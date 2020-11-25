Cindy Brewer's Meatballs, Pam Raines' Scalloped Parmesan Potatoes and Andy Bedwell's Chocolate Cobbler

By Andy Bedwell

In the South, and especially in Alabama, food is an important part of celebrating the holiday season. We begin with Halloween candy and the huge spreads during Thanksgiving and Christmas and into the New Year. It’s a variety of yummy treats and a series of parties and family gatherings.

Cindy Brewer’s Meatballs

2 pounds of ground chuck

1/2 cup applesauce

1 egg

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 cup uncooked rice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Sauce:

1 can tomato soup

1 can water

Mix, ball and place in a 9 x13-inch dish sprayed with Pam. Pour sauce over balls and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until it begins to brown and sauce thickens. Makes about 20 balls.

Andy’s Note: I have never carried these anywhere that everyone didn’t ask me for the recipe. They are easy, beautiful and delicious! I usually sere these with cream potatoes, crack green beans, slaw, a gooey dessert and cold sweet Southern tea.

Thanks, Cindy, for sharing this wonderful recipe!

Pam Raines’ Scalloped Parmesan Potatoes

1/4 cup butter

5 or 6 gold potatoes,

peeled and thinly sliced

(16-ounce) heavy

whipping cream

1/4 teaspoon

garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup parsley (fresh is great but I’ve used dried)

3/4 – 1 cup grated

Parmesan cheese

Melt butter in large sauce pan. Stir in potatoes and the next five ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and continue cooking until potatoes are tender. Next, spoon into a greased baking dish. Put the cheese on top. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly. Let stand about 10 minutes before serving. Sometimes, I add a little onion to this dish.

Andy’s Note: This casserole came to me by one of the “best cooks” at Gaston School. Through the years, I have enjoyed so many of Pam’s wonderful recipes. Bridgette, Pam’s sister, was always a big fan of my chocolate fudge, and now she is making it for Christmas. I love these two sisters!

Andy Bedwell’s Chocolate Cobbler

1 stick margarine

2 cups self-rising flour

3 ½ cups sugar, divided

½ cup, plus 3 tablespoons cocoa, divided

1 cup milk

2 teaspoon vanilla

½ cup chopped pecans

3 cups boiling water

Melt margarine in a 9×13-inch dish. Combine flour, one and one-half cups sugar, three tablespoons cocoa, milk and vanilla. Spoon into dish over melted margarine, but do not stir! Mix two cups sugar and one-half cup cocoa together and sprinkle over batter. Also sprinkle pecans. Pour boiling water over the mixture. Do not stir! Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Do not overcook! Cobbler will be cake-like in the middle and syrupy around the edges. Cool slightly; serve warm with the biggest scoop of Vanilla Homemade Blue Bell ice cream that the dish will hold.

Andy’s Note: This chocolate cobbler is the perfect sweet ending for any fall or holiday meal. It is so easy to prepare with ingredients you have on hand, it is absolutely delicious served with ice cream or whipped cream.

Next week, I am looking forward to “pulling out” some of my favorite Christmas treats.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at The Messenger newspaper located at 1957 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden.