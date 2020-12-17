Legals for 12/18/2020 - 12/24/2020

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 27, 2018, executed by Charles Robert Tiffner, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for American Financial Network, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on October 4, 2018, in Instrument No. 3474380, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Home Point Financial Corporation, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 20, 2021, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS NUMBER FIVE (5) AND SIX (6) IN BLOCK NUMBER FOUR (4) IN THE FIRST ADDITION TO HALF ACRES, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F”, PAGE 305, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Home Point Financial Corporation

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

December 4, 11, and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Douglas L. Clemons An Unmarried Man Perminio F Lopez to Dynex Financial of Alabama, Inc. dated June 7, 2000; said mortgage being recorded on June 8, 2000, in Book 2000, Page 160 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Origen Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Asset Backed Certificates Trust, Series 2001-A to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Origen Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Asset Backed Certificates Trust, Series 2001-A, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of October, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20, of Mountain Meadows Estates Subdivision according to the Map of Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book ’K’, Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Subject to the restrictive covenants of record in Misc. Book 1996, Page 296, Document Number Misc-1996-2005, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Subject to all utility easements, whether of record or as are situated over, along, across or beneath said property, including the overhead power transmission lines easement as shown on map of survey.

Rights-of-way for roads of record or as same are presently situated over, along or across said property.

Said property is commonly known as 325 Mountain Meadows, Gadsden, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, FOR ORIGEN MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES TRUST, SERIES 2001-A

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9199219

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

09/18/2020,09/25/2020,10/02/2020,12/18/2020

AMENDMENT

TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 11, 2021, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

December 18, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on May 23, 2014 by Petronilo Diaz, Jr. & wife, Morgan Diaz, to EvaBank, which said mortgage is recorded in Book Instrument 3402724, Page in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 15, 2021:

PARCEL ONE: A tract of land described as follows: Beginning at a point on the North line of the NW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 25, Township 11 South, Range 5 East in Etowah county, Alabama, which point is 289.5 feet East of the Northwest corner thereof thence continue in an Easterly direction and along the North line of said forty a distance of 345.0 feet; thence in a Southeasterly direction forming an interior angle of 133 degrees 10 minutes a distance of 258.4 feet; thence in a Southwesterly direction, forming an interior angle of 81 degrees 06 minutes, a distance of 406.6 feet; thence in a Northwesterly direction forming an interior angle of 80 degrees 14 minutes a distance of 452.0 feet to the point of beginning of the above described land, lying and being in the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼), Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Five (5) East, in Etowah County, Alabama and containing 2.85 acres, more or less, and being subject to the reservation of all minerals, mineral and mining rights, privileges and interests in, wider and upon said above described lands, public roads, and easements, if any.

PARCEL TWO: An easement 15 feet in width for a private road leading from the property described in Parcel one above to the Birmingham-Chattanooga Highway, being more particularly described as follows:

For a point of beginning, commence at the Northwest corner of the NW ¼ of the SW ¼ and from thence run East and along the North line of said forty a distance of 289.5 feet to the Northwest comer of the property described in Parcel One above; thence run in a Southeasterly direction and along the Southwest line of the property described in Parcel One above a distance of 452 feet to the Southwest corner of the property described in Parcel One above, said point being the point of beginning of the easement herein described and from said point of beginning, continue in a Southeasterly direction to the Birmingham-Chattanooga Highway; thence run in an Easterly direction and along the Northerly line of said Birmingham-Chattanooga Highway to a point 15 feet, measured at right angles, to said first described line; thence rim in Northwesterly direction, and parallel to and at all lines 15 feet Northeasterly, measured at right angles to said first above described lands, to the Southerly line of the property described in Parcel One above; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Southerly line of the lands described in Parcel One above to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) in Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Eleven (11) South of Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

SOURCE OF TITLE: Instrument Number 3266332 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Including a 2008 Riverbirch mobile home, VIN # RB07AL12070 located thereon.

