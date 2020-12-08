Area football players named to Class 2A, All-Region 6 team

Photo: Westbrook Christian senior linebacker Bryce Wood, pictured at left earlier in the 2020 season, was named Defensive Co-MVP of the Class 2A All-Region 6 football team. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Several local players were recently named to the Class 2A All-Region 6 football team for the 2020 season.

Region runner-up Westbrook Christian had nine players placed on the team, followed by West End with three and Gaston with one.

Westbrook senior linebacker Bryce Wood was named Defensive Co-MVP after finishing with 112 tackles (12 for a loss) and two sacks while helping the Warriors post a 10-2 record and advance to the second round of the state playoffs for the second straight year.

Westbrook senior quarterback Will Noles was selected as co-Overall Athlete. He finished with 1,339 combined passing and rushing yards along with 17 touchdowns.

Also on the all-region offense from the Warriors were junior receiver Ryan Scott (27 receptions, 477 yards, six TDs) and senior lineman Hall Boulware. Defensively, junior defensive linemen Carl Henry (90 tackles, 22 for a loss, 11 sacks) and Kinnedy Cranﬁeld (83 tackles, 25 for a loss, nine sacks), senior linebacker Caiden Wyatt (71 tackles, 21 for a loss, three sacks, two interceptions), sophomore linebacker Cade Phillips (62 tackles, 19 for a loss, four sacks) and senior defensive back Carson Wiggins 77 tackles, 10 pass break-ups) were selected.

Making the team from West End were senior running back Isaiah Robertson (1,115 rushing yards, 10 TDs), senior tight end Trevor Willet (25 receptions, six TDs) and senior lineman Hunter Tucker. On defense, Tucker had 105 tackles and four sacks.

Gaston’s lone selection was senior tight end Ethan Stone, who in seven games finished with 23 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

Earning honorable mention recognition were Westbrook’s Garrett Hall, Micaiah Myers, Deacon Godfrey, Cole Patterson, Jesse Kantzler, Karmichael Cattling and Layten Crawford and Gaston’s

Nehemiah Samples.

Spring Garden senior Luke Welsh was named overall MVP, while Spring Garden’s Jason Howard was selected Coach of the Year.