Legals for 1/29/2021 - 2/4/2021

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Shayna Jones-Hardwick and husband, Aquarius Harwick to Wanda Diane Hoskins Tedder, Timothy Wade Hoskins, James Hoskins and Melissa Lynn Hoskins Billingsley dated March 14, 2019, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3480971; the undersigned mortgage owners, Wanda Diane Hoskins Tedder, Timothy Wade Hoskins, James Hoskins and Melissa Lynn Hoskins Billingsley, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms

of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 15th day of February, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North line of Lot Number 83, which is 25 feet distance in an Easterly direction from the Northwest corner of Lot Number 83; thence in a Southerly direction in a straight line a distance of 101.8 feet to a point in the South boundary line of Lot Number 85, which point is 25 feet distance in an Easterly direction from the Southwest corner of Lot Number 85; thence in a Westerly direction along the South boundary line of Lot Number 85, a distance of 25 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot Number 85; thence in a Southerly direction along the Eastern boundary line of Lot Number 109 a distance of 50 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot Number 109; thence in a Westerly direction along the South boundary line of Lot Number 109, a distance of 45 feet to a point; thence in a Northerly direction and in a straight line a distance of 145 feet to a point; in the North line of Lot Number 111 which is 46 feet distance from the Northeast corner of Lot Number 111; thence in an Easterly direction along the North boundary line of Lots Number 111 and 83 a distance of 71 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing the West 25 feet of Lots Number 83,84, and 85 and portions of Lots Number 109,110, and 111 in what is known as Block Number 5 in the Westview Addition to Gadsden, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, Page 1, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Wanda Diane Hoskins Tedder, Timorth Wade Hoskins, James Hoskins and Melissa Lynn Hoskins Billingsley Mortgage Owners

BRIAN KEITH COPELAND

COPELAND AND COPELAND, LLC

Attorney for owner

January 15, 22, and 29, 2021

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Douglas L. Clemons An Unmarried Man Perminio F Lopez to Dynex Financial of Alabama, Inc. dated June 7, 2000; said mortgage being recorded on June 8, 2000, in Book 2000, Page 160 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Origen Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Asset Backed Certificates Trust, Series 2001-A to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Origen Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Asset Backed Certificates Trust, Series 2001-A, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of October, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20, of Mountain Meadows Estates Subdivision according to the Map of Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book ’K’, Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Subject to the restrictive covenants of record in Misc. Book 1996, Page 296, Document Number Misc-1996-2005, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Subject to all utility easements, whether of record or as are situated over, along, across or beneath said property, including the overhead power transmission lines easement as shown on map of survey.

Rights-of-way for roads of record or as same are presently situated over, along or across said property.

Said property is commonly known as 325 Mountain Meadows, Gadsden, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, FOR ORIGEN MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES TRUST, SERIES 2001-A

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9199219

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

09/18/2020,09/25/2020,10/02/2020,12/18/2020,01/29/2021

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 11, 2021, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, December 18, 2020

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until February 11, 2021, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

January 29, 2021

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Nicholas James Herman and wife, Audrey Eileen Herman to Michael Phillip Owens dated July 8, 2019, recorded as Instrument Number:3486997, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on February 12, 2021, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

For a point of beginning to describe the lands herein, commence at the Southwest corner of the SE ¼ of the SE ¼, and from thence run East, along the South line of said forty, a distance of 263 feet to the Northwest line of Lay Springs Road; thence run North 50 degrees 34 minutes East along the Northwest line of said Lay Springs Road a distance of 176,4 feet, said point being in the Northeasterly line of the lot or parcel of land conveyed by Rosa Lee Culberson to Hollis W. Preston and wife, Alma R. Preston, by deed dated April 11, 1967, and which said point is the point of beginning of the lot or parcel of land herein described, and from said point of beginning continue North 50 degrees 34 minutes East and along the Northwest line of said Lay Springs Road a distance of 350 feet; thence deflect an angle of 81 degrees 16 minutes to the left and run North 30 degrees 42 minutes West a distance of 462 feet to the Southerly line of Black Creek; thence run in a Westerly direction, along the Southerly line of said Black Creek, a distance of 300 feet, more or less, to the Northeast corner of said Preston lot; thence run South 24 degrees 32 minutes East and along the Northeasterly line of said Preston lot a distance of 654 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4), in Section Twenty-One (21), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6), East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Included with the property conveyed hereby is one (1) 1968, 12×60 Crim. mobile home, Serial Number 9600807 and one (1) 1988 14×60 Sunbelt Eastwood mobile home, Serial Number 5933, affixed thereto, and forming a part thereof.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute

liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: January 13, 2021

MICHAEL PHILLIP OWENS

BY:

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holde

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

January 15, 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Boggs, an unmarried man, to David L. Tucker and wife, Jacqueline B. Tucker, on the 10th day of January, 2019, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3478432, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 15th day of February, 2021, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbered Twenty-two (22) and Twenty-three (23) in Block Number Six (6), Rearrangement of Blocks Six (6), Eight (8) and part of Seven (7) in Rolling Green Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 349, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

One 1968 10’x50’ Mobile Home, Model #CN582X2FL, S/N 686079, located on the above property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

David L. Tucker and wife, Jacqueline B. Tucker

BY:__/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd,

Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

January 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Katherine Rhodes, an unmarried person and Angelia Leek, an unmarried person, to Union Planters Bank, National Association, on October 3, 2002, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc.#, M-2002-4716; Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A., as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 23, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Northeast corner of NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, and run S 88 deg. 21`27”W along the North line of said forty a distance of 200.03 feet to a 1/2” pipe; Thence deflect left and run S 88 deg. 10`51”W, a distance of 331.37 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence deflect right and run N 46 deg. 36`56”W, a distance of 51.67 feet to the Southeast right-of-way of Agricola Drive (50` R/W); thence deflect left and run S 49 deg. 46`00W along the Southeast line of said R/W, a distance of 58.85 feet to the Western most corner of Lot 1 in The Robert Williams Addition to Gadsden, Alabama as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263; thence deflect right and run S 88 deg. 14`51”W, a distance of 24.96 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run S 04 deg. 19`21”E, a distance of 139.88 feet to

a point; thence deflect left and run N 87 deg. 56`03”E along the North line of Lot 1 of the W.C. Sitz Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 325, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, a distance of 238.98 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run N 46 deg. 36`55”W, a distance of 195.30 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, and also a portion of Lot 1 of The Robert Williams Addition to Gadsden, Alabama as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 0.59 acre (more or less).

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A., as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc.

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

January 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Mark Tyrone League and Casey League, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, Acopia, LLC, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 28th day of May, 2019, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3485035; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (solely as nominee for Lender, Acopia, LLC, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated November 20, 2020 and recorded in said Probate Office as Instrument Number 3512006. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority, as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 4, 2021, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tract One:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Lot Number Seven (7) of the Reese Valley Estates and thence run in a Westerly direction along the Northerly line of Gilliland Drive for a distance of 60 feet to a point; said point of beginning to describe the property herein conveyed; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Gilliland Drive distance of 32 feet to a point; thence to the right and in a Northerly direction, forming an interior angle of 87º 43’, run a distance of 200 feet to a point; thence to the right at an interior angle of 92º 17’ run in an Easterly direction a distance of 50.48 feet to a point; thence to the right in a direct line run a Southerly direction to the point of beginning; said land lying and being in the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tract Two:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4), Section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East, and run North along the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) for a distance of 512.1 feet to a point; thence deflect 122º 15’ to the right for a distance of 1051.01 feet to the beginning point of this description; thence deflect 92º 17’ to the right for a distance of 200 feet to a point on the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Gilliland Drive; thence deflect 92º 17’ to the left and continue along the right-of-way line of said Gilliland Drive for a distance of 200 feet to a point; thence deflect 87º 43’ to the left for a distance of 200 feet to a point; thence 92º 17’ to the left for a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning. Being a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Telephone: (334) 532-3400