This conveyance is made subject to matters of survey and other matters of record, if any.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

EvaBank, Mortgagee

Dewayne N. Morris

Attorney for Mortgagee

2131 Third Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

December 18, 25, 2020, and January 1, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Catherine Marie Grogan appointed Personal Representatives on 10/26/2020 Estate of Lyman M. Grogan Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

John Deforest Watson, III appointed Personal Representatives on 10/29/2020 Estate of John Deforest Watson, Jr. Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Elaine Dodd Hopper, Glenda Dodd Fuhrman and Kay Dodd Nemchik appointed Personal Representatives on 11/05/2020 Estate of Ethel Clayton Dodd Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

James R. Warren, Jr. appointed Personal Representatives on 10/22/2020 Estate of James R. Warren Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Sonya Bobo, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2020 Estate of Randy Keith Bobo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

William Allen Dorrough, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/23/2020 Estate of Lisa Ann Dorrough, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Rebecca Nordgren appointed Personal Representatives on 11/13/2020 Estate of Walter Anderson Sivils Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tracy Klepsig appointed Personal Representatives on 11/02/2020 Estate of John Keith Klepsig Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Smith appointed Personal Representatives on 11/05/2020 Estate of Martha Delois Clark Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Tonya Brown appointed Personal Representatives on 11/05/2020 Estate of Christa Marks Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Cary Leon Hendrix appointed Personal Representatives on 11/23/2020 Estate of David Hendrix Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Sharlet Snider was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/27/2020 Estate of Jeffery Wayne Snider, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Theresa Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2020 Estate of Harold Dean Woody, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Thomas Isaiah Cylar and Anthony Eugene Cylar was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/19/2020 Estate of Emma Cylar, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

James Milton Copeland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2020 Estate of Gina Marette Copeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Terry R. Amberson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/19/2020 Estate of Janie Amberson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Martha Ann Griffith Lavender appointed Personal Representative on 11/10/2020 Estate of Evia Zell Griffith Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Kane Kulas appointed Personal Representative on 11/12/2020 Estate of Kathy Kulas Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brady Gaige Simmons appointed Personal Representative on 11/12/2020 Estate of George Simmons, Jr. Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jerry Paul Tinsley appointed Personal Representative on 11/13/2020 Estate of Charles Aubrey Tinsley Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Stewart appointed Personal Representative on 11/10/2020 Estate of Wallace A. Stewart, Jr. Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Janice M. Rudder appointed Personal Representative on 11/17/2020 Estate of Thomas Nolan Ingram Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Joni M. Kimbril appointed Personal Representative on 11/17/2020 Estate of Donna Rose Ezekiel Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Ralph Jackson Plemons, Jr. appointed Personal Representative on 10/29/2020 Estate of Annie Sue Plemons Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Jimmy Livingston, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/10/2020 Estate of Jeanette Thompson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa Newman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2020 Estate of Betty Frances Scott Golden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 18, 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In Re: The Estate of Kenneth H. Allen, Deceased

Case No. S11147

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 22nd date of October, 2020 to ETHAN H. ALLEN as Personal Representative of the Estate of KENNETH H. ALLEN, Deceased, by the Honorable Scott W. Hassell,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Ethan H. Allen

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL. 35957

256-593-7130

December 4, 11 and 18 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

James Frank Bevis, III, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2020 Estate of Kathryn M. Bevis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 18, 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

________________

ORDINANCE

NO. O-29-20

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, pursuant to a Quitclaim Deed from HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-3 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-3 dated October 22, 2014, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property located at 1309 River Street:

LOT NUMBER SIX AND A TRACT OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING WHERE THE NORTHEAST LINE OF LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) INTERSECTS THE NORTHWEST LINEOF SAID LOT AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONGTHE NORTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT NUMBER SEVEN(7) A DISTANCE OF 127 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT; THENCE IN SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) A DISTANCE OF 25 FEET; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 127 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTHEAST LINE THEREOF; THENCE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONGSAID NORTHEAST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING THE NORTHWEST HALF (NW ½) OF LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7), ALL THE ABOVE BEING IN CHANDLER’S RESURVEY OF LOT NUMBER EIGHTEEN (18) IN BLOCK NUMBER TWO (2) IN BISHOP’S EAST END ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF SAID RE-SURVEY RECORDED IN PLANT BOOK “B”, PAGE 13, PROBATE OFFICE, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This property does not constitute the homestead or principal residence of the grantor.

Whereas, Sandy Watson, has offered to pay $1,250.00 for the property;

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose.

2. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute a warranty deed to and in favor of Sandy Watson for the sum of One Thousand Two Hundred Fifty and 00/100 Dollars ($1,250.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on December 1, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-378-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

713 BEREA COURT (County records list property as 740 CHESTNUT STREET) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present South line of Chestnut Street which is 292 feet Easterly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present East line of Eighth Street, and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the present South line of Chestnut Street a distance of 116 feet to a point, which said point is 220 feet Westerly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present West line of College, of Seventh Street; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 178 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the left and run in Easterly direction a distance of 3 feet to a point, thence deflect an angle of 81 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 135 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 4 degrees 40 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 114 feet to a point in the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue; which said point is 200 feet Westerly, measured along the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present West line of College Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 25 minutes to the right and run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Berea Street, or Avenue, a distance of 119 feet to a point, which said point is 308 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present East line of Eighth Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 35 minutes to the right, and run in a Northerly direction a distance 186 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 36 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 12 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 15 minutes to the right and run in a Northerly direction a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to AKC PROPERTIES, LLC. (DONALD CAUSEY), P.O. BOX 775, Gadsden, AL, P.O. BOX 735, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in favor of EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 1100, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 1, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-379-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

714 BEREA COURT (County records list property as 740 CHESTNUT STREET) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present South line of Chestnut Street which is 292 feet Easterly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present East line of Eighth Street, and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the present South line of Chestnut Street a distance of 116 feet to a point, which said point is 220 feet Westerly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present West line of College, of Seventh Street; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 178 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the left and run in Easterly direction a distance of 3 feet to a point, thence deflect an angle of 81 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 135 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 4 degrees 40 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 114 feet to a point in the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue; which said point is 200 feet Westerly, measured along the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present West line of College Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 25 minutes to the right and run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Berea Street, or Avenue, a distance of 119 feet to a point, which said point is 308 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present East line of Eighth Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 35 minutes to the right, and run in a Northerly direction a distance 186 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 36 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 12 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 15 minutes to the right and run in a Northerly direction a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to AKC PROPERTIES, LLC. (DONALD CAUSEY), P.O. BOX 775, Gadsden, AL, P.O. BOX 735, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in favor of EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 1100, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 1, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-380-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

715 BEREA COURT (County records list property as 740 CHESTNUT STREET) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present South line of Chestnut Street which is 292 feet Easterly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present East line of Eighth Street, and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the present South line of Chestnut Street a distance of 116 feet to a point, which said point is 220 feet Westerly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present West line of College, of Seventh Street; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 178 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the left and run in Easterly direction a distance of 3 feet to a point, thence deflect an angle of 81 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 135 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 4 degrees 40 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 114 feet to a point in the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue; which said point is 200 feet Westerly, measured along the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present West line of College Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 25 minutes to the right and run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Berea Street, or Avenue, a distance of 119 feet to a point, which said point is 308 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present East line of Eighth Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 35 minutes to the right, and run in a Northerly direction a distance 186 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 36 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 12 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 15 minutes to the right and run in a Northerly direction a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to AKC PROPERTIES, LLC. (DONALD CAUSEY), P.O. BOX 775, Gadsden, AL, P.O. BOX 735, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in favor of EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 1100, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 1, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-381-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

716 BEREA COURT (County records list property as 740 CHESTNUT STREET) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present South line of Chestnut Street which is 292 feet Easterly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present East line of Eighth Street, and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the present South line of Chestnut Street a distance of 116 feet to a point, which said point is 220 feet Westerly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present West line of College, of Seventh Street; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 178 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the left and run in Easterly direction a distance of 3 feet to a point, thence deflect an angle of 81 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 135 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 4 degrees 40 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 114 feet to a point in the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue; which said point is 200 feet Westerly, measured along the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present West line of College Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 25 minutes to the right and run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Berea Street, or Avenue, a distance of 119 feet to a point, which said point is 308 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present East line of Eighth Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 35 minutes to the right, and run in a Northerly direction a distance 186 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 36 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 12 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 15 minutes to the right and run in a Northerly direction a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to AKC PROPERTIES, LLC. (DONALD CAUSEY), P.O. BOX 775, Gadsden, AL, P.O. BOX 735, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in favor of EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 1100, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 1, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-382-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

