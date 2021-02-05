God’s Word revealed for us - Do yourself a favor and trust in God

By John Larkins

For the first time in its history, the United States of America has elected members of an immoral power group that rejects both the Bible and the U.S. Constitution.

You may not yet understand that a new power has been elected. Joe Biden is a heretic Catholic who lies about following both God’s laws and those of our nation (I am qualified to decide this). You must not think that Biden has any moral principles that relate to previous presidents. His sham morality is far closer to the truth than the other hypocrites in his entourage, but that is nothing about which to brag.

Reflect upon the guilt we share in electing these people. The people of the Bible had no choice in selecting their rulers. We, on the other hand, are responsible for the policies of those whom we elect.

Our president’s wholehearted embrace of abortion, its legitimacy for funding with our tax dollars or why it is not forbidden by God’s law are only ways to seduce Americans. When you look at Biden, it is easy and apparent to watch him disintegrate into a lost soul. Be careful not to go with him without watchfulness.

Many of us possess an education that included the Ten Commandments and the U.S. Constitution. For hundreds of years, the Ten Commandments have been the basis for national laws in all nations except France, which uses the Napoleonic Code. The Democrat Socialists reject God’s authority and attribute all power to the person of the current leader. So, are you surprised that the edicts the new president is promoting his power rather than that of our citizens and the author of life, God?

Reading Romans claiming, “There is no god but Caesar,” how can you possibly assert that “Oh, this is just politics and has nothing to do with religion?” Now socialists decide who dies and when they die. That decision belongs solely to God, not the mother and certainly not Caesar. But look at only the secular authority.

You say that it is “just politics?” I humbly urge that all of us become more careful about gathering reliable news and giving our national government only the credence it deserves. The policy to which they are dedicated is a Godless view of morality and a totally autocratic disdain for freedom of religion. They claim some kind of status as being “woke.” We must be awakened to save ourselves.

Cling to your church and to your nation. The Democratic Socialists are testing the limits of total control of our lives and souls. God is still in charge and will not be ridiculed without consequences. We state that our freedoms come from God and not the king or people who think they are kings. There are commentators that say that religion is separate from or value system. Jesus said, “Render unto Caesar the thangs that are Caesar, but to God, the things that are God’s.”

This is far more important than debatable economic considerations.

For the past 15 years, John Larkins has evangelized on the street, door-to-door, in tent revivals and in church situations. Contact him at johnlarkins@bellsouth.net.