Website: http://www.sasserlawfirm.com

Our File No.: 49696-3109

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

January 22, 29, and February 5, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Otha Lee Rutledge, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2020 Estate of Eunice Louise Hunter, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 15, 22 and 29, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Ricky Dale Galloway was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2020 Estate of Robert Lee Galloway, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 15, 22 and 29, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Annette K. Weathington, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/06/2021 Estate of Kerry Keith Kilpatrick, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 15, 22 and 29, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Jeff Ingram appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/14/2020 Estate of Stephen Patrick Faulkner, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 15, 22 and 29, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Randall G. Tidwell appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2020 Estate of Randy Gary Tidwell Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 15, 22 and 29, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Stephanie Caldwell Childs appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2020 Estate of Eddie Joe Caldwell Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 15, 22 and 29, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Daniel Andrew Nix appointed Personal Representatives on 12/08/2020 Estate of Katherine Lusk Nix Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda J. Hutchinson, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/14/2020 Estate of Cynthia Elaine Whisenhut, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Carol Knight was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/12/2021 Estate of Margaret Stevens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Johnny Floyd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/07/2020 Estate of Rosie Gail Floyd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Chantelle Cline was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/07/2020 Estate of Jerry Van Cline, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Roy G. Harbin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/05/2021 Estate of Carol Jean Amberson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Deborah Sue Payne was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2020 Estate of Jack D. Callaway, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Barbara H. Bennett was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2020 Estate of James K. Bennett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Michael White, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/04/2021 Estate of Margie Ann White, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Stephanie Whorton Chapman appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/30/2020 Estate of W.C. Chapman Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Joyce Chambliss Lipscomb appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/04/2021 Estate of William James Lipscomb Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Beverly Glenn McAlister was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2020 Estate of Sybil Pauline Glenn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Glenn P. Griffin, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2021 Estate of Frankie Jo Richardson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

FILE CLAIMS

Bryan Seaborne Cash, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/16/2020 Estate of Roy Lee Cash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF

PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Libby Turnipseed, as Adminintratrix of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta, Plaintiff

v.s.

Regions Bank, ET AL, Defendants

Case No.: CV-2018-900205.00

Notice to John M. Laney, Jr., Jimmy L. Marker, Mildred K. Scott, Gwen Sibert, Jan Pruitt, Joni Keyser, John Keyser, Chuck Pruitt, Chet Ray, Gary Ray, Jo Del Edwards, John Malcolm Long, Lynn Ronlaine, Laura Lee Estes, Chuck Stapp, Steven Stapp, Martha Sibert, Hugh O’Shields, Walter Pruitt, Justin Pruitt, Bill Pruitt, Curtis Marker and any other heirs or unknown heirs-at-law of EmmaPruitt Arieta whose names or addresses are not known.

Notice is hereby given that Libby Turnipseed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta has filed a Petition for Approval of compromised settlement of a claim of the Estate against Regions Bank. Said matter is set down for hearing on the 1st day of February, 2021 at 8:30 AM. you are hereby given notice of said Hearing at which time you may make any objection to said proposed settlement, if any.

Libby Turnipseed, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta

Jack W. Torbert, Jr,

Attorney for Plaintiff.

Torbert & Torbert P.A.

1024 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7551

December 25, 2020, January 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, February 5, 12, 19, 26 and March 5, 2021

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF DENFORD A. STEVENS, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10983

TAKE NOTICES that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted on the 14th day of December, 2020 to AMANDA STEVENS DAVIS as Personal Representative of the Estate of Denford A. Stevens, Deceased, by the Honorable Scott Hassell.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Amanda Stevens Davis

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL. 35957

256-593-7130

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF GRACE JONES EUBANK, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11107

TAKE NOTICES that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted on the 23rd day of November, 2020 to BENJAMIN FREED EUBANKS, JR., as Personal Representative of the Estate of GRACE JONES EUBANK Deceased, by the Honorable Scott Hassell.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Benjamin Freed Eubank, Jr.

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL. 35957

256-593-7130

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: S-11110

Aileen D. McElderry, Deceased

Letter of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Barry R. McElderry, Personal Representative(s), on the 16th day of December, 2020, by Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate of Etowah County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same within time required by law or same will be barred.

