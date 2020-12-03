Southern Beef Stew, Broccoli Cornbread and Coconut Cake

By Andy Bedwell

Chunks of beef, cubed potatoes, chopped onions and sliced chunks of carrots are in this well-seasoned stew. It has been a family favorite for years. Served with warm cornbread. It’s one of our comfort foods in the cold winter days.

Southern Beef Stew

2 pounds beef stew meat

4 potatoes, cubed

2 large onions, largely cut

4 carrots, sliced

in large chunks

1 small can

English peas, drained

Cook the stew meat for several hours on low, adding additional water as needed. A lot of broth is needed for the vegetables to cook. After beef and vegetables are tender; add salt, black pepper, Italian seasoning, and dried parsley. The last ingredient that you add is 3/4 cup of ketchup. This adds flavor and color. The final step is dissolving a little cornstarch with water to thicken the stew.

Andy’s Note: My mother made this stew for us as long as I can remember. She always had a big black iron skillet full of the best cornbread.

Pass the bread, please!

Most Southern meals would not be considered complete without bread of some sort.

Biscuits, cornbread muffins and rolls will all do – t’s just tradition.

Broccoli Cornbread

1 box corn muffin mix

3 eggs

1 cup cottage cheese

1 stick margarine, melted

1 large onion

½ teaspoon salt

1 (10-ounce) package

broccoli, chopped

Beat eggs and add other ingredients; mix well. Pour into a 9×9-inch pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes.

Andy’s Note: I will never forget the night that Gay Amberson brought this cornbread to our family night supper at Eastside Presbyterian Church. We had never heard of such a cornbread and all of the ladies in the church couldn’t wait to try it. That was been many, many years ago.

Coconut Cake

1 Duncan Hines

cake mix (white)

2 cups sugar

2 (16 ounce) package

frozen coconut

1 (8 ounce) sour cream

1 cup Cool Whip

Bake cake as directed in a 9×13-inch pan. Cool completely in pan. Slice cake in half to make 2 layers. Let coconut thaw. Mix sugar, coconut and sour cream well. Take out one cup of mixture and mix with Cool Whip. Save this mixture to put on top layer. Put other mixture between the two layers and refrigerate.

Andy’s Note: The reason I use a 9×13-inch pan is because of storing. This cake must be refrigerated and really taste better after two or three days. I must tell you that everyone loves this cake! I always like to serve a good and rich dessert when I have a small meal for dinner.

Next week, we will begin our “goodies” for the Christmas holidays.

Happy “Goodie” Cooking, Andy

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at the Messenger on Rainbow Drive.