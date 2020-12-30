Legals for 01/01/2021 - 01/07/2021

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that

certain mortgage executed by Sandra G. Minton and Charles Minton to Community Credit Union, now known as WinSouth Credit Union, on the 10th day of February, 2003, said mortgage being recorded as Document Number M-20030670 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and modified on the 13th day of March, 2018 as Instrument Number 3464578 and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the

power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 15th day of January, 2021, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel #1: Lot One (1) in the Central Alabama City Addition, according to the

map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 184, Probate Office, Etowah

County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #2: A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point where the

South line of Fraction 4 (otherwise known as the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4) in

Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 6 East intersects the West line of Seventh

Street and from thence running in a Westerly direction and along the South line of

said Fraction 4 a distance of 110 feet, more or less, to the East line of a 10 ft.

alley; thence in a Northerly direction and along the East line of said alley a

distance of 0.7 ft; thence in an Easterly direction and on a line which is parallel

with the South line of Kyle Avenue to a point in the West line of Seventh Street a

distance of 7.8 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and being a portion of

Fraction 4, Section 6, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian,

Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel #3: All right, title and interest in and to the party wall located along the

North line of Parcel #2 hereinabove described and a party wall agreement

executed by Mae Riley Hood and E. E. McClendon and Lila Lee McClendon on

July 31, 1940 and recorded in Misc. Record “O”, Page 427, Probate Office,

Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said

mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of

redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

DAVIS BAILEY

Brunson & Walker Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

December 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that

certain mortgage executed by Pamela S. Junkins to WinSouth Credit Union on the 4th day of January, 2018, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3461487 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 15th day of January, 2021, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at an axle marking the SW corner of NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 21,

Township 12, South, Range 7 East; thence along the West line of said forty North

01E13’ 16” West 280.75 feet to a 1.5” square iron, also being the point of

beginning; thence continue along said forty line North 01E 00’ 44” West 688.55

feet to a ó” capped rebar (LS# 21183) on the Easter R/W of College Street (06’

R/W); thence along said R/W North 11E 47’ 40” East 84.22 feet to a ó” capped

rebar (LS# 21183); thence leaving said R/W North 89E 57’ 24” East 208.55 feet to

ó” capped rebar (LS# 21183); thence South 15E 29’ 04” West 800.08 feet to the

point of beginning. Said description being a portion of Fraction “A”, Fractional

Section 21, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, lying South of the Old Cherokee

Indian Boundary Line, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said

mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of

redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

DAVIS BAILEY

Brunson & Walker Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

December 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 17th day of April 2005, by ELEANOR P. WOODS, as mortgagor, in favor of JIM MATHEWS, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Doc. # M-2005-5303, and said default continuing, the mortgagee or its assignee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 29th day of January, 2021, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 13, in Block 33, of the Garden City Residential Section # 1, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 408, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY

RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS

The Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Jason Knowles

Attorney for Mortgagee Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

January 1, 8 and 15, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa Newman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2020 Estate of Betty Frances Scott Golden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 18, 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

James Frank Bevis, III, was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2020 Estate of Kathryn M. Bevis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 18, 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Robert R. Adams appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/30/2020 Estate of Betty Sue Smith Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 1, 8 and 15, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Greg Roberson appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/02/2020 Estate of Carlton Ray Walker Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 1, 8 and 15, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Stacey Brian Beecham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2020 Estate of Carolyn Johnson Beecham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 1, 8 and 15, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Gerald Lancaster was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2020 Estate of Hilda Lorene Lancaster, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 1, 8 and 15, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Wayne H. Sims, II, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/04/2020 Estate of Wayne H. Sims, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 1, 8 and 15, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Nancy Anita Daves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2020 Estate of Alexis Raye Hanks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 1, 8 and 15, 2021

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Martha Alice Whitt was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/14/2020 Estate of Mary Alice Whitt, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 1, 8 and 15, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: PAUL ALLEN WATERS, deceased,

Case No: S-11167

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Caryn Stark, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul Allen Waters, on the 18th day of November, 2020 by the Judge or Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Phone 256-547-7200

Fax: 256-467-6322

January 1, 8, and 15, 2021

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BOBBY GRANVEL REED, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11176

TO: JESSICA THOMAS, address unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that A Petition for Letters of Administration has been filed in this Court requesting that Letters of Administration be granted to CAROLYN FRANCES REED MOBLEY appointing her as Personal Representative over the Estate of BOBBY GRANVEL REED, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be an appear before this Court on the 18th day of February, 2021, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why Letters of Administration should not be granted to CAROLYN FRANCES REED MOBLEY.

