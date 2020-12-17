Panthers named to all-region football team

Photo courtesy of al.com

Several Southside High School football players were named to the Class 6A All-Region 7 football team.

The 2020 Panthers went 7-4 and earned a spot in the state playoffs.

Six Southside players made the first team, including senior quarterback Michael Rich, Jr. (pictured above), who finished with 2,375 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also ran for 332 yards and nine TDs.

Senior halfback Carnel Davis rushed for 1701 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 173 yards.

Senior receiver Aulden Battles had 58 receptions for 1008 yards and nine TDs.

Senior lineman Will Warwick helped pave the way for a Panther offense that amassed over 4,645 total yards. He did not allow a sack all season and graded out at 94 percent.

Senior defensive tackle Garrett Orr finished with 43 tackles and two sacks.

Senior linebacker Eli Martin Southside had a team-high 107 tackles, including 11 for a loss.

Selected to the second team were senior tight end Hayden Fry (29 receptions for 370 yards), junior defensive back Taylor Carr and sophomore receiver Cody Roberts (34 receptions for 752 yards and four TDs).

Earning honorable mention recognition were senior tight end Hayden Robertson, senior linebacker Hunter Sitz, junior offensive lineman John William Gilbert and junior linebacker Spencer Sharp (75 tackles, nine for a loss).