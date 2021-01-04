Area athletes make all-state football teams

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Seventeen local football players were recently named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2020 All-State teams.

Five area players were selected to the first team – seniors Trent Davis, NyNy Davis and Toby Camp from Class 4A state semifinalist Etowah; senior Rod Orr from Class 7A Gadsden City and senior Hall Boulware (pictured above) from Class 2A Westbrook Christian.

The Davises and Camp helped the Blue Devils go 9-4, gain a berth in the state playoffs for the 10th straight season and earn the program’s first state semifinals appearance in 21 years. At halfback, Trent Davis finished with 2,188 total yards and 29 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,813 yards and 25 TDs while catching 25 passes for 375 yards and four more scores. Named to the team in the Athlete category, NyNy had 58 receptions for 659 yards and four touchdowns. Camp recorded 81 tackles (including 31 for a loss) along with 13 sacks. All three student-athletes signed college football scholarships – Trent Davis with Duke, NyNy Davis with Louisiana-Lafayette and Camp with Tennessee-Martin. Boulware anchored a Warriors offensive line that paved the way to a 10-2 record and a second straight berth in the state playoffs. Westbrook hosted a postseason game for the first time in 10 years. Boulware recently committed to Troy University, while Orr recently signed with Florida State.

Making the ASWA second team were Gadsden City junior C.J. Miller in Class 7A; Southside senior Michael Rich, Southside senior Carnel Davis, Southside junior Aulden Battles and Southside senior Eli Martin in Class 6A; Etowah senior linebacker Trevor Gladden in Class 5A; Westbrook junior lineman Carl Henry, Westbrook senior linebacker Bryce Wood and West End senior tight end Trevor Willett in Class 2A; and Coosa Christian senior Evan Delp in Class 1A.

Miller finished with 1,059 rushing yards and seven scores. A Murray State commitment, Rich was 140 of 238 in passing for 2,375 yards and 16 touchdowns with only seven interceptions to help the Panthers go 7-4, make the Class 6A state playoffs and beat county rival Etowah for the first time in four years. Davis rushed for 1,701 yards and 16 TDs and had 11 receptions for 173 yards. Battles was the area’s leading receiver with 59 catches for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns. Martin led the Panthers with 107 tackles, including 11 for a loss. Gladden had 91 tackles and 11 sacks. Henry had 90 tackles, including 22 for a loss, and 11 sacks. Wood had 112 tackles, including 12 for a loss. Willett helped the Patriots with 25 catches for 441 yards and six touchdowns. Delp, who signed with Jacksonville State, finished his final high school season with

36 catches for 711 yards and five touchdowns while running back 12 kickoffs for 509 yards and four scores.

Earning honorable mention recognition were Etowah senior receiver Ollie Finch, Jr., and Hokes Bluff freshman kicker Jadan Burns. A Troy signee, Finch had 37 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. Burns went a perfect 30 for 30 in extra points and was 2 for 2 in field goal attempts.