Chicken Wild Rice Soup, Chicken Taco Soup, Cowboy Soup and 1/2 Pound Cake

By Andy Bedwell

Ward off winter’s chill with one of these delicious soups.

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

5-2/3 cups water

1 package (4.3oz.)

long grain and wild rice

1 envelope Lipton Chicken Noodle soup mix

1 celery rib, chopped

1 medium carrot, chopped

½ cup onion, chopped

2 cans cream of

chicken soup, undiluted

1 cup cooked, cubed chicken

In a large saucepan, combine water, rice with contents of seasoning packet and noodle soup mix. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in celery, carrot, onion. Cover and simmer another 10 minutes. Stir in canned soups and cubed chicken. Cook eight minutes longer or until rice and veggies are tender.

Chicken Taco Soup

2 cans shoe peg corn, drained

2 cans black beans

2 cans Rotel

4 chicken breasts,

cooked chicken broth

1 package ranch dressing

1 package taco seasoning

Cook all

ingredients together.

Andy’s Note: The lady that sent me this recipe said that she serves this soup with cheese, sour cream, avocados and topped with tortilla chips. She also likes to cook this in her crockpot.

Cowboy Soup

1 pound ground chuck

1 medium onion, chopped

½ medium bell

pepper, chopped

2 cans minestrone soup

1 can shoe peg corn

1 can hot chili beans

1 can stewed tomatoes

1 can Rotel tomatoes

Salt

Add water as needed

Brown ground chuck and drain. Add remaining ingredients and water as desired.

One/Half Pound Cake

2 cups sugar

1 cup shortening

6 eggs

Dash of salt

2 cups flour

(I used cake flour)

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon lemon extract

Mix sugar, shortening, four eggs and salt. Beat with mixer about three minutes. Add flour and two eggs. Beat additional three minutes. Add nutmeg and lemon extract. Pour into a greased and floured loaf pan. Bake in a 325 degree oven for about one hour. Cool for 10 or 15 minutes before removing from pan.

Andy’s Note: This is a new recipe that I made yesterday for Doug’s birthday. We all loved it. The loaf pan would not hold all of the batter, so I put the excess in a small little loaf pan. This little cake has the crusty top that we all love.

Be safe everyone! I have so many people that I dearly love that has this terrible virus!

Happy Cooking, Andy

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” may be purchased at The Messenger newspaper located at 1957 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden.