Coosa duo too much for Lady Warriors

Photo: Coosa Christian’s Bella Millirons (right) drives to the basket as Westbrook’s Gracie Hyfield defends during the Lady Conquerors’ 63-36 victory in girls’ basketball last Tuesday (Dec. 1) in Rainbow City. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

You know a basketball team has a legitimate 1-2 scoring punch when that duo accounts for 85 percent of the team’s offense.

Bella Millirons finished with 31 points and Chloe Davidson dropped in 23 in Coosa Christian’s 63-36 victory over Westbrook Christian last Tuesday (Dec. 1) in Rainbow City.

The host Lady Warriors could do little to slow down either player, as Millirons and Davidson scored all 18 of Coosa’s first-quarter points. Millirons poured in 10 more points during the second period and Davidson added six as the Lady Conquerors took a 34-10 lead into halftime.

Millirons’ 3-pointer late in the third quarter provided the visitors with a 30-point advantage, while nine points from Davidson in the fourth nailed down the 27-point victory.

Both players knocked down three 3-point baskets.

“I thought that Bella and Chloe played well,” said Coosa head coach Jayme Hollingsworth. “They set the tone early and kept their foot on the gas. They complement one another really well.”

McKayla Bean paced Westbrook with 14 points, including all eight of the Lady Warriors’ points in the first quarter to keep the hosts within striking distance.

But Westbrook managed only two points during the second period on a jump shot by Ella Keene.

Keyenia Jones added six points for the Lady Warriors, while Liana Shaw chipped in five.

“We hadn’t played a game in over two weeks, so I thought that we might come out a little rusty,” said Hollinsworth. “But we started off getting some points off turnovers from our full-court pressure and got back on defense. I wasn’t pleased with how we came out for the second half, so that’s something we’ll have to address.”