Keep Smiling with Rosie Preston - hallelujah, a time for renewal

By Rosie Preston

Walking into my bedroom recently, I turned on the television news to see a tribute in honor of medical caretakers and families who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. Every day, I think of my mother, who passed away on August 29, 2020.

I’ll never forget the walks we enjoyed together for years and years. She is the person who witnessed my first steps and who many years later wanted to go to the school bus stop across the street from our house and wait with me until the bus arrived. She was upset because I told her I could do it myself!

I remember that last day I saw my mother at the nursing home. It was one day before the facility was shut down due to the coronavirus. Before I left the nursing home that evening, my mother hugged me longer than usual. She brought me to her chest and made me promise that I’d visit her the next day. I promised that I would.

That was the last time I was able to touch my mom, rub moisturizer on her, clip her nails, put lipstick and blush on her and feel her love.

During the COVID tribute on TV, I heard one of the nurses sing the song Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen in Washington, D.C. She was recognized for her singing while she was taking care of COVID-19 patients. That day, she sang for everyone who has lost a loved one to the coronavirus. You can look it up on Google search and listen to it. Beautiful!

Here are the words of the song that brought me to my knees that evening. Even the TV news journalist was crying.

“Now I’ve heard there was a secret chord

“That David played, and it pleased the Lord

“But you don’t really care for music, do you?

“It goes like this

“The fourth, the fifth, the minor fall, and the major lift

“The baffled king composing Hallelujah

(Repeat Hallelujah)

“Your faith was strong, but you needed proof

“You saw her bathing on the roof

“Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you

“She tied you to her kitchen chair

“She broke your throne, and she cut your hair

“And from your lips, you drew a broken ‘Hallelujah’

(Repeat Hallelujah)

“I did my best, it wasn’t much

“I couldn’t feel, so I tried to touch

“I’ve told the truth, I didn’t come to fool you

“And even though it all went wrong

I’ll stand before the Lord of Song

“With nothing on my tongue but ‘Hallelujah’

(Repeat Hallelujah)

So Lord here is the song! I will always hear the joy of a beautiful song. Of love, of grief, of tears, of looking into the eyes of my family, and friends of those who have lost a loved one. It never leaves you, but often you will be brought to your knees. It doesn’t matter about my sins, the wrongs I’ve done, the fool I’ve been! For every song that soothes a heart, that gives us a fresh start. Hallelujah!

Keep Smiling, Rosie

