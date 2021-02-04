Legals for 2/05/2021 - 2/11/2021

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Nicholas James Herman and wife, Audrey Eileen Herman to Michael Phillip Owens dated July 8, 2019, recorded as Instrument Number:3486997, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on February 12, 2021, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

For a point of beginning to describe the lands herein, commence at the Southwest corner of the SE ¼ of the SE ¼, and from thence run East, along the South line of said forty, a distance of 263 feet to the Northwest line of Lay Springs Road; thence run North 50 degrees 34 minutes East along the Northwest line of said Lay Springs Road a distance of 176,4 feet, said point being in the Northeasterly line of the lot or parcel of land conveyed by Rosa Lee Culberson to Hollis W. Preston and wife, Alma R. Preston, by deed dated April 11, 1967, and which said point is the point of beginning of the lot or parcel of land herein described, and from said point of beginning continue North 50 degrees 34 minutes East and along the Northwest line of said Lay Springs Road a distance of 350 feet; thence deflect an angle of 81 degrees 16 minutes to the left and run North 30 degrees 42 minutes West a distance of 462 feet to the Southerly line of Black Creek; thence run in a Westerly direction, along the Southerly line of said Black Creek, a distance of 300 feet, more or less, to the Northeast corner of said Preston lot; thence run South 24 degrees 32 minutes East and along the Northeasterly line of said Preston lot a distance of 654 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4), in Section Twenty-One (21), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6), East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Included with the property conveyed hereby is one (1) 1968, 12×60 Crim. mobile home, Serial Number 9600807 and one (1) 1988 14×60 Sunbelt Eastwood mobile home, Serial Number 5933, affixed thereto, and forming a part thereof.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute

liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: January 13, 2021

MICHAEL PHILLIP OWENS

BY:

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holde

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

January 15, 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

_________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Boggs, an unmarried man, to David L. Tucker and wife, Jacqueline B. Tucker, on the 10th day of January, 2019, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3478432, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 15th day of February, 2021, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbered Twenty-two (22) and Twenty-three (23) in Block Number Six (6), Rearrangement of Blocks Six (6), Eight (8) and part of Seven (7) in Rolling Green Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 349, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

One 1968 10’x50’ Mobile Home, Model #CN582X2FL, S/N 686079, located on the above property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

David L. Tucker and wife, Jacqueline B. Tucker

BY:__/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd,

Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

January 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Katherine Rhodes, an unmarried person and Angelia Leek, an unmarried person, to Union Planters Bank, National Association, on October 3, 2002, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc.#, M-2002-4716; Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A., as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 23, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Northeast corner of NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, and run S 88 deg. 21`27”W along the North line of said forty a distance of 200.03 feet to a 1/2” pipe; Thence deflect left and run S 88 deg. 10`51”W, a distance of 331.37 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence deflect right and run N 46 deg. 36`56”W, a distance of 51.67 feet to the Southeast right-of-way of Agricola Drive (50` R/W); thence deflect left and run S 49 deg. 46`00W along the Southeast line of said R/W, a distance of 58.85 feet to the Western most corner of Lot 1 in The Robert Williams Addition to Gadsden, Alabama as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263; thence deflect right and run S 88 deg. 14`51”W, a distance of 24.96 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run S 04 deg. 19`21”E, a distance of 139.88 feet to

a point; thence deflect left and run N 87 deg. 56`03”E along the North line of Lot 1 of the W.C. Sitz Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 325, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, a distance of 238.98 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run N 46 deg. 36`55”W, a distance of 195.30 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, and also a portion of Lot 1 of The Robert Williams Addition to Gadsden, Alabama as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 0.59 acre (more or less).

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A., as Trustee for Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc.

