B”, pages 314 and 315. All in the city of Gadsden, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to the State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, redemption rights of Reba Holderfield, her Heirs and/or estate;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at an open public meeting held on November 10, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 20, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

R-354-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2205 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. 22, in Block No. 2, in Oak Park Addition, according to Map thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 200, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Tritia B. Samuel and Phillip Hunter, 2205 Hill Avenue, subject to a mortgage in favor of Ameritrust Mortgage Company, 284 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake, IL, subject to a mortgage in favor of HSBC Mortgage Services, Inc., 100 Mittel Drive, Bldg 1, Wood Dale, IL;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at an open public meeting held on November 10, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 20, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

R-355-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

3415 MADISON AVENUE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 27 in Block 3 in Homewood Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 218-219, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Bobby J. Nichols and Robbie S. Nichols c/o Randall Wadsworth, 3415 Madison Avenue, 665 Moss Road, Cleveland, The Gadsden Corporation, 230 N. 3rd Street STE B;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on November 10, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 20, 2020

________________

BID INVITATION

Big Wills Water Authority in Attalla, Al taking sealed bids for 2007 GMC 4×4 Duramax. 258k miles. Bids will be taken until December 17. Turn in bids at the office at 7191 Duck Springs Rd. Any questions, call office at 256-538-7950.

November 20, 27,December 4 and 11, 2020

________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

THE WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD OF THE TOWN OF SARDIS CITY, SARDIS CITY,

ALABAMA

SARDIS CITY WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES UPGRADE

CONTRACT NO. 2 – CONTROL BUILDING

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for construction of the Sardis City Wastewater Treatment Facilities Upgrade, Contract No. 2 – Control Building will be received the Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City, at the office of the Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City, 860 Church Street, Sardis City, AL 35956 until 2:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of construction of a Control Building for the Wastewater Treatment Plant consisting of a complete structure as indicated on the approved Plans and Specifications.

Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc., 1207 Chitwood Avenue, SE, Fort Payne, AL 35967-4822 (P. O. Box 680869, Zip Code 35968-1609), Telephone No. (256) 845-5315, E-Mail: ladd@laddenv.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday – Thursday 8:00 – 12:00 and 1:00 – 5:00 and Fridays 8:00 – 12:00, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Bidding Documents also may be examined at Construct Connect Plan Room, 800-364-2059, Dodge Data & Analytics Plan Room, The Blue Book Plan Room and the office of the Water and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:30 – 4:30; and the office of the Engineer, Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc., 1207 Chitwood Avenue, SE, Fort Payne, AL 35967-4822, on Monday – Thursday 8:00 – 12:00 and 1:00 – 5:00 and Fridays 8:00 – 12:00.

Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $175.00 for each set. Bidders who return full sets of the Bidding Documents in good condition (suitable for re-use) within 10 days after receipt of Bids will receive a full refund. Non-Bidders, and Bidders who obtain more than one set of the Bidding Documents, will receive a refund of $87.50 for documents returned in good condition within the time limit indicated above. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc.”. Upon request and receipt of the document deposit indicated above plus a non-refundable shipping charge, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents via delivery service. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All listed iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The term “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials. The deminimis and minor components waiver apply to this contract.

Owner: THE WATER WORKS AND SEWER BOARD OF THE TOWN OF SARDIS CITY

By: Marty Brock

Title: Chairman

Date: November 17, 2020

November 20, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION OF MINOR NAME CHANGE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF:

A CHILD BORN TO NETOSHA LESHAE LIGGONS

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN FATHER WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN.

You will take notice that a Petition for name change of a child, born June 17, 1987 to NETOSHA LESHAE LIGGONS, natural mother, set to be heard on January 11, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with John W. Jennings, Jr., whose name is shown below, and) with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden. AL. 35901

Done this 3rd day of November 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

John W. Jennings, Jr.

JENNINGS & MESSER, P.C.

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JAMES AND FELICIA KEEN

CASE NO: A-1586

TO MARKITA SAMPSON AND COURTNEY RAGLAND

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified that a hearing on a Petition for Adoption of a minor child born to MARKITA SAMPSON on JUNE 20, 2015 is hereby set for JANUARY 4, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) names below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Dani V. Bone, Eeq.

