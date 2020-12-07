Locals compete at Magic City Invitational

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp (front) and Jackson Martin (rear) compete in the boys 1600-meter run during the Magic City Invitational indoor track and field meet last Saturday (Dec. 5) at the Birmingham Cross Plex. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

A number of local student-athletes posted top 10 finishes at the Magic City Invitational indoor track and field meet last Saturday (Dec. 5) at the Birmingham Cross Plex.

Westbrook Christian and Ashville competed in the morning section, while Gadsden City participated in the afternoon event.

The lone gold medalist was Gadsden City’s Jaquan Woods, who ran a first-place time of 7.21 in the boys 60-yard dash.

Second place showings were Westbrook Christian’s Jackson Martin in the boys 800-meter run

(2:15.69), Gadsden City’s Aaron Richard in the boys shot put (45-02.25), Ashville’s Callie Stewart in the girls 1600-meter run (6:15.24) and the Gadsden City boys 4×200-meter relay team (1:35.66).

Third place performances included Westbrook’s Asher Curp in the boys 3200-meter run (10:47.37), Ashville’s Emma Drinkard in the girls 400-meter run (1:04.95), Gadsden City’s D’Javi Byers in the boys 60-yard dash (7.25), Ashville’s Kathleen McCarthy in the girls 800-meter run (2:46.65) and the Gadsden City girls 4×200-meter relay team (1:57.33).

Top 10 efforts included:

* Ashville’s Joe Stevens, fourth in the boys 1600-meter run (5:03.67)

* Ashville’s Joe Stevens, fourth in the boys 3200-meter run (11:04.14)

* Ashville’s Kayla Simpson, fourth in the girls triple jump (29-04.50)

* Gadsden City’s Kyla Price, fourth in the girls 400-meter run (1:03.73)

* Ashville Meghan McCarthy, fifth in the girls 800-meter run (2:49.13)

* Gadsden City’s Dhruv Patel, fifth in the boys 3200-meter run (10:29.70)

* Westbrook’s Asher Curp, sixth in the boys 1600-meter run (5:04.37)

* Ashville’s Joe Stevens, sixth in the boys 800-meter run (2:25.30)

* Westbrook’s Jackson Martin, seventh in the boys 1600-meter run (5:06.33)

* Ashville’s Emma Drinkard, seventh in the girls 800-meter run (2:53.30)

* Westbrook’s Lauren Taylor, eighth in the girls 1600-meter run (6:48.18)

* Gadsden City’s Trinity Price, ninth in the girls 400-meter run (1:05.40)

* Ashville’s Callie Stewart, eighth in the girls 800-meter run (2:53.43)

* Gadsden City’s Cameron Rolley, ninth in the boys 400-meter run (54.29)

* Ashville’s Kayla Simpson, 10th in the girls long jump (12-06.00)

Finishing in the top 25 were:

* Gadsden City’s Tanner Rice, 11th in the boys 1600-meter run (4:53.40)

* Westbrook’s Toren Cantrell, 13th in the boys 800-meter run (2:34.49)

* Gadsden City’s Tanner Rice, 14th in the boys 800 meter run (2:16.69)

* Gadsden City’s Trinity Price, 15th in the girls 60-meter dash (8.59)

* Westbrook’s Lauren Taylor, 16th in the girls 800-meter run (3:06.87)

* Gadsden City’s Cameron Rolley, 16th in the boys 60-yard dash (7.50)

* Gadsden City’s Jerrell Brasher, 17th in the boys shot put (26-00.75)

* Ashville’s Kathleen McCarthy, 19th in the girls 400-meter run (1:13.19)

* Gadsden City’s Kyla Price, 19th in the girls 60-meter dash (8.79)

* Gadsden City’s Alija Bell, 20th in the boys 60-yard dash (7.59)

* Gadsden City’s Dhruv Patel, 20th in the boys 800-meter run (2:21.21)

* Gadsden City’s Tanner Rice, 21st in the boys 400-meter run (57.73)

* Gadsden City’s Dhruv Patel, 24th in the boys 1600-meter run (5:17.45)

* Gadsden City’s Amelia Ryan, 24th in the girls 400-meter run (1:09.96)

* Gadsden City’s Jadien Price, 25th in the girls 60-meter dash (8.89)

Also competing were Westbrook’s Sage Robertson (27th, 1:00.32) and Ashville’s Kenyon White (29th, 1:01.42) in the boys 400-meter run; Ashville’s Carter Jones in the boys 1600-meter run (32nd, 6:37.79); Ashville’s Grace Staples in the girls 400-meter run (33rd, 1:24.89); Westbrook’s Toren Cantrell (35th, 1:05.04) and Ashville’s Carter Jones (40th, 1:07.64) in the boys 400-meter run; Gadsden City’s Ar’Taysha Hale in the girls 60-meter run (43rd, 9.59); Gadsden City’s Corion Holloman in the boys 800-meter run (48th, 2:40.54) and boys 400-meter run (51st, 1:02.55); and Gadsden City’s Hector Garcia in the boys 800-meter run (55th, 2:56.62) and boys 400-meter run (66th, 1:12.61).