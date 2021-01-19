Area athletes compete at MLK Invitational

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp (foreground) and Jackson Martin posted top 10 finishes at the MLK Track & Field Invitational on Monday, Jan. 18, at the Birmingham CrossPlex. (Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy)

Twelve local athletes posted top 10 performances and several others finished in the top 15 at the MLK Track & Field Invitational Meets I, II and IV on Monday, Jan. 18, at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

At the first meet, three Westbrook Christian runners finished in ninth place – Jackson Martin in the boys 800-meter run (2:13.89), Asher Curp in the boys 1600-meter run (4:54.52) and Deacon Godfrey in the boys shot put (36-09.50). Southside’s Luke Holcombe posted a 10th place finish in the boys 1600-meter run (4:55.34).

At the second meet, the Gadsden City girls 4×200-meter relay team of Trinity Price, Kyla Price, Jadien Price and Emani Morgan finished second with a time of 1:52.55. Tanner Rice clocked in at 4:47.30 in the boys 1600-meter run.

For Ashville at the fourth meet, Wyatt Knight took sixth in the boys 3200-meter run (10:09.68), while Taylor Knight came in seventh in the girls 1600-meter run (5:46.46). Kayla Simpson finished seventh in the girls triple jump (29-08.00) and ninth in the girls shot put (27-08.25).

Top 15 efforts were

* Ashville’s Callie Stewart in the girls 1600-meter run (11th, 6:16.90)

* Ashville’s Joe Stevens in the boys 1600-meter run (11th, 5:04.26)

* Gadsden City’s Emani Morgan in the girls 60-meter dash (12th, 8.486)

* Southside’s Luke Holcombe in the boys 800-meter run (12th, 2:16.37)

* Ashville’s Kathleen McCarthy in the girls 800-meter run (12th, 2:38.66)

* Ashville’s Clayton Knight in the boys pole vault (12th, 8-06 9-00)

* Ashville’s Emma Drinkard in the girls 400-meter dash (14th, 1:04.23)

* Ashville’s Clayton Knight in the boys 1600-meter run (14th, 5:09.50)