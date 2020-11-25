God’s Word revealed for us - Thanks be to God

By John Larkins

In the remaining months we have as a Christian nation, it is well to remind ourselves that our personal abundance is a gift from God. He insists on our involvement but responds so lovingly to our prayers and striving.

If you saw any sign in store advertisements or media announcements about a divine role in our celebration, you are more observant than I.

So far back as I can recall, my family never had the “assurance of nutrition,” which has become the Democrat Socialist label for endlessly increasing governmental redistribution of wealth. With shocking predictions of coming worldwide starvation (primarily linked to the current pandemic), one wonders how the logistics, let alone the financing, of such a massive operation can be accomplished. Closer to home, smaller gatherings – perhaps only single families – should be easier to make satisfying meals for American partakers.

The origins of our ordinary food supply, developed in the mysteriously amazing and wonderful world God has given us as food sources, seem to be clear evidence of His love. Somewhat humorously, I have often thought of the first American, who was mostly an American Indian who had the imagination, courage and hunger to eat an oyster.

There is no record of the exchange of views between the European and American Indian celebrants at the first Thanksgiving, but it seems it would have been a real friendship event. We do not usually dwell on the terrible hardships the Pilgrims survived in order to enjoy their meal. They truly were in a survival situation. Many men, women and children did not survive the pilgrims’ first years in America. So, regardless of later developments, the Indians truly were a Godsend in the teaching and sharing knowledge with the new settlers.

It seems to me that too many modern Americans who are so separated from the realities of nature do not really understand what is involved in putting food on the table. Wal-Mart, for example did not invent the meat and vegetables sold in its stores. The millions of growers and harvesters that supply Wal-Mart are closer to the hand of God in praying for the rain, sunshine, soil nutrients, lack of pests, stable markets and other risks involved in our food supply. Someone has to have the money to buy food, but without God supplying the necessary environmental support, we would be at risks seen more in the rest of the world than here in Alabama. God invented the foods we need. As He told the Apostles, all that He provides is “good.”

In modern America, we take for granted the marvelous divine gifts given to people far away. Something as simple as corn was first given in South America. There is a vast list of examples we enjoy today, but God gave those gifts to people all over the world. Today, we share and enjoy God’s widespread gifts in one place.

Thanksgiving to God and peace to all His children!

John Larkins’ formal education includes a BS certified for science teaching, an MBA from the University of Missouri and an MPA from Jacksonville State University in public administration and environmental management.For the past 15 years, John evangelized on the street, door-to-door, in tent revivals and in church situations. Contact him at johnlarkins@bellsouth.net.