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 13, 20, 27 and December 4, 2020

________________

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF SHEBLY COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: HALE ERYKE

CASE NO.: JU-2011-000408.08

PETITIONER: SHELBY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

RESPONDENT PARENTS: MOTHER: AZZURE LESHONDA HALE; FATHER: IS UNKNOWN; AND IS OTHERWISE UNKNOWN, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN, FOR, OR TO THE SAID CHILD

NOTICE TO THE ABOVE-NAMES RESPONDENTS:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by the names Petitioner regarding Eryke Janae Hale in the District Court of Shelby County, Alabama, Juvenile Division.

It having been made known to the Court that the identity and whereabouts of any presumed, legal, acknowledge or adjudicated father of the above names minor child, and/or any other Unknown or Putative Father of said child, and/or person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child, are unknown to the Petitioner and cannot be determined with reasonable diligence by the Petitioner, and the Court having considered all of the foregoing, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED: That a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set on the 6th day of January, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in the District Court of Shelby County, Alabama, Juvenile Division, Shelby County Courthouse, Courtroom #A, at Columbiana, Alabama. Any person claiming an interest in, to or for said minor child must file an answer to said Petition within fourteen (14) days of perfection of service by publication with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Alabama.

It is ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published in the Shelby County Reporter, a newspaper of general circulation in Shelby County, Alabama and a newspaper of general circulation in the county of the last known residence of a parent, for four (4) consecutive weeks so as to give due notice of said hearing and service of the Summons and Petition to the parents, Azzure LeShonda Hale, and ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for tor to said child.

DONE this 16th day of November, 2020.

James R. Kramer

Juvenile Judge

November 20, 27, December 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF MINOR’S NAME

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN Re the Name Change of Azia Salem, a minor

Case No.: S-11124

NOTICE TO: Any person claiming to be the father of Azia Salem, born in Jefferson County, Alabama on March 2, 2017, to Mary Ragan Whisenant

Please take notice that a Petition For Change or Minor’s Name been filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama by Kelly Whisenant and that the Hearing us set on the 20th day of January, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this petition you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioners whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

This the 18th day of November 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for Petitioners:

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Knowles, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 20, 27, December 4 and 11, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DAVID F. LANKFORD, PLAINTIFF

VS

TONY KISER, DEFENDANT

CASE NO.: CV-20-900433-CDR

TO TONY KISER,

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filled in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: CV-20-900433-CDR.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 9th day of October 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC.

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

October 30, November 6, 13 and 20, 2020

________________

ADOPTION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

THE ADOPTION OF A CHILD BORN TO: CHERIKA LATESE WOODS

A Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Cherika Latese Woods, is set to be heard on the 20th day of January, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Minor Child’s birth date is the 4th day of May, 2009.

Should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Richard Rhea, Esq. Whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 18th day of November, 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Richard A. Rhea

Rhea Boyd & Rhea

930 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Phone (256)547-6801

Fax (256)549-0271

Email: rarhea@rhealaw.com

November 20, 27, December 4 and 11, 2020

________________

ADOPTION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

THE ADOPTION OF A CHILD BORN TO: CHERIKA LATESE WOODS

A Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Cherika Latese Woods, is set to be heard on the 20th day of January, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Minor Child’s birth date is the 12th day of July, 2007.

Should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Richard Rhea, Esq. Whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 18th day of November, 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Richard A. Rhea

Rhea Boyd & Rhea

930 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Phone (256)547-6801

Fax (256)549-0271

Email: rarhea@rhealaw.com

November 20, 27, December 4 and 11, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN AND/OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for the adoption of children born to Sharon Denise Williams, (Natural Mother), set to be heard on December 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., were filed on the 21st day of September, 2020 alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor children is/are unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor children are that of putative father. Minor children’s birth dates are 07/22/2005 and 09/14/2006.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioner(s), whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, Al. 35902.

This the 27th day of October 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Attorney for the Petitioner

Gerald Maxwell, Esquire

821 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

October 30, November 6, 13, and 20, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/18/2020.

1999 TOYOTA 4RUNNER

VIN: JT3GM84R5X0047517

2009 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN: 1N4AL21E59N436298

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

November 13 and 20, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/28/2020.

2010 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA

VIN: 3VW2K7AJ4BM305842

2004 MAZDA MPV

VIN: JM3LW28A740502294

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

November 20 and 27, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/28/2020.

2014 JEEP COMPASS

VIN: 1C4NJCBA4E D731654

J&J Towing

591 Bull Hollow Road

Gallant, AL 35972

(256) 399-7160

November 20 and 27, 2020