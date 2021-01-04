Etowah’s Davis finalist for ASWA award

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Etowah High senior Trent Davis recently added another clipping to his ever-growing scrapbook of football accomplishments.

The senior running back was named a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Back of the year award. Davis, who recently signed a scholarship with Duke University, finished the 2020 season with 2,188 total yards and 29 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,813 yards and 25 TDs while catching 25 passes for 375 yards and four more scores. His stellar output helped the Blue Devils go 9-4, gain a berth in the state playoffs for the 10th straight season and earn the program’s first state semifinals appearance in 21 years.

The overall winners of the Back/Lineman of the Year will be announced at a later date. The finalists in each classification are listed below.

Class 7A Back

Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City

Class 7A Lineman

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Terry Kirksey, Baker

Ian Jackson, Prattville

Class 6A Back

Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery

Trey Higgins, Oxford

GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley

Class 6A Lineman

Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery

Lee Hunter, Blount

JonDarius Morgan, Huffman

Class 5A Back

Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul’s Episcopal

Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove

Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

Class 5A Lineman

Jay Ford, Central-Clay County

Lucas Taylor, St. Paul’s Episcopal

Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay

Class 4A Back

Kamari Lassiter, American Christian

Trent Davis, Etowah

Tae Meadows, Handley

Class 4A Lineman

Dylan Brooks, Handley

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian

Robert Woodyard, Williamson

Class 3A Back

Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery

Jackson Hayes, Piedmont

Ike Rowell, Fyffe

Class 3A Lineman

Caleb Lyles, Fyffe

Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn

Sean Smith, Piedmont

Class 2A Back

Kelston Fikes, Leroy

Martavious Glanton, Abbeville

Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

Class 2A Lineman

Rico Dozier, Abbeville

Caden Story, Lanett

Luke Welsh, Spring Garden

Class 1A Back

Devontae Causey, Millry

Rashaad Coleman, Florala

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

Class 1A Lineman

Carson Jones, Brantley

Zacchaeus Reese, Florala

Jamarcus Williams, Linden