718 BEREA COURT (County records list property as 740 CHESTNUT STREET) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present South line of Chestnut Street which is 292 feet Easterly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present East line of Eighth Street, and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the present South line of Chestnut Street a distance of 116 feet to a point, which said point is 220 feet Westerly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present West line of College, of Seventh Street; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 178 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the left and run in Easterly direction a distance of 3 feet to a point, thence deflect an angle of 81 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 135 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 4 degrees 40 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 114 feet to a point in the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue; which said point is 200 feet Westerly, measured along the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present West line of College Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 25 minutes to the right and run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Berea Street, or Avenue, a distance of 119 feet to a point, which said point is 308 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present East line of Eighth Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 35 minutes to the right, and run in a Northerly direction a distance 186 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 36 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 12 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 15 minutes to the right and run in a Northerly direction a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to AKC PROPERTIES, LLC. (DONALD CAUSEY), P.O. BOX 775, Gadsden, AL, P.O. BOX 735, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in favor of EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 1100, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 1, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-383-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

719 BEREA COURT (County records list property as 740 CHESTNUT STREET) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present South line of Chestnut Street which is 292 feet Easterly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present East line of Eighth Street, and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the present South line of Chestnut Street a distance of 116 feet to a point, which said point is 220 feet Westerly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present West line of College, of Seventh Street; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 178 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the left and run in Easterly direction a distance of 3 feet to a point, thence deflect an angle of 81 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 135 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 4 degrees 40 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 114 feet to a point in the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue; which said point is 200 feet Westerly, measured along the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present West line of College Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 25 minutes to the right and run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Berea Street, or Avenue, a distance of 119 feet to a point, which said point is 308 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present East line of Eighth Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 35 minutes to the right, and run in a Northerly direction a distance 186 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 36 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 12 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 15 minutes to the right and run in a Northerly direction a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to AKC PROPERTIES, LLC. (DONALD CAUSEY), P.O. BOX 775, Gadsden, AL, P.O. BOX 735, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in favor of EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 1100, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 1, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-384-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

740 CHESTNUT STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present South line of Chestnut Street which is 292 feet Easterly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present East line of Eighth Street, and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the present South line of Chestnut Street a distance of 116 feet to a point, which said point is 220 feet Westerly, measured along the present South line of Chestnut Street, from the present West line of College, of Seventh Street; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 178 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97 degrees 45 minutes to the left and run in Easterly direction a distance of 3 feet to a point, thence deflect an angle of 81 degrees 45 minutes to the right and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 135 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 4 degrees 40 minutes to the left and run in a Southerly direction a distance of 114 feet to a point in the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue; which said point is 200 feet Westerly, measured along the North line of Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present West line of College Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 25 minutes to the right and run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Berea Street, or Avenue, a distance of 119 feet to a point, which said point is 308 feet Easterly, measured along the North line of said Berea Street, or Avenue, from the present East line of Eighth Street; thence deflect an angle of 92 degrees 35 minutes to the right, and run in a Northerly direction a distance 186 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 36 minutes to the left and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 12 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 98 degrees 15 minutes to the right and run in a Northerly direction a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to AKC PROPERTIES, LLC. (DONALD CAUSEY), P.O. BOX 775, Gadsden, AL, P.O. BOX 735, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in favor of EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 1100, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 1, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-385-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1137 BRETWOOD DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Ten (10) and the South half (S ½) of Lot Number Nine (9), all in Block “H” of the Highland Park Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 164, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LULA RUTLEDGE c/o LARRY THORNNER, 1137 Bretwood Drive, Gadsden, AL, 1113 Hurst Street, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-386-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

510 ALLEN STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Twenty-seven (27) in Block “F” in Miller Highlands Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the plat or map thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book “D”, Page 31, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to FAYE EDWARDS, 1135 Glendale Avenue, Gadsden, AL RANDY JONES, 111 Hollingsworth Avenue, Rainbow City, AL, AND CLYDE JONES, FAYE EDWARDS & ETALS, 1135 Glendale Avenue, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-387-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

