Ashville’s Eastis signs with Central Alabama

Photo: Ashville High School senior Ashlee Eastis signed a softball scholarship with Central Alabama Community College on December 11. Pictured, sitting, from left: Ashlee’s mom Keri, Ashlee, Ashlee’s dad Randy. Standing, from left: CACC head softball coach Greg Shivers, former AHS assistant principal Ray Crump, AHS principal Janet Johnson, Ashlee’s brother Reid. (Not pictured: AHS head softball coach Kristen Seals) (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Ashlee Eastis is headed to the shores of Lake Logan-Martin next fall.

On December 11, the Ashville High senior signed a softball scholarship with Central Alabama Community College in Alexander City.

“I started playing (softball) when I was 10, and ever since I got on the field, I knew that I wanted to go to college and play,” said Eastis, who plans on majoring in nursing at CACC. “So I just worked hard and stayed after practice and did what I had to do.”

Eastis said her recent visit to the CACC campus was a deciding factor in her signing with the Lady Trojans.

“I was really impressed with the campus. They were big on Christianity, and that really caught my eye. It was the best fit for me.”

Central Alabama head softball coach Greg Shivers appreciated Eastis’ overall skill set.

“We like her bat and we like what she does behind the plate,” he said. “Ashlee is a great student-athlete who will be a great addition to our program. She’s the type of player who will put in the time to help us win, and we’re looking forward to what she’ll bring to the table for us.”

In her four years as a starter at catcher, Eastis has a .400 career batting average along with 104 RBI and 10 home runs.

“Ashlee brings a competitive fire to our program that is going to be very hard to replace,” said AHS head softball coach Kristen Seals. “She has been a crucial part to our team since I have been the coach at Ashville. Ashlee is the most athletic player I have ever had the honor to coach, and some of the things she can do are remarkable. I think she’ll do great at Central Alabama. She can play multiple positions and has a great bat to go with it. She can play anywhere from catcher to outfield, which makes her very easy to find a way in a lineup.”