Kyle Davis out as West End football coach

Photo West End football coach Kyle Davis speaks with Thad Pearce (4) and Rock Sainsbury (6) during a game this past season. (Courtesy of Bethany Smith Photography)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Kyle Davis era is apparently over in Walnut Grove and Altoona.

On November 20, The West End High School head football coach issued a statement via social media that he was informed by school administration that it was time to part ways.

“I was approached by administration that it would be in my best interest to start looking for a job, as they probably were going to make a change,” said Davis. “I informed them I would not resign, [as] we teach our players to never quit on their team. The end of the meeting ended in limbo; however, I assume the lack of decision making is only going to postpone the inevitable of me being relieved as the head football coach of the Patriots.”

According to a press release issued by the Etowah County Board of Education, “West End High School thanks Kyle Davis for his service to our student athletes. We now plan to move in another direction with our football program.”

Davis went 26-46 in seven seasons as head coach at West End. The 2016 Patriots went 6-6 and reached the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs, where West End won its first postseason game in 15 years.

Davis lone year with a winning record was in 2015 when West End went 6-4. The Patriots started out 4-2 this past season before losing their last four games.

Davis was the third-longest serving football coach is the school’s history behind Randy Hallmark (eight seasons, 1990-97) and Wayne Robertson (16 seasons, 1973-86).

Davis said he will continue as P.E. coach at West End until a new opportunity presents itself.

“Obviously, I love our kids, and my family is very invested in this community,” said Davis. “I will be looking at other options, since I’m a football coach and that’s what I do. Both me and my wife [Teasha] are tenured, so we’re not going anywhere until we find something. Seven seasons is a long time to spend anywhere, and I believe we have left the program better than we came into it. My family and myself have enjoyed building the friendships and getting entrenched here and watching our kids grow here. The community has shown so much encouragement and support, even when it could not be found elsewhere, and we have appreciated it so much.”