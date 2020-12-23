Coosa player, coach reach milestones

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

A junior scoring 1,000 career points in basketball is a rarity, while a sophomore accomplishing that feat is almost unheard of.

Coosa Christian sophomore Isabella Millirons joined that elite group last Monday, scoring 29 points to lead the Lady Conquerors (11-2) to a 70-55 win over Class 1A Area 10 opponent Jacksonville Christian.

“Bella is an outstanding athlete and young lady,” said Coosa girls basketball head coach Jayme Hollingsworth. “She’s a prolific scorer and scoring 1,000 points as a sophomore is an unbelievable feat. Not only is Bella a great basketball player and athlete, she’s a great person. Bella has been our team chaplain and has led the team in pre-game prayer since she was an eighth grader. Bella is one of our team captains and a great leader on and off the court. I can’t wait to see what all she’s able to accomplish in her athletic career and in life.”

Millirons (pictured above) is currently leading the Etowah County area in scoring with 26.7 points a game while placing second in steals (6.7), fifth in blocked shots (0.8) and seventh in rebounds 7.6. As a freshman, Millirons led the Etowah County area in scoring with 19 points a game while finishing in the top five in rebounds (7.5) and assists (4.3) per game.

Hollingsworth reaches 100 wins

A hard-fought game on December 17 resulted in a milestone victory for Coosa Christian girls basketball coach, Jayme Hollingsworth.

The Lady Conquerors’ 62-32 victory over Class 1A Area 10 rival Ragland resulted in Hollingsworth’s 100th career win in his five years as a head coach.

“I love this team,” said Hollingsworth, who credited his success to a “great group” of assistant coaches. “These girls play with so much heart and are a special group of ladies.”

Sophomore Bella Millirons led the Lady Conquerors (11-2, 3-0) with 26 points against Ragland, while senior Chloe Davidson added 19.

During Hollingsworth’s tenure at Coosa Christian, the Lady Conquerors won two area championships, made the playoffs four times and earned the program’s first-ever Northeast Regional Tournament appearance.

“Coach J. is a great coach,” said Milliron. “All of the girls look up to him and app-reciate the time he puts in studying film and developing game plans for the team. He is a great teacher and motivator.”

“Coach J. is one of my favorite coaches that I have played for,” said Davidson. “He always pushes us to do our best and we know he has our back. He has high expectations for our team and pushes us to succeed and achieve our goals.”

“Coach J. is one of my favorite coaches,” said junior Erin Snow. “He’s helped me improve as a player so much the last two years on varsity. We are thankful to have a coach who truly cares for us as coach J does. We appreciate everything that he does for us.”