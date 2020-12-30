Pecan Shrimp Dip, Tomato-Cheddar Spread, Fruit Ball and Pineapple Cheese Ball

By Andy Bedwell

Bring on the New Year with some delicious appetizers!

Pecan Shrimp Dip

1 8-ounce carton sour cream

1 8-ounce cream cheese, softened

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup roasted pecan pieces

salt and pepper

red pepper to taste

juice of 1 lemon

4 ½ ounce cans of shrimp

Blend sour cream and cheese until smooth. Fold in celery, onion, and pecans. Add salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Mash shrimp with a fork and add to mixture. Refrigerate several hours before serving. Serve this with Fritos, Doritos, or Wheat Thins. This makes 1 quart.

Andy’s Note: This recipe has been well received at different events that I have attended through the years. Good any time.

Tomato-Cheddar Spread

1 10 ounce can of Rotel Original diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained

1 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon salt

8-ounce blocks of cheddar cheese, shredded

4-ounce jar chopped pimiento, drained

Stir together first four ingredients in a large bowl. Stir in cheese and pimiento. Serve with crackers or as a sandwich spread.

Andy’s Note: I love this because an oven is not needed. So easy and so good!

Fruit Ball

(16-ounce) cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 small can coconut

½ teaspoon lemon juice

½ package chopped dates

1 cup white raisins

½ cup chopped pecans

Mix all except pecans. Mold in a round container. Refrigerate until firm. Shape and cover with chopped pecans. Serve with crackers.

Andy’s Note: This cheese ball is so different and so good. You must try!

Pineapple Cheese Ball

(8-ounce) cream cheese

cups finely chopped pecans (use food processor)

2 tablespoons chopped onion

½ cup chopped bell pepper

1 (8 ¼ ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

1 tablespoon seasoned salt

Mix 1 cup of pecans into mixture. Roll the cheese ball in the reserved 1 cup of pecans. This will make one large ball or 2 small ones.

Andy’s Note: I can never say enough about this recipe. During the holidays, I add red cherries and extra pineapple. This also makes a delicious sandwich spread. Another wonderful advantage is that it keeps forever in the refrigerator. This one you must try!

I want to thank all of you for supporting me on my journey through this year of 2020. I’m very much looking forward to another exciting year of sharing my recipes with all of you. Hopefully without a pandemic! Happy Cooking!

Andy

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at The Messenger newspaper located at 1957 Rainbow Drive.