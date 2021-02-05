From God’s Word - A great spiritual awakening is coming

By Toni Ford

Lately, you might hear believers speaking, praying and preparing for what many are calling the Next Great Spiritual Awakening. In regard to Christianity, a spiritual awakening produces an intense hunger for Christ and is characterized by large scale and widespread revival meetings, along with the supernatural move of the Spirit of God. People not only sense the presence of God in a powerful way but have a thirst for God’s Word that is beyond anything they have ever experienced. A true spiritual awakening centers around a person being awakened to a new reality, focused on Jesus as his redeemer and the kingdom of God to which he now belongs.

Dutch Sheets, a spiritual author, speaker and bible teacher, has been leading a daily devotion for several months now called GiveHim15, which is also an app you can download and read each day. You can find Dutch on YouTube each morning where he reads the devotion for the day.

On January 31, Dutch shared a devotion about the next great spiritual awakening and the characteristics of this awakening. He encouraged us as believers to dream of what this great awakening might consist of and to continue praying for this awakening to sweep across America.

I share this with you because I firmly believe that this great spiritual awakening is bubbling like a volcano, preparing to erupt and sweep across not only America but many other places in the world. However, I believe it must first begin within each of us as individuals with that stirring and hunger of wanting more of God. I not only see the need for this great awakening to take place in America; I see the need for this within our churches and within each of us as individuals. I know I am ready, and my prayer each day is, “Come on Lord Jesus, bring it all!”

As you read the descriptions listed below, I pray that your heart would be stirred, and you will begin to pray and desire for this great awakening with a deep passion for God to show up and show up big time!

Messages. Bite-sized messages of 10 to 15 minutes will not be enough. People will be hungry to learn God’s word and ways. Bible reading and study will be in vogue again. People will suddenly care what God says and thinks. A biblical worldview will begin to be desired.

Christ’s Anointings. The fullness of Christ’s anointing’s will be manifested: the apostolic, prophetic, evangelistic, pastoral and teaching gifting’s of Jesus will function at their highest potential levels. This will enable the church to fully manifest Him. Christ will be clearly seen among the nations.

Salvations will occur by the millions. The numerical growth of the Body of Christ will be explosive. Every stratum of society, every age group, all classes of people and every race will be part of this harvest. Divisions and prejudices will be overcome by the love of God. Campuses and universities will be on fire with revival. Classes will be interrupted, events will be canceled, and students will gather by the thousands to worship. Teachers and professors will be impacted as well.

Deliverance will be dramatic. People will be freed from oppression, immorality, gender confusion, hatred, anger, rejection, eating disorders, mental disorders, fear, drugs and more.

Miracles. Signs and wonders will be prevalent, pointing people to Jesus. Extraordinary miracles will take place. Creative miracles will be seen. Incurable diseases will be healed.

Crime will diminish and violence will decrease. Entire gangs will be saved. Drug dealers will be born again. Pornography will decrease. Poverty will lessen. Love will abound.

Government officials will be transformed. God will be honored in many government places. Laws will change, life will be honored, and our Christian heritage will be celebrated. America will once again celebrate her role of exporting the gospel to all nations. The church will disciple entire nations; Kingdom principles will transform them from poverty to blessing, hunger to provision, and disease to health. Curses will be lifted.

America has not seen a revival the likes of which is coming. Nor have other nations, for this will take place around the world. Our faith is in God. Reject any doctrine or theology that does not have Jesus winning. Believe that He can bring this revival: declare it out of your mouth on a daily basis. Believe that the greatest campaign of Holy Spirit in the history of the world is now beginning and choose to be a participant!

“Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to Him be the glory in the Church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen.” (Ephesians 3:20-21 NASB)

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!