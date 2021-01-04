Gadsden State student-athletes make academic honor roll

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Several Gadsden State student-athletes were recently named to the Alabama Community College Conference’s Fall 2020 Commissioner’s Honor Roll by achieving a 3.00 GPA or higher. Making the list for the Cardinals were Bliss Brown (pictured above), Tamara Garner, Joanie Lang, Cameron Lovell, Maegan Milligan, Madalyn Owen, Leighanna Tralongo, Gracie West and Sloan White from women’s volleyball team; Corien Frazier, Sloan Phillips and Clifton Smith from men’s basketball; Daigeona Guinn, Brittany Rivera, Grace Walters, Chloe Womack, Maggie Woodall and Marie Woodall women’s basketball; and Landon Macoy, Jac Myrick and Taylor Walls from men’s tennis.