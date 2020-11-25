Keep Smiling with Rosie Preston – A miraculous gift of love

By Rosie Preston

After Phil’s brother, Ronald Rigsby, passed away recently, a most informative letter was sent to our family from Legacy of Hope, Alabama’s Organ and Tissue Donation Alliance out of Birmingham. My brother-in-law, who was 64, made the decision years ago to be an organ donor and the family honored his wishes.

It wasn’t until I spoke with the kind ladies Legacy of Hope, Michelle (secretary) and Ann Rayburn (management) that I decided it would be the perfect time of year to tell others about how a difficult time of grief can turn into something truly beautiful.

Ron was a wonderful person and always was there for his family and friends. Because there is no way to express our appreciation, I will share a letter sent to us by Michael P. Scott, the Chief of Operating Officer at Legacy of Hope.

Dear family,

On behalf of Legacy of Hope, it is with deep heartfelt sympathy that I offer my condolences regarding the loss of your brother Ronald. In the midst of this difficult time. I admire that you have expressed your love for your brother by honoring his wish to be a tissue donor. Donor registration offers promise and hope to individuals waiting for an extraordinary life-enhancing gift. It has been our privilege to help and support you and your family throughout this hardship.

Ronald was able to give the gift of healing through tissue donation. He was a musculoskeletal donor, and his tissue may be used to help people who have suffered from traumatic injury or degenerative disease. After extensive screening is completed, the tissue will then be released for transplantation. Because this gift can improve the lives of almost 100 people, we will be unable to offer you follow-up information on the individual recipients of this miraculous donation.

I would once again like to express my most sincere sympathy. It is through gracious individuals such as Ronald that we are able to fulfill the mission of healing and saving lives. There is no greater act of virtue than making the decision to share life itself, a legacy that fosters compassion, love and generosity.

If you have not already, you will be receiving a letter and packet of information from our Aftercare Department to assist you during this time of grief. Please do not hesitate to call at 1-800-252-3677. On behalf of our staff, I wish you strength and healing in the days ahead.

Sincerely,

Michael P. Scott, MS. CTBS

I made the decision to be an organ donor years ago, and there is a little red heart on my driver license. I think of Ron every time I look at my license as a reminder of what it stands for. It is my sincere prayer that during this time of the upcoming holiday seasons that you will please think about becoming a donor. There is information on their website at www.legacyofhope.org.

Keep Smiling, Rosie