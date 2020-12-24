From God’s Word - My stability, my protection, my charge

By Toni Ford

Earlier this year, at the beginning of March when the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic, my first “go to” for prayer of protection from the virus for my family, friends and myself was Psalm 91. Since that time, we have continued to walk through even more difficulties of life. I am sure that most of us are ready to say goodbye to the year of 2020 and can hardly wait for the new year of 2021 to begin! We pray that this coming year brings more peace, stability, good health and greater protection for us all.

While reflecting on these things, I found myself going back to Psalm 91. Almost nine months later, I find that this psalm has an even greater meaning to me than it did back in March. There are three themes that stood out to me as I read this psalm, and it is my prayer that these themes would bring much encouragement and at the same time a challenge to us as believers to “step up our game” in this coming year when it pertains to our walk with the Lord.

He is my stability. Consistency and stability are two words that I have needed at various times throughout 2020. Webster defines stability as “the degree of being stable such as the strength to stand or endure. A firmness.” One thing is definite, that the things of this world (i.e., people, money, belongings) never provide lasting stability. There is only one thing that does, and that is God Himself. Psalm 91: 2, and 7 says, “This I declare about the Lord; He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; he is my God and I trust him. Though a thousand fall at your side, though ten thousand are dying around you, these evils will not touch you.” The writer of this psalm would declare and speak these truths of the Lord over his life! When I need an extra dose of stability, I run to these verses and declare and decree out loud that God is my refuge, He is my safety, no evils will touch me because He is trustworthy, and His Words are true!

He is my protection. I can’t recall a year where I needed His protection more! I have prayed daily for His protection over me and my family, for our health, our safety, and our spiritual and mental well-being. Psalm 91: 3-6, 15 says, “For he will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease. He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection. Do not be afraid of the terrors of the night, nor the arrow that flies in the day. Do not dread the disease that stalks in darkness, nor the disaster that strikes at midday. When they call on me, I will answer; I will be with them in trouble. I will rescue and honor them.” No matter what might come my way, these verses remind me that I do not have to live in fear. Instead, if I trust in God then I can rest in knowing that He is going to rescue me, cover me, provide shelter for me and walk with me in times of trouble! No one can do all this except God alone!

He is my charge. God created us not as robots but rather He gave us the ability to make our own choices in life. This is why salvation in Christ is up to us – it is our decision if we choose to accept Christ as our Savior and believe in Him or not. With that free choice comes a responsibility to pursue Him and obey Him if we want what He has to offer us. Psalm 91 gives us a couple of examples of this in verses 1, 9-11, and 14: “Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty. If you make the Lord your refuge, if you make the Most High your shelter, no evil will conquer you; no plague will come near your home. For he will order his angles to protect you wherever you go. The Lord says, ‘I will rescue those who love me. I will protect those who trust in my name.” Each time we see the word “if” in these verses, we see a promise that follows. Christ in His mercy and grace has already given us far more than we ever deserved and yet, He tells us in His Word that “if” we surrender and obey Him, then we will experience even more of His blessings and promises.

Thank you, Jesus, for ALL that You have done and are doing in our lives to protect us from this evil world. We surrender afresh to You today, and we look to You to be our stability, our security and our protection. Thank you for helping us walk through this crazy year, and we submit the coming year to You, oh Lord!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!