Area athletes medal at Icebreaker meets

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Gadsden City took home a pair of gold medals at the Icebreaker Invitational II indoor track and field meet on Friday, Jan. 8 at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Aaron Richard (pictured above) won the boys shot put event with a winning throw of 42-07.25, edging runnerup Logan Browning of Bibb County by three inches. In addition, the GCHS girls 4×200-meter relay team of Trinity Price, Kyla Price, Jadien Price and Emani Morgan finished first with a time of 1:53.11.

Also medaling was Trinity Price, who was runner-up in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.10. Emani Morgan (8.55), Trinity Price (8.58) and Kyla Price (8.73) finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls 60-meter dash. Jerrell Brasher took sixth in the shot put with a throw of 31-7.25, while Tanner Rice came in eighth in the boys 3200-meter run at 11:02.08.

In the Icebreaker I meet earlier on Friday, Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp won the third-place bronze in the boys 3200-meter run with at a time of 10:32.72. Jackson Martin took ninth place in the boys 800-meter run at 2:15.52, while Deacon Godfrey finished 10th in the boys shot put with a throw of 36-7.

Ashville competed in the Icebreaker III meet on Saturday, Jan. 9. Wyatt Knight was the Bulldogs’ lone medalist with a third-place performance in the boys 1600-meter run with a time of 4:46.10. Knight also came in fifth in the boys 800-meter run at 2:10.51.

In other top ten efforts for Ashville, Taylor Knight finished fifth in the girls 3200-meter run (12:55.59); Kayla Simpson came in seventh in the girls long jump (12-07.75) and eighth in the

girls triple jump (28-11.75); and Kathleen McCarthy took ninth place in the girls 800-meter run (2:45.62).