712 WINDSOR STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Numbers Twenty-Seven (27) and Twenty-Eight (28), Block “B” in Oakview Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 337, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MADILLE PROPERTIES, LLC c/o CHRISTOPHER MESSER and EMILY MESSER, 111 S. 10th Street, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-388-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1223 S. 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seven (7), in Block “M”, in Elliott Addition Number Two (2), according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 3, in the Office of Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DYLAN S. SCHOELLER, 1223 S. 11th Street, Gadsden, AL, TERRY HOPKINS and wife TERRIE HOPKINS, 1223 S. 11th Street, Gadsden, AL, DYLAN S. SCHOELLER & ETALS, 1223 S. 11th Street, Gadsden, AL, subject to a mortgage in favor of DONALD BROWN and wife MARGARET G. BROWN executed by DYLAN S. SCHOELLER, TERRY HOPKINS and wife TERRIE HOPKINS, 1324 4th Avenue, Gadsden, AL, 60 White Oak Village, Rainbow City, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-389-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

20 MITCHELL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. 67, of Parcel 5, Cone Mills, Dwight Division, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; subject to any easement restrictions of record.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROBERT STAPLETON, P.O. BOX 221, Cicero, IN, rights of redemption of CAROL SUE PELFREY, 20 Mitchell Street, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on

December 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-390-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2800 RAILROAD AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number One Hundred Nineteen (119) in the Shahan and Walshe Central Alabama City Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, pages 184 and 185, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to NICHOLE JACKSON CLARK, 7340 Richmond Road, Oakwood Village, OH.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-391-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 121 TUCKAHOE CIRCLE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 7 BLK 1 TUCKAHOE SEC 17 TWP 11S R 6E 1891-51

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING III, LLC, P.O. BOX 54132, New Orleans, LA, MARY HICKMAN, 121 Tuckahoe Circle, Gadsden, AL.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on December 8, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

TO: CHRISTOPHER N. THOMPSON:

You are hereby notified that a Complaint for Specific Performance to land has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: 31-CV-2020-900638.00.

You must file with the Clerk of Court, and serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, Jack Floyd, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 30 day of November, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

December 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CARY NEAL HUNT, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-1117

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Jacob A. Millican, Esq., Personal Representative on the 16th day of October, 2020, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate Court Etowah County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-11170

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE REBECCA ELLEN, DECEASED

TO: Janna E. Tidwell

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Jamen Logen Ellen and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Janice Rebecca Ellen, deceased, and petitions the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, should you so desire, at my office in the located at the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, at 10:00 o’clock, A.M. on the 16th day of February 2021, when the petition will be considered, and show, if anything you have allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Ordered on this the 14th day of December 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

December 18, 25, 2020 and January 1 and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900593-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$5,528.00 U.S. Currency

1993 Chevrolet GMT-400

VIN # 1GCDC14Z2PZ127815

2000 Harley Davidson XL1200

VIN # 1HD1CGP12YK133621

1995 Harley Davidson XL883

VIN# 1HD4CFM11SY226193

Taurus .38 Special +P

Serial # GP8982

North American Arms .22 Magnum

Serial # E209153,

US Revolver Comp .32 Pistol

Serial # 16621L

DEFENDANT

In Re: Robert Daniel Terry

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency, vehicles, and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of December 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900614-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1999Chevrolet Malibu

VIN # 1G1ND52M4X6254656

$575.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Michael Jerome Edwards

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and vehicle.

DONE this the 15th day of December 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900616-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$21,720.00 U.S. Currency

F.I.E. E15 Handgun

No Serial #

Phoenix Arms HP22A

Serial # 4514973

DEFENDANT

In Re: Phillip Trent Waldrop

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and vehicle.

DONE this the 16th day of December 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900617-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$63,298.00 U.S. Currency,

Smith & Wesson SD 40

Serial # FZW7907

Smith & Wesson M & P22

Serial # DFN6504

Hi-Point C9

Serial # P1001694S

DEFENDANT

In Re: Dirie Dtaurus Carlisle

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and vehicle.

DONE this the 16th day of December 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: STOWER’S HILL WALKING TRACK

Project No. M-017

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Stower’s Hill Walking Track will be received by The City of Attalla at the city hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The project will consist of constructing a walking track at the park at Stower’s Hill.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall or copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department (256) 538-9986, upon receipt of a non-refundable fee of $25.00 (cash or check) for each set. Upon request, documents will be shipped with all shipping and handling charges collect.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

Larry Means

Mayor

December 4, 11 and 18, 2020

_______________

PRE-QUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

IMPROVEMENTS TO HOKES BLUFF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FOR THE

ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 16-137

Requirements for Pre-qualification: All potential bidders shall contact the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com to receive the criteria to be used for the pre-qualification of this project (AIA Document A305 and Questionnaire).

