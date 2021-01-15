God’s Word revealed for us - Some things need not bother us

By John Larkins

Consider your very most important mission among the living. Is it not to convince Jesus Christ that you wish to be with Him in eternity? If this is not your mission or if you reject His plan, you very may well may not spend eternity with Him.

Many of us fear the coronavirus. We should heed medical advice about the disease but must also admit that there have been no stopping human deaths from all the common place causes that occurred independent of the virus. Murders, for example, continue to dominate the news all across our nation.

Humans have always been attracted to schemes that would create heaven on earth. While these schemes are concerned only with earthly “heaven” and focused on ideals like material wealth and elimination of conflict, that has been enough to make people give up all other goals to achieve. If the Democrat Communists are going to create paradise here on earth by abortion, how do they square that with “Thou shall not kill?”

We must remember that God created us. His way back to Him is the only Way. So far as we know, His plan is still in place and working. As you may recall from past studies, God lovingly made us, male and female. He created us to be His children and live with Him forever. Like any father, God provided us rules for living. Unfortunately, our original human parents decided they did not need God’s rules. Adam and Eve’s rebellion has become a characteristic of almost all humans.

But God performed a miracle of love and sacrifice to give us a Way to salvation. And that Way is ready and waiting for us today. We can avoid the strife and turmoil of civil unrest, fears of disease and all the other negative forces we have felt in the past year and all other years.

God inspired an instructional book to be written as a guide for peace on earth and a calm assurance of eternal happiness with Him. His Son sacrificed His life to atone for our sins. It seems a foregone conclusion that we cannot resist the Devil’s influence to disobey God, but in His mercy and kindness, God formed a cure to further help us in joining Him for eternal life. We must remember eternal life is the winning goal; not sex, money, power, domination of others, physical attractiveness or adulation of all other people. Once these factors are in the rearview mirror, the sad outcomes of human endeavors in 2020 can be set aside.

Jesus Christ endowed His one and only Church with the power to dispense the saving grace He received from His Father, to save our souls to eternal paradise. He empowered the apostles, whom He recruited and trained, to forgive sins and thus save us from our weakness in following His Commandments.

Today, one hears laments from those seeking God, asking what was the Church like then and how did the first Christians worship and prepare themselves for salvation? The answers can be found in the New Testament in the Acts of The Apostles.

The Catholic Church has been in business for over 2,000 years, and just as Jesus promised, “The gates of hell will not prevail against it.”

John Larkins’ formal education includes a BS certified for science teaching, an MBA from the University of Missouri and an MPA from Jacksonville State University in public administration and environmental management.For the past 15 years, John evangelized on the street, door-to-door, in tent revivals and in church situations. Contact him at johnlarkins@bellsouth.net.