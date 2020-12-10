God’s Word revealed for us - Will you unwrap His Christmas gift?

By John Larkins

This month, we remember the most wonderful gift given by God 2,000 years ago. People who were educated by God knew that one day the gift of our Savior would come to us. We did not know many details, but clues given to the Israelites revealed that He would come as a man, born of a human woman. The woman was described as a virgin and the Savior would die for us. When it did happen, few knew. His mother Mary certainly was aware that what the angel promised her was happening. As His caretaker and his wife’s protector, Jesus’ stepfather Joseph was anxious in how to accommodate his wife and son. Jesus’ aunt Elisabeth knew early on in Mary’s pregnancy. Jesus’ cousin John the Baptist was aware of Jesus’ presence, even in his own mother’s womb. Foreign astrologers somehow knew the time and place of Jesus’s birth. The first Christmas set in motion the many varieties celebrated over the years in many countries and many cultures.

Sadly, after those 2,000 years, hardly anyone knows the mission of the Savior.

Oh, many people blithely acclaim that Jesus has come to save the world but from what and by what process is remains a mystery. Not only that, but few people seem to care why it was necessary for this savior to be born as both God and man. It somehow seems a nasty surprise to learn that once the rest of His mission was accomplished, this child – blameless before God and man – had to be put to death on a cross.

You may be assured that there is much more to the story than what false teachers have told you. Since you did not know, you have not bothered to try to learn the Savior’s mission and why it is of the utmost importance to you personally. Do you believe God exists? Do you believe God has given us a code of behavior that He insists we follow? Do you believe we will have an eternal life (a soul) after we die in our human bodies? Jesus wore Himself out repeating that He will be our God in eternity and that He will judge us personally concerning what we did during our trial period here on earth and as to where we spend our eternity, either with Jesus in Heaven or with Satan in Hell.

As I assure you now, and as you know if you are able to reason, God lovingly gave His life so we could show Him that we chose to follow Him or reject Him. If the false teachers have told you that you do not have to do anything to save your soul, that Jesus did it for you, not only should you ask for your money back for your wasted time; you need to get right with Jesus and at least read the clear message in the Bible. If you think that message is sad, you need to get serious. Jesus wants to save you!

There is A Way to receive Jesus Christ’s wonderful gift. The fact that you do not yet know it does not make “The Pearl of Great Price” any less valuable. In fact, it makes its discovery more valuable. Jesus came, toiled, sweated blood, suffered hideous torture, spent three years training His Church leaders and inspired them to write a book of instructions. He also died on a cross in His mother’s presence. And you reject His Way?

