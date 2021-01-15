From God’s Word - The hope of our Lord Jesus Christ

By Toni Ford

As I was reading lately in the Book of Psalms, I was greatly encouraged by Psalm 30, I would love to share this psalm with you this week. It is my prayer that this psalm would encourage you as it did me and that you would know that the Lord is on your side.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, the definition for “psalm” is “a sacred song or poem used in worship.” David actually wrote Psalm 30 as a song for the dedication of the Temple. There are four key points I see in this psalm that I believe apply to each of us today.

Never forget to thank the Lord for His blessings in your life. David begins in verses 1-3 by praising the Lord for blessing him in his life. David praises the Lord specifically for rescuing him, restoring his health and protecting him from falling into the pit of death. I think we can learn so much from David in that the very first thing he does is praise the Lord for His protection over him in the difficult times of his life. Many times, I am guilty of just taking for granted all the Lord has done for me, to heal me, to protect me, to pull me out of the pit of depression or weakness of some sort. May we never get tired of thanking our Lord for the ways He has cared for us!

Remember the Lord’s discipline is short compared to His favor over you. David continues the psalm in verses 4 -5 by prai-sing the Lord for His grace, even while God disciplines David. Wow! How many of us are thankful for discipline and see it as a blessing rather than a curse? I love these verses that say, “Sing to the Lord, all you godly ones! Praise his holy name. For his anger lasts only a moment but his favor lasts a lifetime! Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes with the morning.” What a promise and encouragement this scripture is to anyone who is in the middle of being disciplined, having to learn a hard lesson in life and to those who think the hard times in life will never end. His discipline over us is short compared to the favor He wants to bless us with and pour out over our lives. Today I pray that if you are going through a hard time in life that you would know and stand on His word, that joy is coming and that His favor is over you to bless and prosper you!

Recall the Lord’s mercy over you. In verses 8-10, we see David’s prayer for mercy over his life. Mercy has often been defined as God not punishing us as our sins deserve and not receiving what we should receive. Grace is the opposite and is defined as receiving what we do not deserve. Mercy is deliverance from judgment and grace is extending kindness to the unworthy. This is best seen through the gift of salvation. We deserve judgment, but if we receive Jesus Christ as our Savior, then we receive mercy and are delivered from judgment. Instead of judgment, we receive salvation by grace through the forgiveness of sins. This alone should cause us to shout in praise to our Lord each day for His grace and mercy in our lives!

Rejoice over His faithfulness. David wraps up Psalm 30 in verses 11-12 by thanking the Lord for His faithfulness in answering his prayers. I would encourage each of us to declare these verses in our lives, even when we do not feel like or even when we do not see God’s answers being fulfilled right away. “You have turned my mourning into joyful dancing. You have taken away my clothes of mourning and clothed me with joy, that I might sing praises to you and not be silent. O Lord my God, I will give thanks forever.” I love how David declares joy rather than mourning. He doesn’t stop there. David realizes that the Lord did not just answer David’s prayer for David alone but ultimately it is a testimony for the world to see how good our God truly is! David declares that he will not be silent but that he will give thanks forever and forever for all the Lord has done in his life.

Today, I pray that each of us would remember to thank the Lord for His protection over our lives, know that His discipline is nothing compared to His favor over us, recall His mercy over our lives and rejoice over His faithfulness towards us. Remember that if you are in a rough spot, claim His word that joy is coming in the morning!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!