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

January 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Mark Tyrone League and Casey League, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, Acopia, LLC, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 28th day of May, 2019, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Instrument Number 3485035; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (solely as nominee for Lender, Acopia, LLC, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated November 20, 2020 and recorded in said Probate Office as Instrument Number 3512006. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority, as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 4, 2021, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tract One:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Lot Number Seven (7) of the Reese Valley Estates and thence run in a Westerly direction along the Northerly line of Gilliland Drive for a distance of 60 feet to a point; said point of beginning to describe the property herein conveyed; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Gilliland Drive distance of 32 feet to a point; thence to the right and in a Northerly direction, forming an interior angle of 87º 43’, run a distance of 200 feet to a point; thence to the right at an interior angle of 92º 17’ run in an Easterly direction a distance of 50.48 feet to a point; thence to the right in a direct line run a Southerly direction to the point of beginning; said land lying and being in the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tract Two:

Beginning at the Southwest corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4), Section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East, and run North along the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) for a distance of 512.1 feet to a point; thence deflect 122º 15’ to the right for a distance of 1051.01 feet to the beginning point of this description; thence deflect 92º 17’ to the right for a distance of 200 feet to a point on the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Gilliland Drive; thence deflect 92º 17’ to the left and continue along the right-of-way line of said Gilliland Drive for a distance of 200 feet to a point; thence deflect 87º 43’ to the left for a distance of 200 feet to a point; thence 92º 17’ to the left for a distance of 100 feet to the point of beginning. Being a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), Section Nineteen (19), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Telephone: (334) 532-3400

Website: http://www.sasserlawfirm.com

Our File No.: 49696-3109

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

January 22, 29, and February 5, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Toby E. Wood and Jeffery M. Wood, to Hobson Eugene Wood dated October 14, 1998, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in M-1998-4239; the undersigned mortgage owner, Hobson Eugene Wood, having elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will be on the 8th day of March, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse doors, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block Fifty (50) according to the map of South Gadsden Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, which is recorded in Map Book “B”, at page 314, et seq, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama and being situated in the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SW ¼) of Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 1705 van Buren Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Hobson Eugene Wood

Mortgage Owner

Brian Keith Copeland

Copeland and

Copeland. LLC

Attorney for owner

February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

_________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Misty Haney and Jerry Keith Haney, wife and husband, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the May 12, 2011, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3349665, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 1, 2021, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Six acres evenly off the West side of the Thirteen-and-one-third (13 1/3) acres described in that deed recorded in Deed Book 1218, Page 797, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, as being Thirteen-and-one-third (13 1/3) acres of even width off the South side of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼), Section Fifteen (15), Township Ten (10) South, Range Five (5) East, situated in Etowah County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT: A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as commencing at a 5/8” rebar at the Southeast corner of said Section 15. Then North 88 degrees 01 minute 56 seconds West, 4675.74 feet to a 5/8” rebar. Then North 88 degrees 03 minutes 19 seconds West, 582.39 feet to a 5/8” rebar on the Eastern margin of the right of way of Oak Drive. Then along said margin North 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds West, 371.78 feet to a Franklin capped rebar, the point of beginning. Then from the point of beginning and continuing along said margin North 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 130.00 feet to a Corbin capped rebar. Then leaving said margin South 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 280.00 feet to a Franklin capped rebar. Then South 01 degree 36 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 130.00 feet to a Franklin capped rebar. Then North 88 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 280.00 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.83 acres more or less.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:_/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Daniel Andrew Nix appointed Personal Representatives on 12/08/2020 Estate of Katherine Lusk Nix Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda J. Hutchinson, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/14/2020 Estate of Cynthia Elaine Whisenhut, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Carol Knight was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/12/2021 Estate of Margaret Stevens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Johnny Floyd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/07/2020 Estate of Rosie Gail Floyd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Chantelle Cline was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/07/2020 Estate of Jerry Van Cline, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Roy G. Harbin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/05/2021 Estate of Carol Jean Amberson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Deborah Sue Payne was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2020 Estate of Jack D. Callaway, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Barbara H. Bennett was appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/15/2020 Estate of James K. Bennett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael White, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/04/2021 Estate of Margie Ann White, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Stephanie Whorton Chapman appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/30/2020 Estate of W.C. Chapman Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Brenda Joyce Chambliss Lipscomb appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/04/2021 Estate of William James Lipscomb Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Beverly Glenn McAlister was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2020 Estate of Sybil Pauline Glenn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Glenn P. Griffin, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/14/2021 Estate of Frankie Jo Richardson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Bryan Seaborne Cash, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/16/2020 Estate of Roy Lee Cash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

FILE CLAIMS

Dalton Wade Alverson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/15/2021 Estate of Jimmy Ray Perry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

February 5, 15 and 19, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Libby Turnipseed, as Adminintratrix of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta, Plaintiff

v.s.

