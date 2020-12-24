Homestyle Beef Casserole and Red Velvet Brownies

By Andy Bedwell

“I bring you good news that will be of great joy for all the people. Today in the city of David a Savior has been born to you; He is Christ the Lord.” – Luke 2:10-11

Homestyle Beef Casserole

1 pound ground chuck

1 (14-oz) can diced

tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, undrained

1 (10-oz) can diced

tomatoes and green

chilies, undrained

1 (6-oz) can tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon

Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 cups uncooked

medium egg noodles

5 green onions, chopped

1 (8-oz) container

sour cream

1 (3oz) package cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded sharp

Cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded

Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded

Mozzarella cheese

Cook ground chuck in a large skillet, stirring until it crumbles. Stir in both cans diced tomatoes and next four ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for five minutes. Remove from heat. Cook egg noodles in boiling salted water. Drain. Stir together hot cooked noodles, chopped green onions, sour cream and cream cheese until blended. Spoon egg noodles into a lightly greased 13×9-inch baking dish. Top with beef mixture. Sprinkle with shredded cheeses in order listed. Bake covered at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Uncover and bake five more minutes. Let stand 10-15 minutes before serving.

Andy’s Note: This casserole tastes a lot like lasagna, but it is much quicker to make. With the weather turning colder, I have been finding myself leaning toward heartier dinners lately. I serve it with green beans and creamed potatoes. I am aware that is two starches in one meal, but what the heck. Everyone loves this casserole!

Red Velvet Brownies

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

2 cups sugar

1 cup Crisco oil

4 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons cocoa

1 tablespoon

vanilla flavoring

1 bottle red food coloring

Glaze

3 tablespoons of milk

1 teaspoon

almond flavoring

Powdered sugar

Mix all ingredients and pour into a greased 13×9-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. This time of 30 minutes is very important! Be sure and set your timer.

For the glaze, mix milk, almond flavoring and enough powdered sugar until mixture is too thick to stir in a bowl. Drizzle the glaze on top of the warm brownies. Do not spread! You must drizzle. While glaze is still warm, sprinkle with sprinkles or crushed pecans.

Andy’s Note: This is my favorite brownie recipe. I just made a few adjustments for a red velvet brownie.

I am looking forward to sharing recipes with all of you this next year.

Thank you for all of your support and kind words that keep me so interested in foods and trying to share the best recipes with all of you.

Yes, Matthew, I am feeling a little warm and fuzzy, and it is wonderful!

Merry Christmas from my kitchen to your kitchens.

Happy Christmas Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at The Messenger newspaper located at 1957 Rainbow Drive.