The Falls invites community to Christmas

Christmas at the Falls is back.

Guests can wander through a winter wonderland in their own backyard, witnessing millions of dazzling lights in a spectacular show at the covered bridge or visiting the animal habitat. After meandering through the magic, visitors can enjoy concessions, relax on a scenic train ride and maybe even catch a glimpse of St. Nick at the General Store.

Tickets are sold for individual dates and an allotted time slot, each slot spanning two hours. The hours available are 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Visitors must attend the date and time printed on their tickets. All sales are final and no refunds will be issued. In the unprecedented case that the event is cancelled, tickets will be available for transfer to another date and time slot. For transfers, contact Nocallulafalls@cityofgadsden.com or call 256-549-4663.

The Gadsden Parks and Recreation Department understands that any intersection with the public poses an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, but the Falls remains dedicated to place the health and safety of its visitors as its utmost priority. Christmas at the Falls will feature several regulations this year to limit the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required at all times and social distancing guidelines are mandatory. Santa will conduct visits with children from a safe distance at the General Store/Post Office. Seats on the train will be skipped between households, with each seat disinfected after each ride. There will be no cookie decoration this year.

The beloved annual holiday gathering began years ago, when The Noccalula Improvement Association developed Christmas on the Rocks in 1994. In 2007, the City of Gadsden renamed the event Christmas at the Falls.

“Today, the world is facing the coronavirus crisis, a pandemic that has changed life for everyone,” said Gadsden Parks and Recreation Event Supervisor Janet Tarrance. “In times like these, any glimmer of normalcy can help spark a positive outlook. The City of Gadsden and the Parks and Rec Department hope that Christmas at the Falls can be that spark in helping to make Christmas not only normal but a positive, magical feeling in the season.”