Regions Bank, ET AL, Defendants

Case No.: CV-2018-900205.00

Notice to John M. Laney, Jr., Jimmy L. Marker, Mildred K. Scott, Gwen Sibert, Jan Pruitt, Joni Keyser, John Keyser, Chuck Pruitt, Chet Ray, Gary Ray, Jo Del Edwards, John Malcolm Long, Lynn Ronlaine, Laura Lee Estes, Chuck Stapp, Steven Stapp, Martha Sibert, Hugh O’Shields, Walter Pruitt, Justin Pruitt, Bill Pruitt, Curtis Marker and any other heirs or unknown heirs-at-law of EmmaPruitt Arieta whose names or addresses are not known.

Notice is hereby given that Libby Turnipseed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta has filed a Petition for Approval of compromised settlement of a claim of the Estate against Regions Bank. Said matter is set down for hearing on the 1st day of February, 2021 at 8:30 AM. you are hereby given notice of said Hearing at which time you may make any objection to said proposed settlement, if any.

Libby Turnipseed, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Emma Pruitt Arieta

Jack W. Torbert, Jr,

Attorney for Plaintiff.

Torbert & Torbert P.A.

1024 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7551

December 25, 2020, January 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, February 5, 12, 19, 26 and March 5, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF DENFORD A. STEVENS, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10983

TAKE NOTICES that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted on the 14th day of December, 2020 to AMANDA STEVENS DAVIS as Personal Representative of the Estate of Denford A. Stevens, Deceased, by the Honorable Scott Hassell.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Amanda Stevens Davis

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL. 35957

256-593-7130

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF GRACE JONES EUBANK, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-11107

TAKE NOTICES that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted on the 23rd day of November, 2020 to BENJAMIN FREED EUBANKS, JR., as Personal Representative of the Estate of GRACE JONES EUBANK Deceased, by the Honorable Scott Hassell.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Benjamin Freed Eubank, Jr.

Personal Representative

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Personal Representative

Post Office Box 753

Boaz, AL. 35957

256-593-7130

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: S-11110

Aileen D. McElderry, Deceased

Letter of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Barry R. McElderry, Personal Representative(s), on the 16th day of December, 2020, by Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate of Etowah County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same within time required by law or same will be barred.

Honorable Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Roderick Walls & Associates, LLC.

2122 First Avenue North

Birmingham, AL. 35203

rod@wallscooplaw.com

205-251-0334

January 29, February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION, PROBATE OF WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BERYL F. WILBURN, DECEASED.

CASE NO. S-7414

TO: ANGIE KEYS, TAMMY KEYS, DANNY KEYS, TIM WILBURN

Whereabouts Unknown

Please take notice that a certain paper in writing, purporting to be The Last Will and Testament of BERYL F. WILBURN was filed in my office by BARBARA ANN WILBURN, and the 9th day of March, 2021 at 2:000’clock P.M. was appointed a date and time for hearing thereof, at which ‘time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 2nd day of February 2021.

Scott W. Hassel

JUDGE OF PROBATE

February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATIONS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF EULAS EARL PARKER, DECEASED

TO: MELISSA DAWN PARKER

You will hereby take notice that on this day came LUKAS EARL PARKER and produced to the Court an instrument in writing purposing to be the Last Will and Testament of EULAS EARL PARKER, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record.

You are hereby notified to be and appear before me at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, on the 29th day of March 2021 at 10:00 A.M. when the Motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said instrument in writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioner:

Thomas E. Davis

Post Office Box 8044

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-543-2301

February 5,12 and 19, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

MALAQUIAS HERNANDEZ, JR., PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANA K. HERNANDEZ, DEFENANT

CASE NO:, DR-18-900259-SJS

TO: ANA K. HERNANDEZ

You are hereby notified that a complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in case number: DR-2018-900259-SJS.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated the 19th day of January 2021.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

January 29, February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GOSSETT THOMAS EDWARD, Plaintiff

Case No.: DR-2020-900366.00

MILLER SAVANNAH CAROLINE, Defendant

You will hereby take further notice: Savannah C. Miller, whose whereabouts are unknown, is required to answer the Complaint of Thomas Edward Gossett within Fourteen days after the last publication of this notice or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against you in Case No. DR-2020-900366, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Done this 19th day of November 2020.

