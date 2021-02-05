Keep Smiling with Rosie Preston

By Rosie Preston

There have been many times in my life when I’ve tried to be a Good Samaritan. But with the passage of time and growing older, I’ve found that good deeds are often quickly forgotten. I’ve sometimes wondered if I should I even try. Sometimes the endings are good, while other times made me feel plain dumb if my reactions did not work.

I was shopping in a local retail store several months ago when I heard a lady screaming. I walked a few aisles down to where she was. The lady was throwing everything off shelves. I had a choice to make, as I knew that someone might call a security officer if she continued to be so loud.

I was hesitant but I finally approach the lady, and she told me what had happened. She lived in Georgia and was here to visit family. She had lost her new iPhone and was desperate to find it.

I told her that maybe I could help her. I told her to go to customer service and ask them to repeatedly call her phone number, announce it over the store speaker and inform customers to listen for a ringing phone.

Within 10 minutes, the lady ran up to me and squealed, “Thanks to you, my phone has been found! I don’t know anyone here, and I didn’t know how I was doing to find it.”

We talked for a few minutes. I wanted to give the lady something to think about, so I said, “When I heard you screaming and cursing and knocking everything off the shelves and onto the floor, I knew something was wrong, and I was worried about the three children with you who looked very helpless.” I told the lady that as she was cursing, I had started to pray. I didn’t think it was a coincidence that someone found her phone.

My life changed when I found that there are spiritual beings (angels) who help us when we pray. This incident was just one of several times I’ve felt protected. I’ve witnessed both small and big miracles in my life.”

For a few weeks following the incident, the lady called to tell me she had shared the experience with her family and friends, telling them that finding her phone was more than just a coincidence; it was her miracle!

We often do not know the ending of a situation, but I will always remember the lady’s beautiful smiling face when I think about this positive outcome. She, along with the three children, looked so happy! The ending to this situation was cheerful! I felt incredibly blessed when the lady told me that she had started to pray.

Sometimes, just a smile can let someone know you are there to help. When you see someone in need, use your intuition before app-roaching them. Be cautious before you reach out to someone you know is upset and that may need help.

Keep smiling, Rosie

P.S. I had a very hard time dealing with the latest news of the coronavirus. I am seeing so many people not respecting the mask order or believing that it’s not very important to wear a mask. This has been forced on us because of the many scientists’ findings. So please wear a mask. Let us work together and cut those numbers down when it comes to the COVID-19.