Pre-qualification proposals will be received at the office of McKee and Associates Architects, 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 until, Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Forms should be emailed to mckeeplans@gmail.com.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held: date & time to be published at a later date.

The sealed proposal as described above shall be received by Dr. Alan Cosby, Superintendent at Etowah County Board of Education located at 3200 West Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35904 | Phone 256.549.7560, date & time to be published at a later date.

All General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDF’s of the project can be requested by going to our website www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Information” then continue to Active Projects Menu, select the project by name. Select “Click here to Request Drawings and Bid Information” Fill out the form to the right to request bid documents. Once the request form has been received, instruction will be provided so that the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published thru this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have properly signed up to receive documents for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect a deposit of $75.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFI’s and RFA’s regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru the following e-mail account: durbinc@mckeeassoc.com. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See Scope of Work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

Owner:

Dr. Alan Cosby, Superintendent

Etowah County Board of Education

3200 West Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35904

Phone 256.549.7560

Architect:

McKee and Associates Architects, Inc.

631 South Hull Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Phone: 334.834.9933

December 18, 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:

B. S. J., a minor child

CASE NO.: JU-19-249.02

L. G. J., a minor child

CASE NO.: JU-19-250.02

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

PETITIONER: ETOWAH COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

NOTICE TO: TIMOTHY CHAMBERS; CHRIS ADAMS; and ANY UNKNOWN OR UNNAMED FATHER

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated with regard to B. S. J., a minor child born to Meagon Johnson on June 13, 2018, and L. G. J., a minor child born to Meagon Johnson on October 2, 2016. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Etowah County Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Laura T. Lloyd, 200 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL, 35901, within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice or a judgment by default may be entered against you. You are further notified of your right to have an attorney to represent you, and if you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one will be appointed by the Court to represent you in this proceeding. A hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on January 7, 2021, before Hon. Joe Nabors at the Etowah County Judicial Building in Gadsden, Alabama. You may appear at the hearing and contest the Petition if you choose.

Dated this 20th day of November, 2020.

Cassandra Johnson

DISTRICT / JUVENILE CLERK

Laura T. Lloyd

Attorney for the Etowah County Department of Human Resources

P.O. Box 129 / 200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

November 27,

December 4, 11, and 18, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF NOAH JAMES CLICK AND LAUREN CLICK

CASE NO. A-1676

NOTICE TO: Any person claiming to be the father of R.K.C., born in Etowah County, Alabama on 1-14-17, to M.L.C., the natural mother

Please take notice that a Petition For Adoption have been filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama by Noah James Click and Lauren Kay Click and that the Hearing is set on the 17th day of February, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must fila a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioners whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

This the 16th day of December 2020.

Scott Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for Petitioners:

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1 and 8, 2021

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

SARAH CALHOUN STEVENSON, Plaintiff

Case No.: DR-2010-377.02

BRIAN COMER MITCHELL, Defendant

Publication Notice

Brian Comer Mitchell, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Gerry Rhea Calhoun and Sarah Calhoun Stevenson’s Joint Petition for Modification regarding the minor child E.V.M and other relief requested by them, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, or therefore a judgment by default and/or order of the court may be rendered against Brian Comer Mitchell in Case No: DR-210-377.02 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. The answer must be filed with the Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901 or with the Intervenor’s Attorney, Chad Kilgore, P.O. Box 566, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Dated this day December 4, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Clerk

Etowah County Circuit Court

Chad Kilgore, Attorney for Intervenor

P.O. Box 566

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-504-0161

December 11, 18, 25, 2020 and

January 1, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/15/2020.

2008 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX – VIN: 2G2WP5 52081108474

Keisha Dean

1511 McKinley St

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 399-2568

December 11 and 18, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/15/2020.

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA – VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HC249137

2007 FORD FOCUS – VIN: 1FAFP34N87W296962

2007 FORD FREESTYLE – VIN: 1FMDK02127GA16652

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

December 11 and 18, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/15/2020.

2017 NISSAN SENTRA – VIN: 3N1AB7AP1HY380182

2010 JEEP WRANGLER – VIN: 1J4BZ3 H11AL143210

Tommy Tow’s

1912 3rd St SW

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 490-3715

December 11 and 18, 2020