Cody D. Robinson

Circuit Judge

Erica Tucker Lang Attorney at Law

etuckerlang@gmail.com

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Al 35901

(256) 393-6424

February 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CUSTODY AND CHILD SUPPORT ACTION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIGUEL GONZALEZ, PLAINTIFF

VS.

KAYLA FULLER

CASE NO.: CS-2021-900007.00

KAYLA FULLER, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of MIGUEL GONZALEZ, seeking a custody, child support and other relief by March 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action No.: CS-21-900007 District Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 21st day of January 2021.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Sam D. Bone

Attorney at Law

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1005

January 29, February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

_________________

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

I THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF: BRADY MATTHEW EARL

CASE NO: A-1683

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

a Minor Child,

WHO ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED

You will take notice that Petition for the adoption of a minor child, (born to Caitlin Morgan Earl, Natural Mother), was filed on the 23 day of December, 2020, alleging that the identity of the natural father is either unknown or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 09/15/2014.

Please be advised that should you intent to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 21st day of January, 2021.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL. 35223

January 29, February 5, 12 and 19, 2021

_________________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTCIE TO: Sean Paul Rice, father of minor child

ADDRESS: unknown

You will take notice that Petition of Adoption of the child born to Kristi Dyan Rice, was filed on January 13, 2021 and is set to be heard on the 6th day of April 23021 at 10:00 AM., alleging that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is: August 30, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest these adoptions, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the Petitioner, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Jack Floyd, Esquire

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

This the 29th day of January

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

February 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900733-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,200.00 U.S. Currency

Anderson Manufacturing

AR-15 Pistol

Serial # 20071437

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ralph Bertram Scissum

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency and property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency and property.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900734-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$20,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ralph Bertram Scissum

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900732-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,919.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Johnathan Dawon Davis

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900709-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,313.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Roderick Anthony Baker

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900711-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,900.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Preston Kolb

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900710-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,010.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Anthony Jermaine Miliner, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-20-900708-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,737.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brian Lakeith Milner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-21-900038-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$10,524.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jason Noel Lopez

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-21-900004-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

VIN # 1J4RS4GG3BC739385

DEFENDANT

In Re: Johnathan Dawon Davis and Damon Turner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of March 2021. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 2nd day of February 2021

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_________________

JOB COMPLETION

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of 2019 City of Gadsden Community Development Street Resurfacing in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on January 15, 22, 29 and ending on February 5, 2021.

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

January 15, 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

_________________

JOB COMPLETION

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of Project No. STPOA-2814(252) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on January 22, 29, February 5 and ending on February 12, 2021

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

McCartney Construction Company, Inc.

January 22, 29,

February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:

Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11, Cleveland Avenue, Lake Rhea Road and Pleasant Valley Road

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11, Cleveland Avenue, Lake Rhea Road and Pleasant Valley Road.

The bids will be received at the city hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Monday February 15, 2021 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined or a copy may be obtained at the Attalla City Hall.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means

Mayor

February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:

Mowing of Oak Hill Cemetery and Attalla Cemetery

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the Mowing of Oak Hill Cemetery and Attalla Cemetery.

The bids will be received at the city hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Monday February 15, 2021 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined or a copy may be obtained at the Attalla City Hall.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means

Mayor

February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2021 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to amend Section 45-28-200 of the Code of Alabama 1975, authorizing the county commission to levy an annual business license or privilege fee on persons engaging in certain businesses in the county; to exempt persons engaged in farming or growing timber from the law.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-28-200 of the Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:

“§45-28-200.

“(a) As used in this section, the following words and terms shall have the following meanings unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

“(1) BUSINESS. Any activity engaged in by any person with the object of gain, profit, benefit, or advantage, either direct or indirect to the person, including vocations, occupations, callings, and professions.

