People of Etowah: Skyler McGee

Where were you born and raised?

Gadsden. I graduated from Southside. I’ve lived there my whole life.

What school or schools have you attended?

I attended Southside Elementary, Rainbow Middle, Southside High School and Gadsden State Community College.

What is your occupation?

My plan is to get licensed at Ford Insurance Agency.

What made you decide to work in your field?

Before I worked at Ford Insurance Agency, I was at Crestwood Funeral Home in sales. I liked it. I learned with prearranged stuff, you take a lot of the pressure off instead of at need. You have lower payments and the family feels comfortable. If you wait until at need, it’s a totally different ballgame.

Tell us about your family and pets.

I have a seven-year-old daughter named Harper and a two-year-old daughter named Caroline. We have a chocolate lab named Jake, a Great Dane named Lady May, a horse named Big Mama and a cat named Kitter.

Describe an average day in your life.

An average day in my life starts out with hitting snooze about six times, then rushing to get ready and get the girls ready. We rush to school and daycare, then I get to work on time. As soon as I leave here, I pick Caroline up, then I pick Harper up and we go to ballet and basketball. Then, we go home and attempt homework and everything else.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Harper has basketball four days a week and games on Saturdays, with ballet on Mondays. We like to go on vacations. We also have a horse Big Mama – she’s at the grandparents. They like to go see her a lot.

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

I would say my girls. I feel like I’ve done an okay job with them!

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

Probably my dad. He worked at Dixie Pacific in Attalla – which, they’ve been closed forever now. He started there out of high school and worked there until they closed. It took him awhile to find another job that paid half-way decent, but the family life never skipped a beat. I look up to him because [of how he handled] having to take care of everybody and then losing your job and everything else. He just didn’t let things show, even if he was stressed or under pressure. Every day went on as any other, even though there were things that we didn’t know about.

To what do you credit your success?

I would just say family support, definitely. I have something to look forward to when I leave here – my girls. I have to get up every day and do what I have to do to support them. It’s not really about me.

Are you involved in any service organizations?

I’ve always wanted to take Harper to the Way of the Cross. She’s very loving and caring about stuff like that, but I’ve always wanted to take her there.

What is your favorite thing about this community?

I was born and raised here. I’ve been all over and I’m still here. I don’t want to leave. It’s my home and I know it. All my family is here. I’ve learned I have to have them around to live and have their support.

What would you like to see change in the community?

I’d like to see more activities for families, maybe more updated parks and shopping centers.

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

I went to Gadsden State for surgical technology. I wanted to be in the OR, but now it’s totally different. I don’t think I could do it. I went right after high school, but I learned I’m not very good around blood. I had to do a career change.

What is on your bucket list?

Just provide the best life for the girls, really. I want to give them everything they want and need and have a happy life. I want to teach them happiness and love.

What is your hidden talent?

I can cook really good! I’m a Pinterest junkie. I can really cook anything; I just have to be in a cooking mood. I love making desserts – that’s probably my favorite. I get in the zone with it when I do get in the mood. I like making stuff from scratch. It’s like a little accomplishment.

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

I would say Lili Reinheart, who plays Betty on Riverdale.

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

Listen to your parents! They have been there and done that. I’m living proof of that. I have two younger sisters; they’re 22 and 19. Even though I’m only 28, I have been there and done that. I try to tell them to listen to me, but they don’t want to, and that was me! If I could go back I probably would have taken more of my parent’s advice.