Honorable Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Roderick Walls & Associates, LLC.

2122 First Avenue North

Birmingham, AL. 35203

rod@wallscooplaw.com

205-251-0334

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR SUMMAY DISTRIBUTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-11218

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH LEWIS PERRY, DECEASED

JUDY ANN PERRY, having filed a Petition for Summary Distribution of Small Estate pursuant to the Alabama Small Estates Act, it is ordered that any person having any objection to the summary distribution of this estate shall make the same known in writing and filed within 30 days of the date of publication of this notice.

/s/Gregory K. Price

Attorney for Petitioner

116 W. Alabama Avenue, Suite B

Albertville, AL. 35950

256-891-7979

January 29, 2021

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

MALAQUIAS HERNANDEZ, JR., PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANA K. HERNANDEZ, DEFENANT

CASE NO:, DR-18-900259-SJS

TO: ANA K. HERNANDEZ

You are hereby notified that a complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in case number: DR-2018-900259-SJS.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated the 19th day of January 2021.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

January 29, February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

NOTICE OF CUSTODY AND CHILD SUPPORT ACTION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIGUEL GONZALEZ, PLAINTIFF

VS.

KAYLA FULLER

CASE NO.: CS-2021-900007.00

KAYLA FULLER, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of MIGUEL GONZALEZ, seeking a custody, child support and other relief by March 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action No.: CS-21-900007 District Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 21st day of January 2021.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Sam D. Bone

Attorney at Law

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1005

January 29, February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

I THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: BRADY MATTHEW EARL

CASE NO: A-1683

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

a Minor Child,

WHO ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that Petition for the adoption of a minor child, (born to Caitlin Morgan Earl, Natural Mother), was filed on the 23 day of December, 2020, alleging that the identity of the natural father is either unknown or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 09/15/2014.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 21st day of January, 2021.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL. 35223

January 29, February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: STOWER’S HILL WALKING TRACK

Project No. M-017-A

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Stower’s Hill Walking Track will be received by The City of Attalla at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The project will consist of constructing a walking track at the park at Stower’s Hill.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall or copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department (256) 538-9986, upon receipt of a non-refundable fee of $25.00 (cash or check) for each set. Upon request, documents will be shipped with all shipping and handling charges collect.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, a bid bond in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF

ATTALLA

Larry Means, Mayor

January 15, 22 and 29, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by Gadsden State Community College at the office of The Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Joe Ford Center, GSCC East Broad Campus until 2:00pm CST, Friday, February 12, 2021 for HVAC Replacement at Naylor Hall: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Gadsden State Community College in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the

bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $200.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures and attended the mandatory pre-bid conference will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 2pm CST on Monday, February 1, 2021.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 9am CST at Naylor Hall, 1001 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903. Protective face coverings are required.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Gadsden State Community College (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: This notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

January 15, 22 and 29, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by Gadsden State Community College at the office of The Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Joe Ford Center, GSCC East Broad Campus until 2:00pm CST, Monday, February 15, 2021 for Building Demolition – Browder Hall, Mitchell Hall and Real Time Reporting: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Gadsden State Community College in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon deposit of $200.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first two sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures and attended the mandatory pre-bid conference will be eligible to bid for the Project. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available for review at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 2pm CST on Monday, February 1, 2021.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11am CST at Browder Hall, 1001 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903. Protective face coverings are required.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Gadsden State Community College (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: This notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

January 15, 22 and 29, 2021

JOB COMPLETION

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of 2019 City of Gadsden Community Development Street Resurfacing in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on January 15, 22, 29 and ending on February 5, 2021.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

January 15, 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

JOB COMPLETION

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of Project No. STPOA-2814(252) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on January 22, 29, February 5 and ending on February 12, 2021

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

January 22, 29,

February 5 and 12, 2021

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2021 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to amend Section 45-28-200 of the Code of Alabama 1975, authorizing the county commission to levy an annual business license or privilege fee on persons engaging in certain businesses in the county; to exempt persons engaged in farming or growing timber from the law.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-28-200 of the Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:

“§45-28-200.