“(2) COUNTY. Etowah County.

“(3) COUNTY COMMISSION. The governing body of Etowah County.

“(4) LICENSE OR PRIVILEGE FEE. A charge other than a sales or use tax.

“(5) PERSON. Any natural person, partnership, corporation, firm, association, trust, estate, or other entity.

“(b) The purpose of this section is to equalize the burden of taxation by authorizing the county commission to impose a license or privilege fee upon persons presently paying no license or privilege fee for the privilege of engaging in certain businesses in the county. The further purpose of this section is to generate additional revenue for the county by imposing an additional license or privilege fee upon persons who presently pay a license or privilege fee to the state or county for the privilege of engaging in certain businesses in the county.

“(c)J..ll The county commission may levy an annual license or privilege fee upon any person for engaging in any business in the county. The license or privilege fee shall be in addition to any other license or privilege fee which is currently authorized or may be authorized; provided, however, the owner or operator of a motion picture theater with multiple screens shall not be required to pay an annual license on each screen, but shall be required to pay only the annual license for one business.

“(2) This section shall not apply to a farmer or other person or entity engaged in the raising, harvesting, or selling agricultural products grown by the farmer for resale or to a person or entity growing timber for resale.

“(d) The fee authorized to be levied by the county

commission shall be paid annually on October 1 for the succeeding year to that officer or employee of the county chargeable with the duty of collecting license or privilege fees payable to the county, and shall be deposited in the county general fund for the use of the county.

“(e) (1) The rate of the license or privilege fee levied by the county commission on any person for engaging in any business shall be in an amount of not less than ten dollars ($10) nor more three hundred dollars ($300) for each business conducted in the county. The county commission may set the rate of the license or privilege fee within the limits provided for each type of business in the county. The rates of the license or privilege fee for each type of business shall be uniform throughout the county and shall be set forth in a schedule promulgated by the county commission.

“(2) The rate of the license or privilege fee for each type of business may be based upon any or all of the following facts:

“a. The type of business.

“b. The size of the business.

“c. The total gross receipts of the business.

“d. The number of employees of the business.

“e. Any other reasonable criteria determined by the county commission.

“(f) The county commission may prescribe necessary or appropriate rules and regulations for the implementation and enforcement of this section.

“(g) This section shall become effective on October 1, 1992. The annual license or privilege fee herein levied shall be due on that date and each year thereafter.”

Section 2. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

January 15, 22, 29 and February 5, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Office Campus Storage at 10:00 AM on Friday February 5, 2021 at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Nancy Parks #11

Theresa Hogg #82

Kenneth Jelks #94

Matthew Smith # 116

Unjole Bell #121

January 29 and February 5, 2021

_________________

LEGAL NOTICE

Stuff-It Mini Storage, 3605 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, 35904. The following storage unit(s) will be sold at auction on February 19, 2021 at 9 a.m. for non-payment:

Denise Ruiz -Unit 61

February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on February 11, 2021 beginning at 10:00am on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouses. Southtown is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Jessica Simpson Unit 152

Amanda Harp Unit 167

Miasia Hernandez Unit 242

Justin FreemanUnit 402

Bobby Junkins Jr. Unit 486

James Alexander Unit 495

Tyler Kirchner Unit 515

Shadoe StokesUnit 568

Beth Andrade Unit 581

Tera Coleman Unit 564

Pinky Prewitt Unit 569 and 618

Jonathan Johnson Unit C-3

Wesley Johns Unit 52-25

Jeffrey FreemanUnit RV-36

Southtown Mini Warehouse

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

February 5, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/12/2021.

2009 Chevrolet Malibu – VIN: 1G1ZG5 7B794264421

2012 Chevrolet Impala – VIN: 2G1WG5E34C1281551

2010 Kawasaki EX250-J – VIN: JKAEXMJ18ADA60552

Thacker Towing

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

February 5 and 12, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 03/12/2021.

2010 Chevrolet HHR – VIN: 3GNBABDB5AS571353

James Gibbs

608 Hanby Drive NW

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-570-4634

February 5 and 12, 2021