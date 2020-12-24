God’s Word revealed for us - Christmas is for saints

By John Larkins

Are you not feeling very saintly? Perhaps you do not know what Christ means by describing His mission on Earth as “Saving Mankind.” If you are judged fit for Heaven, I say that makes you a saint. For many thousands of years, the gates of Heaven had been closed by Adam and Eve’s disobedience. Perhaps this is a good time to remind ourselves that God is not to be trifled with about obedience (remember that seating choice of smoking or non-smoking).

I recently read a news item from Australia about a mining company that had destroyed some ancient caves showing signs of human habitation dating from 36,000 years ago. We can speculate about exactly what is “human” regarding dating accuracy, but there is an idea that there was a vast stretch of time from Adam and Eve until the first Christmas 2000 years ago, when Jesus Christ gave Himself to us. So far as I can tell, the eternal smoking section was open during this time period, but “non-smoking” was closed due to disobedience of the “upper management.”

Jesus Christ is the long-promised savior, and there was bound to be a rather large backlog of potential saints awaiting judgement. Some of us know that the Bible tells us that after His death and resurrection, Jesus visited the “prisoners” for three days. Did I say, “potential saints?” Yes. That is why Christmas is so joyful. Jesus said He will come to save men, not to judge them. When we die, that judgement will happen, individually and in a group setting, when Jesus returns to Earth. First, however, we have the opportunity to be saints, thanks be to God!

Now, let us be clear about Saints. These are friends of God who have been made clean, so they qualify for eternal life with God. Made clean? Yes, that what Jesus Christ the Savior is all about!

I know that the false teachers have not told you about “made clean,” because they have no power delegated by Jesus Christ to assist humans in the salvation process. Since they cannot act as delegates from Jesus, they do not talk about that subject. It might harm their current employment.

Here is the gist of Christmas. Jesus Christ chose to save mankind from eternal damnation. He did this by (1) offering Himself to atone for all sinners, including Adam and Eve and all who lived (and died) until His resurrection. (2) He recruited, trained and appointed men to carry out His Father’s mission after He returned to Heaven in His body. Jesus shared with His Apostles all of His rules and encouragements, and they were inspired to write much of what He taught them. Jesus created a new Church known to us as “The Kingdom of God” or the “New and Everlasting Covenant.” He warned the Jews that the teachings of Moses had served God’s purpose. The Jews were now required to convert to Jesus’ new religion by baptism, a sign of their obedience as the mark of being a Christian. Do you know what a “Christian” is? If you think you know what the Bible says about this designation, research the matter and call me by December 26 at 10 a.m. I will reward the first person who calls me at 256-485-2029 with a $20 bill, who says (A), who and where they were first called “Christians” and (B), the King James Bible reference stating this fact. Jesus told Peter that he and all the apostles and their legitimate successors could forgive sins or retain them. The apostles were also empowered to bless the holy communion of Christ’s body and blood, providing Jesus’s body and blood, so necessary that Jesus said unless you drink my blood and eat my body, you have no life within you.

To further help us in our faith to be worthy of heaven, we are reminded that all sin is not a barrier to salvation, but those sins can be forgiven by a process of burning “as if by fire,” but not destructive to the person, who is thus cleansed. Consider Christ’s Christmas gift, His Church and His fondness of you to be one of His Saints.

