Brackets, seedings set for county basketball tournament

Photo: Southside High’s Michael Rich, Jr., will help the Panthers try to win a second straight Etowah County Schools Basketball Tournament next week at Glencoe. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

Brackets and seedings are finalized for the 2021 Etowah County Schools Basketball Tournament next week.

West End is the host school, but the tournament will be played at Glencoe for logistical issues.

The girls bracket, No. 4 seed Sardis plays No. 5 Gaston at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18; No. 3 seed Glencoe plays No. 6 West End on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.; No. 1 seed Southside plays the Sardis/Gaston winner on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.; and No. 2 seed Hokes Bluff plays the Glencoe/West End winner on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

In the boys bracket, No. 4 seed Sardis plays No. 5 Gaston at 6:45 p.m.; No. 3 seed Glencoe plays No. 6 West End on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:45 p.m.; No. 1 seed Southside plays the Sardis/Gaston winner on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 6:45 p.m.; and No. 2 seed Hokes Bluff plays the Glencoe/West End winner on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6:45 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22 at 8:45 p.m.