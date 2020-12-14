Area athletes compete at Holiday Invitational

Photo: Gadsden City’s Tanner Rice won the boys 800-meter run event at the Holiday Invitational indoor track and field meet last Saturday (Dec. 12) at the Birmingham Cross Plex. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger file photo)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Several area high school student-athletes finished in the top 10 at the Holiday Invitational indoor track and field meet last Saturday (Dec. 12) at the Birmingham Cross Plex.

Westbrook Christian competed in the first section, while Gadsden City and Ashville participated in the second.

The Titans won first place in three events – Tanner Rice in the boys 800-meter run at 2:10.85, the girls 4×200-meter relay team of Amelia Ryan, Kyla Price, Trinity Price and Emani Morgan at 1:53.12 and the boys 4×200-meter relay team of D’Javi Byers, Alija Bell, Cameron Rolley and Jaquan Woods (1:35.32).

Second place performances were Ashville’s Wyatt Knight in the boys 800-meter run at 11 2:11.31 and Gadsden City’s Aaron Richard in the boys shot put at 43-04.75.

Knight was the lone third-place finisher with a time of 4:43.47 in the boys 1600-meter run.

Posting top 10 efforts were:

* Ashville’s Taylor Knight, fourth in the girls 1600-meter run (5:50.30)

* Gadsden City’s Jaquan Woods, fourth in the boys 60-meter dash (12 7.21)

* Ashville’s Kayla Simpson, fourth in the girls triple jump (29-00.00)

* Gadsden City’s Emani Morgan, fifth in the girls 60-meter dash (8.30)

* Gadsden City’s D’Javi Byers, fifth in the boys 60-meter dash (11.24)

* Westbrook’s Jackson Martin, sixth in the boys 800-meter run (2:15.96)

* Ashville’s Joe Stevens, sixth in the boys 3200-meter run (10:47.72)

* Gadsden City’s Kyla Price, sixth in the girls 400-meter dash (1:03.60)

* Ashville’s Kayla Simpson, sixth in girls shot put (26-00.75)

* Westbrook’s Asher Curp, seventh in the boys 1600-meter run (4:52.96)

* Gadsden City’s Trinity Price, seventh in the girls 60-meter dash (8.63)

* Ashville’s Taylor Knight, eighth in the girls 3200-meter run (12:29.56)

* Westbrook’s Asher Curp, eighth in the boys 800-meter run (2:16.93)

* Gadsden City’s Alija Bell, ninth in the boys 60-meter dash (7.38)

* Westbrook’s Jackson Martin, 10th in the boys 1600-meter run (5:01.79)

* Ashville’s Kayla Simpson, 10th in the girls long jump (12-11.25)

* Ashville’s Joe Stevens, 10th in the boys 1600-meter run (5:04.24)

Finishing in the top 25 were:

* Gadsden City’s Amelia Ryan, 13th in the girls 60-meter dash (8.72)

* Ashville’s Joe Stevens, 13th in the boys long jump (15-02.00)

* Gadsden City’s Jerrell Brasher, 13th in the boys shot put (29-05.00)

* Gadsden City’s Kyla Price, 14th in the girls 60-meter dash (8.72)

* Gadsden City’s Cameron Rolley, 15th in the boys 400-meter dash (56.93)

* Gadsden City’s Trinity Price, 15th in the girls 400-meter dash (1:08.39)

* Gadsden City’s Cameron Rolley, 18th in the boys 60-meter dash (7.59)

* Ashville’s Clayton Knight, 20th in the boys 1600-meter run (5:15.05)

* Gadsden City’s Jadien Price, 20th in the girls 60-meter dash (9.19) and 400-meter dash (1:11.28)

* Ashville’s Kanyon White, 22nd in the boys 400-meter dash (58.08)

* Gadsden City’s Kyla Price, 23rd in the girls 800-meter run (2:57.17)

* Ashville’s Clayton Knight, 23rd in the boys 800-meter run (2:25.96)