“(a) As used in this section, the following words and terms shall have the following meanings unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

“(1) BUSINESS. Any activity engaged in by any person with the object of gain, profit, benefit, or advantage, either direct or indirect to the person, including vocations, occupations, callings, and professions.

“(2) COUNTY. Etowah County.

“(3) COUNTY COMMISSION. The governing body of Etowah County.

“(4) LICENSE OR PRIVILEGE FEE. A charge other than a sales or use tax.

“(5) PERSON. Any natural person, partnership, corporation, firm, association, trust, estate, or other entity.

“(b) The purpose of this section is to equalize the burden of taxation by authorizing the county commission to impose a license or privilege fee upon persons presently paying no license or privilege fee for the privilege of engaging in certain businesses in the county. The further purpose of this section is to generate additional revenue for the county by imposing an additional license or privilege fee upon persons who presently pay a license or privilege fee to the state or county for the privilege of engaging in certain businesses in the county.

“(c)J..ll The county commission may levy an annual license or privilege fee upon any person for engaging in any business in the county. The license or privilege fee shall be in addition to any other license or privilege fee which is currently authorized or may be authorized; provided, however, the owner or operator of a motion picture theater with multiple screens shall not be required to pay an annual license on each screen, but shall be required to pay only the annual license for one business.

“(2) This section shall not apply to a farmer or other person or entity engaged in the raising, harvesting, or selling agricultural products grown by the farmer for resale or to a person or entity growing timber for resale.

“(d) The fee authorized to be levied by the county

commission shall be paid annually on October 1 for the succeeding year to that officer or employee of the county chargeable with the duty of collecting license or privilege fees payable to the county, and shall be deposited in the county general fund for the use of the county.

“(e) (1) The rate of the license or privilege fee levied by the county commission on any person for engaging in any business shall be in an amount of not less than ten dollars ($10) nor more three hundred dollars ($300) for each business conducted in the county. The county commission may set the rate of the license or privilege fee within the limits provided for each type of business in the county. The rates of the license or privilege fee for each type of business shall be uniform throughout the county and shall be set forth in a schedule promulgated by the county commission.

“(2) The rate of the license or privilege fee for each type of business may be based upon any or all of the following facts:

“a. The type of business.

“b. The size of the business.

“c. The total gross receipts of the business.

“d. The number of employees of the business.

“e. Any other reasonable criteria determined by the county commission.

“(f) The county commission may prescribe necessary or appropriate rules and regulations for the implementation and enforcement of this section.

“(g) This section shall become effective on October 1, 1992. The annual license or privilege fee herein levied shall be due on that date and each year thereafter.”

Section 2. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

January 15, 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Office Campus Storage at 10:00 AM on Friday February 5, 2021 at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Nancy Parks – #11

Theresa Hogg – #82

Kenneth Jelks – #94

Matthew Smith – # 116

Unjole Bell – #121

January 29 and February 5, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 02/23/2021.

2008 Kia Sedona Blue – VIN: KNDMB133486204803

1999 Dodge Caravan Blue – VIN: 2B4GP25RXXR215945

2006 Tran Eag Trailer Black – VIN: 1TTF532 0462017718

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

January 22 and 29, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 02/26/2021.

2015 HYUNDAI ELANTRA – VIN: KMHDH4AH6FU229611

2006 CHEVROLET COBALT – VIN: 1G1AL 15F567780844

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

January 22 and 29, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 02/26/2021.

2013 DODGE AVENGER – VIN: 1C3CDZAB5DN753249

1994 CHEVROLET LUMINA – VIN: 2G1WL5 4TXR1107876

Matt’s Towing

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 485-8755

January 22 and 29, 2021

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 02/26/2021.

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA – VIN: KMHD84LF5HU147092

2014 HYUNDAI SONATA – VIN: KMHEC4A4XEA108614

Jeff Dewayne Nash

15 Brooks Rd

Ragland, AL 35131

(205) 365-3981

January 22 and 29, 2021