This the 18th day of December 2020.

Scott W. Hassell,

Judge of Probate Court

Christopher R. Garner, Esquire

821 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-5466

January 1, 8 and 15, 2021.

________________

RESOLUTION

R-405-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1504 ROBINSON AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel One:

The East 15’ of Lot 12, Block D, Stroud’s First Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 84-85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

Lot 11 in Block D of Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, Page 85, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to EXIE RUTH KYNARD, P.O. BOX 2242, 1504 ROBINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, Heirs of EXIE RUTH KYNARD listed as: DERRIUS KYNARD, 1111 LOUISE DRIVE SE, JACKSONVILLE, AL, 1540 ROSE STREET, THERESA KYNARD, 1121 MATHIS STREET, GERTRUDE KYNARD, 1502 LULA STREET, DAVID KYNARD, 1540 ROBINSON AVENUE

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 22, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 1, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Libby Turnipseed, as Adminintratrix of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta, Plaintiff

v.s.

Regions Bank, ET AL, Defendants

Case No.: CV-2018-900205.00

Notice to John M. Laney, Jr., Jimmy L. Marker, Mildred K. Scott, Gwen Sibert, Jan Pruitt, Joni Keyser, John Keyser, Chuck Pruitt, Chet Ray, Gary Ray, Jo Del Edwards, John Malcolm Long, Lynn Ronlaine, Laura Lee Estes, Chuck Stapp, Steven Stapp, Martha Sibert, Hugh O’Shields, Walter Pruitt, Justin Pruitt, Bill Pruitt, Curtis Marker and any other heirs or unknown heirs-at-law of EmmaPruitt Arieta whose names or addresses are not known.

Notice is hereby given that Libby Turnipseed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta has filed a Petition for Approval of compromised settlement of a claim of the Estate against Regions Bank. Said matter is set down for hearing on the 1st day of February, 2021 at 8:30 AM. you are hereby given notice of said Hearing at which time you may make any objection to said proposed settlement, if any.

Libby Turnipseed, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta

Jack W. Torbert, Jr,

Attorney for Plaintiff.

Torbert & Torbert P.A.

1024 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7551

December 25, 2020, January 1, 8 and 15, 2021

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-11170

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE REBECCA ELLEN, DECEASED

TO: Janna E. Tidwell

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Jamen Logen Ellen and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Janice Rebecca Ellen, deceased, and petitions the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, should you so desire, at my office in the located at the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, at 10:00 o’clock, A.M. on the 16th day of February 2021, when the petition will be considered, and show, if anything you have allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Ordered on this the 14th day of December 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

December 18, 25, 2020 and January 1 and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900593-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$5,528.00 U.S. Currency

1993 Chevrolet GMT-400

VIN # 1GCDC14Z2PZ127815

2000 Harley Davidson XL1200

VIN # 1HD1CGP12YK133621

1995 Harley Davidson XL883

VIN# 1HD4CFM11SY226193

Taurus .38 Special +P

Serial # GP8982

North American Arms .22 Magnum

Serial # E209153,

US Revolver Comp .32 Pistol

Serial # 16621L

DEFENDANT

In Re: Robert Daniel Terry

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency, vehicles, and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of December 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900614-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1999Chevrolet Malibu

VIN # 1G1ND52M4X6254656

$575.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Michael Jerome Edwards

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and vehicle.

DONE this the 15th day of December 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900616-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$21,720.00 U.S. Currency

F.I.E. E15 Handgun

No Serial #

Phoenix Arms HP22A

Serial # 4514973

DEFENDANT

In Re: Phillip Trent Waldrop

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and vehicle.

DONE this the 16th day of December 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900617-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$63,298.00 U.S. Currency,

Smith & Wesson SD 40

Serial # FZW7907

Smith & Wesson M & P22

Serial # DFN6504

Hi-Point C9

Serial # P1001694S

DEFENDANT

In Re: Dirie Dtaurus Carlisle

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and vehicle.

DONE this the 16th day of December 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1, and 8, 2021

_______________

PRE-QUALIFAICATION OF BIDDERS AND ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

IMPROVEMENTS TO HOKES BLUFF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

FOR THE

ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 16-137

Requirements for Pre-qualification: All potential bidders shall contact the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com to receive the criteria to be used for the pre-qualification of this project (AIA Document A305 and Questionnaire).

Pre-qualification proposals will be received at the office of McKee and Associates Architects, 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 until, Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Forms should be emailed to mckeeplans@gmail.com.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held: date & time to be published at a later date.

The sealed proposal as described above shall be received by Dr. Alan Cosby, Superintendent at Etowah County Board of Education located at 3200 West Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, AL 35904 | Phone 256.549.7560, date & time to be published at a later date.

All General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDF’s of the project can be requested by going to our website www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Information” then continue to Active Projects Menu, select the project by name. Select “Click here to Request Drawings and Bid Information” Fill out the form to the right to request bid documents. Once the request form has been received, instruction will be provided so that the documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published thru this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have properly signed up to receive documents for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect a deposit of $75.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFI’s and RFA’s regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru the following e-mail account: durbinc@mckeeassoc.com. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See Scope of Work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

Owner:

Dr. Alan Cosby, Superintendent

Etowah County Board of Education

3200 West Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35904

Phone 256.549.7560

Architect:

McKee and Associates Architects, Inc.

631 South Hull Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Phone: 334.834.9933

December 18, 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF NOAH JAMES CLICK AND LAUREN CLICK

CASE NO. A-1676

NOTICE TO: Any person claiming to be the father of R.K.C., born in Etowah County, Alabama on 1-14-17, to M.L.C., the natural mother

Please take notice that a Petition For Adoption have been filed in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama by Noah James Click and Lauren Kay Click and that the Hearing is set on the 17th day of February, 2021 at 10:00 A.M.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must fila a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioners whose address is shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

This the 16th day of December 2020.

Scott Hassell

Probate Judge

Attorney for Petitioners:

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

December 18, 25, 2020, January 1 and 8, 2021

________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

SARAH CALHOUN STEVENSON, Plaintiff

Case No.: DR-2010-377.02

BRIAN COMER MITCHELL, Defendant

Publication Notice

Brian Comer Mitchell, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Gerry Rhea Calhoun and Sarah Calhoun Stevenson’s Joint Petition for Modification regarding the minor child E.V.M and other relief requested by them, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, or therefore a judgment by default and/or order of the court may be rendered against Brian Comer Mitchell in Case No: DR-210-377.02 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. The answer must be filed with the Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901 or with the Intervenor’s Attorney, Chad Kilgore, P.O. Box 566, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Dated this day December 4, 2020

Cassandra Johnson, Clerk

Etowah County Circuit Court

Chad Kilgore, Attorney for Intervenor

P.O. Box 566

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-504-0161

December 11, 18, 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 AM on Friday January 22, 2021 at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Stephanie Blevins – #9

Kenneth Thomas Jr. – #13

Venetta Byers – #69 & 150

William Gaddis – #E

Dontarrus Mitchell – #131

Kenneth Green – #140

Jerry Kendrick – #149

Betty Bothwell – #72

Theresa Hogg – #82

December 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 1/29/2021.

2003 DODGE NEON – VIN: 1B3ES56 C93D235932

2013 KIA SOUL – VIN: KNDJT2A 60D7537233

2002 HONDA ACCORD – VIN: 1HGCG16552A027405

2003 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER – VIN: 1GNDS1 3S732165512

1995 TOYOTA CAMRY – VIN: 4T1SK12E2SU494919

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

December 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 2/05/2021.

2007 Ford Edge – Vin: 2FMDK36C87BA60997

1997 Chevrolet GMT Silverado – Vin: 1GC EK19R3VE217432

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

January 1 and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 2/05/2021.

1999 TOYOTA 4RUNNER – VIN: JT3GN87R9X0126343

1994 FORD ECONOLINE – VIN: 1FBJS31H5RHB01896

Matt’s Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 485-8755

January 1 and 8, 2021

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 2/05/2021.

2015 HARLEY DAVIDSON XL883 – VIN: 1HD4CR216FC428230

Campbell Motors

2168 Leota Rd

Southside, AL 35907

(850) 960-2936

January 1 and 8, 2021

______________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on January 14, 2021 beginning at 10:00am on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouses. Southtown is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Nancy McClain – Unit 139

Marcia Hardney – Unit 170

Marian Lew\is – Unit 378

Shadoe Stokes – Unit 568

Beth Andrade – Unit 581

Jordan Miller – Unit 677

Amanda Harp – Unit 167

Miasia Hernandez – Unit 242

Wrandlando Glover –Unit 459

Michael Maxwell – Unit 606

Maegan Garrard – Unit 614

Heather Crawford – Unit 680

Southtown Mini Warehouse

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

January 1 and 8, 2021