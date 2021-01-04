Etowah’s Davis finalist for ASWA award

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy
By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor
Etowah High senior Trent Davis recently added another clipping to his ever-growing scrapbook of football accomplishments.
The senior running back was named a finalist for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Back of the year award. Davis, who recently signed a scholarship with Duke University, finished the 2020 season with 2,188 total yards and 29 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,813 yards and 25 TDs while catching 25 passes for 375 yards and four more scores. His stellar output helped the Blue Devils go 9-4, gain a berth in the state playoffs for the 10th straight season and earn the program’s first state semifinals appearance in 21 years.
The overall winners of the Back/Lineman of the Year will be announced at a later date. The finalists in each classification are listed below.
Class 7A Back
Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City
Class 7A Lineman
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Terry Kirksey, Baker
Ian Jackson, Prattville
Class 6A Back
Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery
Trey Higgins, Oxford
GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley
Class 6A Lineman
Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery
Lee Hunter, Blount
JonDarius Morgan, Huffman
Class 5A Back
Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul’s Episcopal
Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove
Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
Class 5A Lineman
Jay Ford, Central-Clay County
Lucas Taylor, St. Paul’s Episcopal
Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay
Class 4A Back
Kamari Lassiter, American Christian
Trent Davis, Etowah
Tae Meadows, Handley
Class 4A Lineman
Dylan Brooks, Handley
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian
Robert Woodyard, Williamson
Class 3A Back
Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery
Jackson Hayes, Piedmont
Ike Rowell, Fyffe
Class 3A Lineman
Caleb Lyles, Fyffe
Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
Sean Smith, Piedmont
Class 2A Back
Kelston Fikes, Leroy
Martavious Glanton, Abbeville
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible
Class 2A Lineman
Rico Dozier, Abbeville
Caden Story, Lanett
Luke Welsh, Spring Garden
Class 1A Back
Devontae Causey, Millry
Rashaad Coleman, Florala
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
Class 1A Lineman
Carson Jones, Brantley
Zacchaeus Reese, Florala
Jamarcus Williams, Linden