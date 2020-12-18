Etowah, Ashville gridders named to All-Region team

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Several area players were recently named to the Class 4A All-Region 6 football team for the 2020 season.

Region champion and state semifinalist Etowah had eight players make the first team, including Region Player of the Year Trent Davis (pictured above), who rushed for 1,813 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Etowah Ryan Locke, who in his first season guided the Blue Devils to a 9-4 record, a region title and state semifinal appearance, was selected the region’s Coach of the Year.

Joining Davis from Etowah on the first team offense were senior receiver/cornerback NyNy Davis, senior receiver Ollie Finch and junior offensive linemen Bennett Nance and Jaylon Billingsley.

Senior defensive end Toby Camp, junior defensive end Jacob Sanford, senior linebacker Trevor Gladden, senior defensive back Ethan Foster and junior linebacker Perry Byers made the first team defense from Etowah.

Ashville, who posted the program’s first non-losing record in 15 years, had two players named to the first team – senior linebacker Clay Keller and sophomore place kicker Grayson Simpson.

Making the second team for the Blue Devils were sophomore quarterback Trace Thompson, senior offensive lineman Aidan Gooden, junior linebacker Tyler Dobbs, sophomore linebacker Caleb Freeman and junior defensive back Tae Wright.

Ashville second teamers included senior running back Luke Harris, sophomore offensive lineman Mason Wilson, senior receiver/defensive back Adriane Hernandez, sophomore tight end Kain Head, junior defensive back Dylan Harris and junior linebacker Cole Hyatt.

Earning honorable mention recognition were Etowah sophomore Jarvis Hardwick and Ashville sophomores Ashton Mostella, Trevor Horsley and Travis Smith.